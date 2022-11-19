Viral video shows Santa Claus suit-wearing motorcyclist chasing down hit and run driver

A driver in France hit a person in a crosswalk, blew the horn, and sped away.

**Information in this article was sourced from travel, social media, and news websites, which are cited throughout the story**

Yield to pedestrians is one rule of the road that should be adhered to especially when someone is crossing the street inside of a crosswalk. It is the law. A driver on a street in France, unfortunately, ignored this law amid the fact that a study revealed that 4,177 pedestrians were injured in Paris in 2018 alone.

A Reddit video captured by a motorcyclist dressed in a Santa suit and wearing a body cam shows the moment a driver hits a person crossing the street in a crosswalk but didn't stop. Instead, the driver toots the horn at the victim, who is seen rolling on the ground, and drives away.

Immediately, the man on the motorcycle gets in pursuit of the hit-and-run driver, both of them speeding through the streets dodging and weaving through traffic. The motorcyclist gets off his bike twice to try and talk to the driver, who gets stalled in traffic, but the driver kept speeding away from him.

He gets back on his motorcycle each time and continues pursuit until they come to a traffic jam and police officers are present. He tells the officers about the hit-and-run incident and points out the driver. The police officers chase and stop her and she is arrested.

The video shows how determined the motorcyclist is not to allow the woman to get away with what she did. He stays on her tail and sees it all the way through to her being handcuffed while pointing out the damage to her windshield caused by the body of the person she hit. Hopefully, that person was not critically injured.

-------------------------------------

What are your thoughts about this incident?

Would you have chased her?

-------------------------------------

NOTE: The following contains affiliate links.

Want to be informed about local, national, and world news when it happens? Sign up for your free user account .

If you’re also interested in writing as a side hustle, sign up to be a contributor .