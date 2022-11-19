Man paraglides while sitting on couch without a safety strap in viral video

He called himself the "Flying Couch Potato."

Paragliding, as explained on the How Stuff Works site, is:

. . . nonmotorized, foot-launched flying with an inflatable wing. Enthusiasts call it the simplest form of human flight. Using air currents and shifting their own body weight, paragliders can fly to heights of 23,000 feet (7,000 meters) with their paragliding sails. You can't beat the view, and paragliders find the solitude incredibly peaceful.

The activity is usually carried out while in a harness/seat with safety straps. But that's not how a man by the name of Hasan Kaval did it when he took to the sky on a couch latched to paragliding equipment. And he did it without any type of safety straps on him. He just sat loosely on the couch while gliding through the air and over a body of water.

He even had a TV affixed in front of him while he changed into house slippers, ate snacks, and worked the TV remote with one hand and held a selfie stick in the other hand. Afterward, the camera in front of him shows him maneuvering the strings for a smooth landing.

The viral video of this stunt has garnered 10 million views, over 12,000 comments, and 268,000 likes, as of the time of this writing.

Kaval posted on his Instagram that bringing the idea to pull this paragliding challenge off took two years to come to fruition. The video also shows a snippet of the build process. And he thanks the people who helped make it possible.

