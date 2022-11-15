Viral TikTok video shows guy getting hit by an opened car door speeding on inline skates by hanging onto a moving car

It's called skitching and can result in serious injury or death.

Hitching a ride through the streets while holding onto a moving vehicle while on skates, a skateboard, a bike, or by other means is illegal and highly risky. But, unfortunately, people do it anyway. And many times they do it without proper safety equipment, according to a report by the ThinkFirst National Injury Prevention Foundation.

The Foundation also reported the following inline skate accident statistics:

Head and face injuries account for 11,000 injuries each year.

Over 100,000 inline injuries are incurred each year.

Inline skating injuries can be prevented in 90% of circumstances.

The likelihood of visiting the hospital is 1 in 25 every year if you participate in inline skating.

2/3 of skaters do not wear any safety equipment.

The following viral TikTok video with nearly 800,000 likes, over 4,800 comments, and more than 5,500 shares captures what happens to a guy seen haphazardly skitching through the streets when someone suddenly opens a car door. At least he's wearing a helmet.

He seemed to be stunned a bit having not fully realized what happened. He was hit pretty hard and it could have been much worse because something more severe could have happened.

Before deciding to participate in such a dangerous sport, people should consider the possible consequences to themselves and other people. And perhaps they should ask themselves if it's really worth it to risk one's safety and life for a skitching adrenaline rush.

