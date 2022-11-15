Covington, KY

Kentucky man composed one of the most popular Christmas songs covered and recorded

Amarie M.

The song is "Santa Claus is Coming to Town," first published in 1934.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NV1LJ_0jBYie8l00
Cover to Original Sheet Music (Fair Use)

**Information for this article was sourced from educational and historical websites, and are cited within the story**

About the song

"Santa Claus is Coming to Town" became immediately popular after a performance on a 1934 radio show. After this, the song was a hit, selling 30,000 records and 500,000 copies of sheet music within 24 hours.

The light-hearted children's warning to watch out, not cry, and not pout because Santa Claus is "making a list and checking it twice, gonna find out who's naughty and nice" before he comes to town has served as a holiday song favorite, recorded by over 200 artists.

About the songwriter

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fd15b_0jBYie8l00
KentonLibrary.org - Wayback Machine

The song's composer was a Covington, Kentucky native by the name of James Lamont Gillespie (pen name Haven Gillespie). According to a historical source, Gillespie was born in Covington in 1888 and only completed his formal education through the fourth grade but focused heavily on his songwriting career.

The concept for the song was born from a personal tragedy that he pulled from to coin the lyrics to the song. His younger brother had recently died around the same time he was contacted by someone in New York City to write a holiday song. Gillespie was able to draw from memories from their childhood when their mother warned them to wash behind their ears because Santa was watching.

This inspired him to pen the song that generations of children have associated with the folklore about Santa Claus, his magical powers, and his implied agreement to bring gifts to children who exhibit good behavior rather than naughty behavior.

Haven Gillespie interview

At the age of 73, Haven Gillespie was interviewed by a Louisville, Kentucky Courier-Journal newspaper reporter in 1961. Mr. Gillespie told the reporter that hearing "Santa Claus is Coming to Town" over and over on the radio, on television, at Christmas events, and just about anywhere was like being repeatedly hit on the head with a hammer but it's good when it stops because the royalties are nice.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZcaTo_0jBYie8l00
Eric Fischer, CC by 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons

Here is the Haven Gillespie historical marker in Covington, Kentucky, which reads:

The composer of "Santa Claus Is Comin' To Town" was a native of Covington. He attended local school, became a printer, and later employed by Cincinnati Times-Star and N.Y. Times. Gillespie's songs carried Americans through Great Depression and World War II; they include "Breezin Along With The Breeze," "You Go To My Head," "Honey," and "That Lucky Old Sun."

-------------------------------------

