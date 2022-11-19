Woman says she lost 15% of her body weight with diabetes drug

A woman lost 40 pounds in a clinical trial with all other participants seeing significant weight loss as well.

**Information in this article was sourced from medical and news websites, which are cited throughout the story**

Off-label uses for prescription medications is both legal and common. As a matter of fact, 1 in 5 prescriptions is written for off-label use to successfully treat conditions for which they were not originally approved. So, it’s no surprise that a drug that’s FDA-approved for diabetes can also help you lose weight. This is definitely a game-changer for people who’ve struggled with losing weight through other means. It also brings with it hope for those who really want to get the weight off and start a new life.

Obesity or being overweight is a serious health issue. In the U.S. alone over 42% of the population falls into one of three classes of the obese category, which is interpreted as Body Mass Index (BMI) over 30.

  • Class 1: 30 to < 35 BMI
  • Class 2: 35 to < 40 BMI
  • Class 3: > 40 BMI

The research study

Northwestern University in Chicago researchers conducted a clinical trial testing the diabetes drug, Semaglutide (marketed under the brand names Ozempic and Wegovy). However, as an anti-obesity medication, it was prescribed at much higher doses.

The study included almost 2,000 participants in 16 countries who injected themselves weekly with either Semaglutide or a placebo for a total of 68 weeks. Results showed that participants who received the drug lost an average 15% of body weight, compared to placebo recipients who lost 2.4% of their body weight, and over 1/3 of the participants actually lost 20% of their weight.

Participants in the research study had BMIs of at least 30. Yes, it’s hard to believe that a BMI of 30 is considered obese, but it is at the very bottom of the obese classification scale with a BMI of 25 to 29 falling within the “overweight” range.

Compare this to bariatric surgery, with which patients can lose 50% to 70% of their body weight over about a year's time. The downside is that surgery is so invasive, alters the digestive system, and not many people even qualify or follow through with the surgery if they do qualify.

The study participants say taking Semaglutide helped them like no other anti-obesity drug previously. And, losing that much weight can make a positive difference for someone. Let’s do a quick analysis of how it would look to lose 15% of body weight.

  • 300 lbs. minus 15% = 255 lbs. (45 pounds lost)
  • 240 lbs. minus 15% = 204 lbs. (36 pounds lost)
  • 200 lbs. minus 15% = 170 lbs. (30 pounds lost)
  • 180 lbs. minus 15% = 153 lbs. (27 pounds lost)

Testimonial

The study was double-blind, so no one knew whether or not they were given a placebo until after the study. One study participant figured that it must have been the medication that helped her lose 40 pounds as fast as she did, after years of trying to lose weight with diets and other drugs.

How it works

Semaglutide taken for weight loss purposes is basically a strong appetite suppressant that’s a synthetic version of the body’s natural hormones that affect the brain’s appetite centers and those in the gut to make you feel full.

The downside of Semaglutide for weight loss

Currently, the drug is not covered by insurance as a weight loss drug, but it is covered as a diabetes drug, which is about $1,000 a month. However, the manufacturer believes that the high effectiveness rate of the clinical trial results could lead to the drug being covered by insurers.

Also, since the study is so new, there’s not enough evidence for researchers to know if there will be any long-term negative consequences from taking the high-dose regimen required for weight loss. Users will likely need to take it for a lifetime or else the weight would come back, according to the research.

The drug must be given by self-injections every week, as opposed to swallowing pills. However, the problem with injections is they could lead to skin infections, bruising, or abscesses, not to mention pain and other side effects, including acute or chronic pancreatitis, which can be life-threatening.

Discussion

Some may have mixed feelings about this. The fact that someone would have to take high doses of this medication every week for a lifetime could be concerning. Along with the risk of developing pancreatitis (which is dangerous), it seems it could lead to depression or cause people to feel dependent. Or it could lead to dangerous binge eating and then turning around and shooting up on the drug to make up for it.

It is definitely something that would be a decision between an individual and the physician, as there is a lot to consider. Of course, it is significant to note that anyone who is not in the position of even needing to consider something like this may not fully understand.

