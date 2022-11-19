Chinese model criticized for having eyes that are “too slanted”

Her response: “Am I not Chinese?”

Are Asian stereotypes being served in ads?

The controversy over model, Cai Niangniang , having eyes that were being portrayed in an advertisement as “too slanted” stems from accusations about the modeling industry, company brands, and ad companies perpetuating stereotypes about the way Chinese people look.

Many Chinese Internet users are against Chinese models with slanted eyes being used in ads, especially when their eyes are made to look even more slanted with eyeliner. They say it is an attempt to humiliate China , and they accuse brands featuring narrow-eyed Chinese models of racism.

Cai says that she even got cyber-bullied because she was just doing her job and modeling for the ads but people were saying that she was unpatriotic, insulting China, and deliberately offensive toward China. It is because they think that small eyes are not a standard of beauty, to which Cai stated the following:

Do I not deserve to be Chinese just because I have small eyes?

Evidently, this is just because she has very narrow, slanted eyes and was wearing the winged eyeliner look, which apparently was seen as making her eyes way too narrow and slanted. This is something that supposedly mocks Chinese people to make some type of statement about Western beauty standards being better.

One particular ad featuring Cai was a promotion for Three Squirrels, a Chinese snack brand. The company ended up pulling the ad because people were so outraged by the look of Cai’s eyes in the ad. But she snapped back on social media site, Weibo, saying “Am I not Chinese?” As if to say, of course, her eyes are slanted because she’s Chinese.

She also sarcastically pointed out on her Instagram page that her eyes are what she was born with and she doesn’t know why she was being cyber-bullied for just doing her job with her natural eyes. Can she not wear the same makeup as other models?

Models wear eyeliner to accentuate and elongate the eyes

Probably most models we see are wearing eyeliner and many models’ eyes are winged with the eyeliner. It just so happens that if somebody’s eye shape is slanted, the wing may seem more prominent. But even with oval eyes, a winged eyeliner look still slants the eyes.

Other major brands (Mercedes-Benz and Gucci) have since pulled ads featuring Chinese models because people were complaining that the models’ eyes were too slanted in the pictures. It is a popular look for models.

In another protest by Chinese netizens, a Mercedes-Benz ad didn't sit well with Asian audiences because it showed Chinese models with slanted eyes, according to the Luxury Launches website. The automaker was accused of using models that promoted harmful stereotypes about Asian people. Mercedes-Benz subsequently removed the ad.

And here’s another one. Chinese fashion photographer, Chen Man, ended up apologizing for being “immature” and “ignorant” for employing a Chinese model with small eyes for a Dior photo shoot. The photographer later removed the photos.

Nationalists target advertisements showing Chinese people with narrow eyes and saying they are all about Western stereotypes about Chinese faces. They question why are brands not using Chinese models with large, round eyes, which are features seen as ideal beauty in China.

Beauty standards in China

Traditional Chinese beauty standards have favored narrow eyes, as far back as the Tang Dynasty evidenced in paintings from China’s art and culture golden age. Recent preferences among many Chinese for large, round eyes likely stem from Western beauty influences, due to globalization coming into play.

However, Western beauty standards have infiltrated the ideals of many women in contemporary China to the point of young Chinese women wear makeup a certain way to make their eyes appear bigger. Some also look to having cosmetic surgery ( Asian blepharoplasty ) to enlarge the appearance of their eyes. It is a double eyelid procedure that adds an extra fold to the eyelids, which makes the eyes appear bigger by creating a double eyelid crease.

Discussion

People are complaining because they don’t like seeing brands feature Chinese models with slanted eyes (particularly with winged eyeliner) and want them to feature Chinese models with oval eyes instead. And this is because they feel like slanted Chinese eyes in ads are a slap in the face to China, due to the stereotypical sentiment that Chinese people have slanted eyes.

As stated, many models of all races use makeup to make their eyes appear bigger and even slanted, not just Chinese models. No doubt many people see slanted eyeliner on already slanted eyes as beautiful. But clearly, there are many who do not see it that way and suggest that Chinese models with slanted eyes shouldn’t get booked for modeling jobs.

What are your thoughts on this issue?

