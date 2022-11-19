Viral video shows woman in evening dress speed-eating a burrito in seconds to break world record

Her name is Leah Shutkever and she's a pro who has won previous speed-eating competitions.

The sport of competitive eating is quite popular around the world and is even supervised by professional organizations such as the All Pro Eating organization and the International Federation of Competitive Eating (IFOCE), which hosts 50 eating contests yearly called the Major League Eating contest. The IFOCE also hosts the Alka-Seltzer US Open of Competitive Eating tournament on ESPN.

No doubt, Leah Shutkever is a well-known name in these circles, particularly with her skill in devouring large amounts of food in mere seconds. She is a challenger that keeps the competition on its toes. And one of her latest food-eating feats was breaking the world record, which she already held, for fastest time to eat a burrito.

The viral video with 33 million views, over 6,700 comments, and 1.6 million likes (as of the time of this writing) shows Shutkever, dressed in evening wear, scarfing down a burrito in 32.35 seconds, breaking her own previous record of 44.20 seconds.

Before chowing down on the burrito, Leah talked about her desire to challenge misconceptions people have of the speed eater's image, stating that she does not look like what most people think speed eaters should look like. This is likely the reason why she chooses to dress up for her eating competitions.

Sluurp.com describes the video in which Leah takes big bites and keeps her mouth full and swallows hard. Toward the end, she has an uncomfortable look on her face when swallowing the last of the burrito, which almost looks lodged in her throat but she managed to get it down. Then the moderator comes over and Leah opens her mouth to show that she did indeed eat the whole thing. And then she is awarded the winning title.

The Guinness Book of World Records is a lure for many competitors vying to beat records and earn their spot in world record history. Leah made history for eating a burrito the fastest and her record has since been beaten with a time of 31.47 seconds.

