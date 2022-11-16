Man hangs in dangerous position after jumping off cliff when parachute stunt goes wrong in viral video

It's called cliff diving and it comes with certain risks. The man's parachute got caught and tangled on a rock hanger on his way down.

A few things can go wrong while participating in cliff diving (or cliff jumping), but that doesn't stop people from doing it. In fact, some people may even look forward to the adrenaline rush from the danger in it.

According to Multisport.ph, one of the greatest dangers is the build-up of speed at which someone falls after jumping, which could result in serious (broken bones), critical (spinal cord injuries), or even fatal (sudden death) accidents.

The World High Diving Federation has issued a recommendation not to jump from heights higher than 20 meters (65.5 feet), due to the high risk of injury. It goes without saying that the higher the jump, the faster the descent, which can equate to a greater potential for catastrophic outcomes if something goes wrong, just like in the video below.

In this viral video posted by r/SweatyPalms with over 600 comments and nearly 12,000 upvotes at the time of this writing, a guy jumps off a cliff and it appears that he did not jump out far enough. He is still way too close to the rocks and ledges going down, and his parachute gets caught.

He's hanging in the balance after that. The person with him yells down asking him if he's ok. He says that he is but needs help and a helicopter. And he doesn't even appear to be alarmed. Maybe he wasn't actually thinking about how much danger he was in at that moment.

This seemed like a dangerous decision that he made, as it appears that he did not think this completely through. Hitting the rocks on the way down could have resulted in fractures or his parachute could have broken away from its strings, sending him crashing to the ground below.

