Man hangs in dangerous position after jumping off cliff when parachute stunt goes wrong in viral video

Amarie M.

It's called cliff diving and it comes with certain risks. The man's parachute got caught and tangled on a rock hanger on his way down.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=340RHe_0jDNg6lF00
Dobromir Slavchev - skydive - CC0

**Information for this article was sourced from medical, sports, and social media websites, which are cited within the story**

A few things can go wrong while participating in cliff diving (or cliff jumping), but that doesn't stop people from doing it. In fact, some people may even look forward to the adrenaline rush from the danger in it.

According to Multisport.ph, one of the greatest dangers is the build-up of speed at which someone falls after jumping, which could result in serious (broken bones), critical (spinal cord injuries), or even fatal (sudden death) accidents.

The World High Diving Federation has issued a recommendation not to jump from heights higher than 20 meters (65.5 feet), due to the high risk of injury. It goes without saying that the higher the jump, the faster the descent, which can equate to a greater potential for catastrophic outcomes if something goes wrong, just like in the video below.

In this viral video posted by r/SweatyPalms with over 600 comments and nearly 12,000 upvotes at the time of this writing, a guy jumps off a cliff and it appears that he did not jump out far enough. He is still way too close to the rocks and ledges going down, and his parachute gets caught.

He's hanging in the balance after that. The person with him yells down asking him if he's ok. He says that he is but needs help and a helicopter. And he doesn't even appear to be alarmed. Maybe he wasn't actually thinking about how much danger he was in at that moment.

**Disclaimer: He says a few swear words in the video.**

This seemed like a dangerous decision that he made, as it appears that he did not think this completely through. Hitting the rocks on the way down could have resulted in fractures or his parachute could have broken away from its strings, sending him crashing to the ground below.

--------------------------------------

What do you think about this video?

How do you think the rescue attempt went?

Do you think that rescuing him likely put others in danger?

-------------------------------------

NOTE: The following contains affiliate links.

Want to be informed about local, national, and world news when it happens? Sign up for your free user account.

If you’re also interested in writing as a side hustle, sign up to be a contributor.

If you enjoy my writing, feel free to Buy Me A Coffee. I'd appreciate that!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# accidents# sports# hobbies# skydiving# viral video

Comments / 6

Published by

Stories about news in Kentucky and beyond, social media, relationships, and history.

Louisville, KY
3151 followers

More from Amarie M.

Chinese model criticized for having eyes that are “too slanted”

**Information in this article was sourced from social media and accredited news websites, which are cited throughout the story**. The controversy over model, Cai Niangniang, having eyes that were being portrayed in an advertisement as “too slanted” stems from accusations about the modeling industry, company brands, and ad companies perpetuating stereotypes about the way Chinese people look.

Read full story

Man paraglides while sitting on couch without a safety strap in viral video

He called himself the "Flying Couch Potato." **Information in this article was sourced from educational, blog, and social media websites, which are cited throughout the story**

Read full story

Viral video shows Santa Claus suit-wearing motorcyclist chasing down hit and run driver

A driver in France hit a person in a crosswalk, blew the horn, and sped away. **Information in this article was sourced from travel, social media, and news websites, which are cited throughout the story**

Read full story
3 comments

Viral video shows woman in evening dress speed-eating a burrito in seconds to break world record

Her name is Leah Shutkever and she's a pro who has won previous speed-eating competitions. **Information in this article was sourced from sports, educational, social media, and news websites, which are cited throughout the story**

Read full story
2 comments

Woman says she lost 15% of her body weight with diabetes drug

A woman lost 40 pounds in a clinical trial with all other participants seeing significant weight loss as well. **Information in this article was sourced from medical and news websites, which are cited throughout the story**

Read full story
43 comments

Wife age-shamed by husband because she's almost 40 and wants to have a baby

He's 15 years older than she is. **Information in this article was sourced from social media and medical websites, which are cited throughout the story**. Studies show that more women are having babies later in life than in previous decades, which appears to be a common trend among millennials. The reasons for this vary and include delaying motherhood to focus on a career, travel, waiting for the right partner to come along, or it could be for financial or medical reasons.

Read full story
18 comments

Viral video shows guy riding bike on 660-feet high handrail on top of Hoover Dam

The width of the 2-inch handrail is barely wider than the bike tires. **Information in this article was sourced from cycling, social media, and news websites, which are cited throughout the story**

Read full story
3 comments

Children playing with fire twirl flaming ropes with accuracy

Disclaimer: Don't try this at home. These children look like professional fire twirlers. **Information in this article was sourced from research, social media, and news websites, which are cited throughout the story**

Read full story
2 comments
Geneva, NY

New York man finds $100,000 treasure trove of 120-Year-Old historical photos in his attic

Including a 1905 gold-framed portrait of Susan B. Anthony and other valuable photography studio artifacts from a century ago. This photo of Susan B. Anthony is licensed under CC BY-SA.

Read full story
Louisville, KY

Puttshack to open new location in Louisville, Kentucky

Puttshack Louisville is set to open at the Oxmoor Center after signing new lease. **This article is based on information sourced from online press releases and featured company's website, which are cited within the story**

Read full story

Opinion: Why hanging to a relationship when someone doesn’t want you anymore won’t work

You’re just wasting your time and energy. **Information in this article is based on personal experience, opinion, and psychology sources, which are cited within the story**. There have been more times than I care to admit when I tried everything in my power to hang on to a relationship that was clearly over. But I’ve decided that I refuse to be like that anymore. Life is too short and precious and I’ve learned to love myself more than hanging on to something or someone that no longer serves a positive purpose in my life.

Read full story

Viral TikTok video shows how man accidentally burned off his own fingerprints

Disclaimer: He says an unbleeped swear word in the video from the pain. **Information in this article was sourced from medical, scientific, and news sites, which are cited within the story**

Read full story
3 comments
Covington, KY

Kentucky man composed one of the most popular Christmas songs covered and recorded

The song is "Santa Claus is Coming to Town," first published in 1934. Cover to Original Sheet Music (Fair Use) **Information for this article was sourced from educational and historical websites, and are cited within the story**

Read full story
4 comments
Louisville, KY

One missing of 11 escaped cows in Louisville located in the Highlands neighborhood

How a cow can go missing for three weeks from the scene of an accident is a mystery. **Information in this article was sourced from accredited news reports, which are cited within the story**

Read full story
2 comments

Viral TikTok video shows guy getting hit by an opened car door speeding on inline skates by hanging onto a moving car

It's called skitching and can result in serious injury or death. **Information in this article was sourced from sports, legal, and accredited news websites, which are cited within the story**

Read full story
29 comments

Homeowners found $137 million Caravaggio oil painting in their attic depicting Judith beheading Holofernes

The 400-year-old painting had been in the attic for at least 150 years. Judith Beheading Holofernes, Caravaggio, Public Domain (circa 1598-1599) **Information in this article was sourced from educational and accredited news websites, which are cited within the story**

Read full story
70 comments

Woman distraught because boyfriend set fire to her dead husband's beanie

She kept her late husband's beanie because it meant a lot to her. Sometimes holding onto a memento of a deceased loved one can help a person cope with the pain of losing someone. Psychiatrist, Dr. David M. Reiss explains this as keeping a linking object.

Read full story
59 comments

Two men find preserved corpse dating back 5,300 years to the Neolithic Age

He’s known as Ötzi the Iceman unearthed from melting ice in the Ötztal Valley region of the Austrian Alps. **This article is based on information sourced from online scientific, historical, and news media websites, which are cited within the story.**

Read full story

Man fat-shamed for being attracted to plus-sized women snaps back at adult bullies

This is a classic example of how a person can be fat-shamed without being plus-sized. Photo by AllGo - An App For Plus Size People on Unsplash. **This article is based on non-fiction accounts that I personally experienced, used by permission.

Read full story
63 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy