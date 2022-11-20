Allen's candy company now offering vegan-friendly jelly beans

This is welcome news to plant-based diet practitioners who love the popular candy favorite because, for the first time, they can enjoy Allen's brand jelly beans without having to go against their vegan diet restrictions.

**Information in this article was sourced from educational, blog, and accredited news websites, which are cited throughout the story**

In response to the growing global demand for vegan-inspired dietary choices, confectionary giant, Allen's has removed the ingredient carmine (cochineal) from its jelly bean recipe. Carmine is made from crushing cochineal beetles and then boiling them to make food colouring, which up until now, Allen's used to create the bright colours for its jelly beans. Instead, the company has opted to use an alternative ingredient.

What's the change

Carmine in Allen's jelly bean recipe has been replaced with plant-based colouring agents made from beetroot and paprika. This is instead of using crushed-up bugs to colour the candy. The new recipe was implemented this month and the new packaging will have a green tab with “vegan-friendly” on it.

Allen's is a top Australian brand founded in 1870 and produces confectionary products by Nestlé. The company is best known for its Minties, soft, mint-flavoured candies and Party Mix lollies.

Global popularity of veganism

As explained by PETA:

A vegan (strict vegetarian) does not consume meat, dairy products, eggs, honey, or any product derived from an animal.

Veganism is preferred by many people worldwide with a majority being Millennials in the driver's seat to normalizing plant-based diets and promoting the shifting away from animal product consumption. It is a movement that seems to garner increasing growing consumer demand.

-------------------------------------

NOTE: The following contains affiliate links.

Want to be informed about local, national, and world news when it happens? Sign up for your free user account .

If you’re also interested in writing as a side hustle, sign up to be a contributor .