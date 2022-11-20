Wife age-shamed by husband because she's almost 40 and wants to have a baby

He's 15 years older than she is.

**Information in this article was sourced from social media and medical websites, which are cited throughout the story**

Studies show that more women are having babies later in life than in previous decades, which appears to be a common trend among millennials. The reasons for this vary and include delaying motherhood to focus on a career, travel, waiting for the right partner to come along, or it could be for financial or medical reasons.

No matter the reasons for waiting to have a baby at an older age, statistics have proven that birth defect risks increase with age when it comes to pregnancy and older mothers. These risks include chromosomal abnormalities, miscarriage, and stillbirth.

These risks are what one 54-year-old man has repeatedly mentioned to his 39-year-old wife, after he agreed that they could have a baby prior to marriage. The wife feels like he is now using her age as an excuse to get out of having a baby, even though she told him over a year ago about her biological clock ticking and that she wanted to have a family.

She told him that if he does not want to have a baby to let her know and she would move on and find someone else who was on board with having a child. She believes that he pretended to want a baby with her to get her to marry him, and now he's telling her that it's on her if the baby comes out with a disability because of her age.

Here's what she said:

It ended up boiling down with him saying, that he will go along with it, but if our kid is born with a disability that is going to be my burden to carry. And that when he said it just made me cry so much. We talked it out, he said he would stay that, that is what marriage is about and that it would be his baby too, but that I need to really think of the weight of my actions.

At this point, I am wondering if these statistics that he keeps citing are him genuinely worried or a cop out of getting married. I feel like every day we are coming closer to running out of time, and I don't know what to do. If I knew this was going to be his position I would never have married him, but now I am here.

It is obvious how much having a baby means to her and not so much to him. She should perhaps think about whether she wants to continue in the marriage or call it quits before wasting any more time.

----------------------------------

What do you think about this situation?

Do you think the husband planned this all along?

Should she leave or should she stay?

-------------------------------------

NOTE: The following contains affiliate links.

Want to be informed about local, national, and world news when it happens? Sign up for your free user account .

If you’re also interested in writing as a side hustle, sign up to be a contributor .