One missing of 11 escaped cows in Louisville located in the Highlands neighborhood

How a cow can go missing for three weeks from the scene of an accident is a mystery.

But that was the case of the last lone cow that got away following a transport mishap on Interstate 64 in Louisville, Kentucky on October 21. Louisville Metro Police reported that 10 cows got loose and started on the run during a truck exchange attempt, following a vehicular accident.

On the day of the accident, the escaped cows were seen running through the neighborhood in the Cherokee Park area, which was where the lost bull was last seen but has since been spotted in the Lexington Road area, ironically wandering around the Le Moo steakhouse restaurant, according to a news report.

A collective effort by the LMPD, Louisville Metro Animal Services, a local wrangler, and the public is underway to help recapture the bull safely. The public is asked to keep an eye out for the animal but not to approach it or attempt in any way to capture it. Anyone spotting the bull is asked to please call 911 as soon as possible.

The animal is no doubt afraid, hungry, and tired and may become aggressive when approached. It is in unfamiliar surroundings and is likely startled by the noise of traffic and other sounds and sights in the neighborhoods in which it's running around.

It seems strange that such a large and conspicuous animal can be lost for so long without more people seeing it or without authorities being able to catch it. It is certainly a danger to itself and to people who may encounter it accidentally. Hopefully, the situation will be rectified soon.

