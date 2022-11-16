Two men find preserved corpse dating back 5,300 years to the Neolithic Age

He’s known as Ötzi the Iceman unearthed from melting ice in the Ötztal Valley region of the Austrian Alps.

Forensic and scientific research on this 5,300-year-old corpse shows it to be the naturally mummified remains of a man who was about 45 years old when he was killed. He was likely murdered, according to scientific findings, between 3350 and 3105 BC, during the end of the ice age going into the Neolithic period.

The man's remains were discovered by two German tourists when they were hiking the mountains of the Ötztal Alps between Austria and Italy, in 1991. He was found face down. Look at the detail of these remains of a man who died over 5,300 years ago.

The two men first thought they had found the body of someone who had died recently and notified authorities. But, the Innsbruck medical examiner and a University of Innsbruck archaeologist saw that this was something much older by at least 4,000 years! They were shocked.

How Ötzi was preserved for over 5 millennia

Radiocarbon dating shows that Ötzi died in a gully in extreme cold and at a high altitude of over 10,000 ft. However, his body was left exposed on the surface, which caused it to be freeze-dried. This set the body preservation and natural mummification process in motion.

Shortly after he died, a glacier came and covered up the area, burying his body and the artifacts found with it, and locked it in a virtual time capsule where it wouldn’t be discovered for over 5,000 years!

Ötzi was likely in a fight for his life

Ötzi had a stone arrowhead stuck in his left shoulder and an examination of forensic data and CT scans show the tools and weapons found with him have somebody else’s blood on them, suggesting that he was in a deadly fight.

Scientists speculate that Ötzi’s left arm was in this position because he had a stone arrowhead lodged in his left shoulder, and he was possibly attempting to stop the bleeding or the pain. Researchers have determined that his cause of death was a violent blow to the head either by falling backward and hitting his head or by someone hitting him over the head with a blunt object.

His internal organs and teeth were still intact

Ötzi’s internal organs, bones, and tissue were still well-preserved . And his stomach still had undigested food in it! Researchers found that his last meal was meat, grains, and plants eaten just hours before his death.

Scans also revealed that his teeth showed signs of minerals that would have been in his drinking water. And x-rays showed that he had broken bones on several occasions during his life, including his ribs and nose, and his joints showed much wear from constant walking and climbing.

Additionally, a full-body CT scan was run on Ötzi, and results showed that he had hardened plaque in his heart region, which means he was at high risk for a heart attack, had he not been killed prematurely.

Scientists also found two fleas in the swatches of his clothes that were found, which included leggings, a jacket, loincloth, hat, shoes, and a grass cloak from which animal DNA was extracted. This revealed what animals were slaughtered to make his clothes, which were made of fur and leather.

Ötzi’s DNA genome

Thanks to modern DNA genome technology , scientists were able to classify Ötzi as related to modern-day Sardinians who are Europeans. His DNA genome has been nearly completely decoded. Scientists even know his blood type. They also discovered that he had brown eyes, his blood type was type-O, and he was lactose intolerant. DNA analysis, forensic examinations, and CT scans also showed that Ötzi had Lyme Disease in his DNA and whipworm parasites in his digestive tract .

Ötzi had tattoos

Ötzi had 61 tattoos on his body in various spots such as near his ribs, lower spine, wrists, calves, ankles, and behind his right knee. Researchers postulate that his tattoos were likely created by making cuts in the top layer of skin and then rubbing charcoal in the cuts, similar to how tattoos are made today.

Scientists believe that instead of adornment though, his tattoos likely served as some sort of ancient acupuncture to treat pain because the tattoos were along the same lines as modern acupuncture lines on the body.

Forensic reconstruction of Ötzi’s likely appearance

Upon examination, scientists determined that Ötzi was 5 ft. 3 in. tall and weighed about 110 lb. at his death. They also found some clumps of his hair at the site near where he was found and discovered that he had dark, medium-long hair. His hair also had traces of arsenic in it, which means he was likely consistently around where metal ores were smelted.

Detailed information about Ötzi the Iceman

The information that ancient mummies, like Ötzi , have left behind for us is a gift. It allows us to see and understand more about how ancient humans lived and moved while occupying the same space that we occupy today, in many of the same ways that we do.

Ötzi has been called an unprecedented find, and rightfully so! To even fathom the reality of humans walking the earth so long ago and sharing some of the same characteristics as us, is mind-boggling. And, to get a glimpse of it is truly remarkable. Ötzi is extraordinary for sure.

