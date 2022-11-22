Opinion: Why hanging on to a relationship when someone doesn’t want you anymore won’t work

You’re just wasting your time and energy.

Respecting your time, energy, and purpose

There have been more times than I care to admit when I tried everything in my power to hang on to a relationship that was clearly over. But I’ve decided that I refuse to be like that anymore. Life is too short and precious and I’ve learned to love myself more than hanging on to something or someone that no longer serves a positive purpose in my life.

And you should think this way as well, no matter if you’re still interested in the relationship. And, yes. I get it. Even if it’s clear that the other person has moved on, it’s only human nature to want to hold on to what you once had.

But, listen, it’s important to remember that if somebody doesn’t want to be with you, hanging on won’t change that fact. It’s not worth your time and energy to try and force somebody to love you when it’s clearly not there. There comes a time when it’s better to just let go and move on and allow someone else to come into your life who will appreciate and cherish you for who you are.

Letting go is hard

It's definitely hard to let go of someone you care about, even if it’s clear that they don’t want you in their life anymore. But even if you don’t see it now, the right person will come along but likely not until you’re ready to move on.

Hanging on to someone who doesn’t want you will only make it harder for you to find someone who does. Believe me. I know. I’ve been there myself. And the emotional pain is just not worth it to hang on in the long run.

The Emotional Toll

I found out the hard way how emotionally draining it can be trying my best to let go of someone who didn’t want me anymore. No doubt, you may be going through the same thing. You keep hanging on in the hope that they’ll change their mind or that they’ll come back to you. But, doing this can take a toll on your emotional and physical well-being , and all for nothing because it won’t work to bring them back if they don’t want to come back.

And, it’s tough trying to accept that somebody who was once there for you doesn’t want you anymore, but it’s important to remember that you deserve someone who does. Holding on to someone who doesn’t want you will only make you feel worse in the long run. There comes a time when you have to just let go and move on!

The Reasons Why We Hang On

There are many reasons why we might hang on to a relationship even when it’s crystal clear that the other person doesn’t want to be in the relationship anymore. Maybe we’re hoping they’ll change their mind, or we’re afraid of being alone, or maybe we think that if we try hard enough, they will “see the light” and “come to their senses”. Maybe we think that if we just hang on a little longer, things will get better.

Whatever the reason, hanging on when someone doesn’t want you anymore is usually a losing battle. Sure. The person might come back for a while, but it’s unlikely that the relationship will ever be the same. And even if they do come back, it could be out of guilt or obligation, not because they really want to be with you, which is not sustainable and they’ll end up leaving you again anyway.

The Hope of Change

Yes. I know how difficult it is to let go of hope. You feel like if you can just keep hope alive, everything will go back to the way it was. And, when somebody treats you as if they don’t want you, it’s easy to feel like you’re not good enough. But hanging on won’t change anything.

You’re holding on to false hope when you hang on like that. The truth is, the instant somebody feels like they don’t want you anymore, they’re already gone. You may still want them, but there’s nothing you can do to change their mind or make them want you back. All you can do is accept that they’re gone and move on. Trying to hold on to someone who doesn’t want you is only going to make you feel worse in the end.

If someone doesn’t want to be with you, then that’s their choice and they have the right to choose to be with you or not. You can’t make somebody love you or care. Either they do or they don’t and their actions (or lack of actions) will let you know what’s real. So, pay attention.

And, I know, it’s hard to see the silver lining when you’re going through a breakup, but try to remember that this is an opportunity for you to grow and learn. This experience can make you stronger and wiser, and it will help you find someone who does want to be with you.

Hanging on is painful

If someone doesn’t want you in their life, hanging on will only cause you a lot of pain and heartache. It’s so easy to fall in love with someone and want to hold on to them forever, isn’t it? But when the person you love doesn’t want to love you back, it can be incredibly painful. You may feel like you can’t let go and you keep clamoring after them.

But, I’ll say this again. Remember that you cannot force someone to love you. If they don’t want to be with you, no matter how much you want them, it’s not going to work. Trying to hold on will only make the pain worse. It’s better to let go, even though it may be difficult, and just move on with your life.

Here are 5 things to consider when you won’t let go:

1. You’re Only Hurting Yourself

When someone doesn’t want you the only thing you accomplish by hanging on is hurting yourself and not accepting the fact that the person doesn’t want to be with you. I found that acceptance was the key to letting go and moving on.

2. They Don’t Deserve Your Time And Effort

If you’ve tried your best and given your all to someone who chooses not to embrace your love, then maybe they don’t even deserve your time and effort if they’re not willing to reciprocate your feelings.

3. You’re Only Setting Yourself Up For More Pain

It’s important to remember that you can’t control how someone else feels. If they don’t want to be with you, no amount of pleading or begging is going to change that. All you can do is control your own actions and emotions and not put yourself in a position to be hurt further.

4. You’ll Be Able To Heal Faster

Nobody likes to be rejected, and you especially don’t want to be rejected by someone you love. But if you can let go of that person, you’ll be able to move on to other prospects faster, and the sooner you’ll have more opportunities to meet other people who will want to date you.

5. You Can Stop Depleting Your Self-Esteem

Stop tearing yourself down by the constant pining after somebody else who lowers your self-esteem and makes you feel worthless. Hold your head up and understand and know your own worth so that you can stop allowing someone else to control how you feel.

What you should do instead

There are plenty of reasons why someone might not want to be with you anymore. Maybe they don’t feel the same way about you as they once did, or maybe they’re not ready for a committed relationship. Whatever the reason, it’s important to respect their decision and keep it moving.

Having to let go of someone you care about is the pits, but hanging on when they don’t want you can only make matters worse. If you’re struggling to move on, try focusing on other things that you enjoy. Spend time with friends and family, do things that make you happy, and be patient. Eventually, you’ll find someone who wants to be in a relationship with you.

When that special someone has gotten over being with you, it’s important to give yourself time to mourn but then get over them also. Trying to hold on to something that’s not there will only delay the inevitable.

Acceptance can be difficult but it’s important to remember that you’re not alone. Many people are out here in this vast world and there’s someone who would love to have you in their life. So take some time for yourself, heal your wounds, and then get back out there and find someone who does want you.

Rejection is never easy to deal with, but it’s a part of life. What’s important is how we deal with rejection. Will you let the person who doesn’t want you bring you down or will you celebrate the fact that you’re amazing and deserve to be with someone who wants to be with you?

The choice is yours. Choose wisely.

