Viral video shows Santa Claus suit-wearing motorcyclist chasing down hit and run driver

Amarie M.

A driver in France hit a person in a crosswalk, blew the horn, and sped away.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Iyb84_0jGwXeox00
Image by Eric Michelat from Pixabay

**Information in this article was sourced from travel, social media, and news websites, which are cited throughout the story**

Yield to pedestrians is one rule of the road that should be adhered to especially when someone is crossing the street inside of a crosswalk. It is the law. A driver on a street in France, unfortunately, ignored this law amid the fact that a study revealed that 4,177 pedestrians were injured in Paris in 2018 alone.

A Reddit video captured by a motorcyclist dressed in a Santa suit and wearing a body cam shows the moment a driver hits a person crossing the street in a crosswalk but didn't stop. Instead, the driver toots the horn at the victim, who is seen rolling on the ground, and drives away.

Immediately, the man on the motorcycle gets in pursuit of the hit-and-run driver, both of them speeding through the streets dodging and weaving through traffic. The motorcyclist gets off his bike twice to try and talk to the driver, who gets stalled in traffic, but the driver kept speeding away from him.

He gets back on his motorcycle each time and continues pursuit until they come to a traffic jam and police officers are present. He tells the officers about the hit-and-run incident and points out the driver. The police officers chase and stop her and she is arrested.

The video shows how determined the motorcyclist is not to allow the woman to get away with what she did. He stays on her tail and sees it all the way through to her being handcuffed while pointing out the damage to her windshield caused by the body of the person she hit. Hopefully, that person was not critically injured.

-------------------------------------

What are your thoughts about this incident?

Would you have chased her?

-------------------------------------

NOTE: The following contains affiliate links.

Want to be informed about local, national, and world news when it happens? Sign up for your free user account.

If you’re also interested in writing as a side hustle, sign up to be a contributor.

If you enjoy my writing, feel free to Buy Me A Coffee. I'd appreciate that!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# crime# accidents# public safety# traffic violations# law enforcement

Comments / 7

Published by

Stories about news in Kentucky and beyond, social media, relationships, and history.

Louisville, KY
4238 followers

More from Amarie M.

Opinion: Your new lover’s true colors will show about three months into the relationship

It is wise not to let your guard down too soon. **This article is based on opinion, personal experience, and information sourced from a medical website, which is cited in the story**

Read full story
2 comments

Woman puts co-worker's sweater in dumpster because she claims it was making the office smelly

She tried giving the co-worker hints about his sweater but he didn't receive what she was saying. Photo byChad Madden on Unsplash on Unsplash on UnsplashonUnsplash. **This article is based on information sourced from social media and news websites, which are cited throughout the story**

Read full story
36 comments

Louisville-based American Printing House for the Blind receives TIME's Best Inventions of 2022 award

**This article is based on information sourced from educational, APH, and news websites, which are cited throughout the story**. American Printing House for the Blind (APH), a global leader in innovative blind and visually impaired product design, has been recognized by TIME for its invention of a new Wi-Fi-enabled assistive device to benefit the vision-impaired. It's called "Polly", named after Polly Thomson, companion and interpreter for Helen Keller. and it won a spot on TIME's list of best inventions in the accessibility category.

Read full story

Female Jack Sparrow impersonator married a 300-year-old ghost in a private ceremony

She later divorced the ghost through exorcism because she said he tried to kill her. **This article is based on information sourced from scientific, psychology, government, and educational websites, which are cited throughout the story**

Read full story
2 comments

Scientific evidence explains why some people look older than their age and others look younger than they really are

**This article is based on information sourced from scientific, psychology, government, and educational websites, which are cited throughout the story**. This is the answer to the question of why some people look younger than their age and others look older than they really are. How so? Aging is, by its simplest description, a biological process, and it happens with anything living whether that be a piece of fruit, a flower, an animal, or a person.

Read full story
127 comments

Research reveals aging is not the only risk factor for weight gain

One reason could be chronic dehydration. **Information in this article was sourced from scientific, medical, and news media websites, which are cited throughout the story**. If you are, or are approaching, middle age and notice that you’ve been putting on extra weight for years, then you probably think it’s just because you’re getting older and have a slower metabolism. However, although the aging process does indeed contribute to a slower metabolism for both women and men after age 40, it’s not as steep of a decline as you may think.

Read full story

Woman serves meat to daughter's vegan friend because she thinks the child is malnourished

The woman secretly feeds the child meaty meals during sleepovers. **Information in this article was sourced from educational, blog, and social media websites, which are cited throughout the story**

Read full story
122 comments
Washington State

Washington mom gets stuck on slide in front of son, decides it's time to lose weight

She was trying to help the boy get over his anxiety about the slide. **Information in this article was sourced from blog, social media, and news websites, which are cited throughout the story**

Read full story
20 comments

Allen's candy company now offering vegan-friendly jelly beans

This is welcome news to plant-based diet practitioners who love the popular candy favorite because, for the first time, they can enjoy Allen's brand jelly beans without having to go against their vegan diet restrictions.

Read full story

Chinese model criticized for having eyes that are “too slanted”

**Information in this article was sourced from social media and accredited news websites, which are cited throughout the story**. The controversy over model, Cai Niangniang, having eyes that were being portrayed in an advertisement as “too slanted” stems from accusations about the modeling industry, company brands, and ad companies perpetuating stereotypes about the way Chinese people look.

Read full story

Man paraglides while sitting on couch without a safety strap in viral video

He called himself the "Flying Couch Potato." **Information in this article was sourced from educational, blog, and social media websites, which are cited throughout the story**

Read full story
9 comments

Viral video shows woman in evening dress speed-eating a burrito in seconds to break world record

Her name is Leah Shutkever and she's a pro who has won previous speed-eating competitions. **Information in this article was sourced from sports, educational, social media, and news websites, which are cited throughout the story**

Read full story
14 comments

Woman says she lost 15% of her body weight with diabetes drug

A woman lost 40 pounds in a clinical trial with all other participants seeing significant weight loss as well. **Information in this article was sourced from medical and news websites, which are cited throughout the story**

Read full story
70 comments

Wife age-shamed by husband because she's almost 40 and wants to have a baby

He's 15 years older than she is. **Information in this article was sourced from social media and medical websites, which are cited throughout the story**. Studies show that more women are having babies later in life than in previous decades, which appears to be a common trend among millennials. The reasons for this vary and include delaying motherhood to focus on a career, travel, waiting for the right partner to come along, or it could be for financial or medical reasons.

Read full story
120 comments

Viral video shows guy riding bike on 660-feet high handrail on top of Hoover Dam

The width of the handrail is barely wider than the bike tires. **Information in this article was sourced from cycling, social media, and news websites, which are cited throughout the story**

Read full story
14 comments

Children playing with fire twirl flaming ropes with accuracy

Disclaimer: Don't try this at home. These children look like professional fire twirlers. **Information in this article was sourced from research, social media, and news websites, which are cited throughout the story**

Read full story
3 comments
Geneva, NY

New York man finds $100,000 treasure trove of 120-Year-Old historical photos in his attic

Including a 1905 gold-framed portrait of Susan B. Anthony and other valuable photography studio artifacts from a century ago. This photo of Susan B. Anthony is licensed under CC BY-SA.

Read full story
Louisville, KY

Puttshack to open new location in Louisville, Kentucky

Puttshack Louisville is set to open at the Oxmoor Center after signing new lease. **This article is based on information sourced from online press releases and featured company's website, which are cited within the story**

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: Why hanging on to a relationship when someone doesn’t want you anymore won’t work

You’re just wasting your time and energy. Photo byPhoto by Blake Cheek on UnsplashonUnsplash. **Information in this article is based on personal experience, opinion, and psychology sources, which are cited within the story**

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy