Viral video shows guy riding bike on 660-feet high handrail on top of Hoover Dam

The width of the handrail is barely wider than the bike tires.

Many cyclists consider riding a bike to be an enjoyable experience, especially when coupling it with bike tricks and stunts to impress people or just for the thrill. The key to becoming better skilled at handling a bike for stunts is to take the time to properly learn how to do bike tricks. Skilled bike handling is a must when engaging in risky bike stunts like cyclist, Fabio Wibmer.

The video shows 21-year-old Wibmer on the Hoover Dam. This was certainly a death-defying stunt.

And the following is another video of him hopping his bike up on a site marker at some other location and then precariously positioning his bike on a railing and lining up his tires. Then, he's seen riding the railing on the bike, including hopping the bike around the corner of the railing.

This video has over 5 million views and more than 150,000 likes, as of the time of this writing. It is hard not to cringe as he cycled along the railing, wobbling and balancing with the view of the drop-off to the left and a safer fall to his right.

What was his motivation?

Money and winning a competition was Wibmer's motivation for engaging in this stunt. It was in response to the GoPro Of the World Best Line Contest and the grand prize of $15,000. He is evidently popular in the cycling stunt world, which gives some insight into his daredevil streak in attempting something as dangerous as this while risking his life.

What are your thoughts about this stunt?

Do you think the prize money was worth risking his life to do this?

Would you do something like this?

