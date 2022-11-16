Viral TikTok video shows how man accidentally burned off his own fingerprints

Disclaimer: He says an unbleeped swear word in the video from the pain.

**Information in this article was sourced from medical, scientific, and news sites, which are cited within the story**

Cooking burns increased significantly in 2020 during pandemic shelter-in-place initiatives, according to the UC Davis Medical Center Burn Institute, citing a six-fold increase. And kitchen burn accidents are more common than realized by many people, says a Toronto paramedic. Nevertheless, there are numerous ways to prevent burns in the kitchen, one of which is not to place your hand on hot kitchen surfaces or pans.

A viral TikTok video with over 4 million likes, 18,000 comments, and nearly 31,000 shares shows one man doing just that. He, for some reason, touched the bottom of a hot skillet and left his burned fingerprints on it.

This guy sustained some serious burn injuries to all five tips of his fingers on one hand, and he says that his fingerprints on that hand are gone. This type of fingerprint mutilation can result in permanent damage to the fingerprint pattern, due to the burning of the skin's outer layer, according to Scientific American.

The video shows that he did attempt to render aid to himself when he got burned, which is:

If you receive a burn, run cool tap water over the injured area. Then clean the area with soap and water; apply a topical antibacterial ointment like Neosporin, cover with a bandage, and call for help.

This advice is suggested by University of Utah Health regarding preventing kitchen burns per the American Burn Association, which states that approximately 486,000 burn injuries (about 1 every 65 seconds) happen every year. That is a significant number of burn accidents and mishaps, many of which can be prevented if people would take more precautions.

The guy in the video failed to take precautions before burning his fingers. And it's anybody's guess, including his, why he decided to touch a hot skillet heating up on the stove. But the main thing is he likely won't ever do that again!

