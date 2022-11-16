Two men find preserved corpse dating back 5,300 years to the Neolithic Age

Amarie M.

He’s known as Ötzi the Iceman unearthed from melting ice in the Ötztal Valley region of the Austrian Alps.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3t2RUJ_0j9OiyZW00
Fair use image

**This article is based on information sourced from online scientific, historical, and news media websites, which are cited within the story.**

Forensic and scientific research on this 5,300-year-old corpse shows it to be the naturally mummified remains of a man who was about 45 years old when he was killed. He was likely murdered, according to scientific findings, between 3350 and 3105 BC, during the end of the ice age going into the Neolithic period.

The man's remains were discovered by two German tourists when they were hiking the mountains of the Ötztal Alps between Austria and Italy, in 1991. He was found face down. Look at the detail of these remains of a man who died over 5,300 years ago.

The two men first thought they had found the body of someone who had died recently and notified authorities. But, the Innsbruck medical examiner and a University of Innsbruck archaeologist saw that this was something much older by at least 4,000 years! They were shocked.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1D9IZx_0j9OiyZW00
Public Domain

How Ötzi was preserved for over 5 millennia

Radiocarbon dating shows that Ötzi died in a gully in extreme cold and at a high altitude of over 10,000 ft. However, his body was left exposed on the surface, which caused it to be freeze-dried. This set the body preservation and natural mummification process in motion.

Shortly after he died, a glacier came and covered up the area, burying his body and the artifacts found with it, and locked it in a virtual time capsule where it wouldn’t be discovered for over 5,000 years!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rviEl_0j9OiyZW00
Fair Use

Ötzi was likely in a fight for his life

Ötzi had a stone arrowhead stuck in his left shoulder and an examination of forensic data and CT scans show the tools and weapons found with him have somebody else’s blood on them, suggesting that he was in a deadly fight.

Scientists speculate that Ötzi’s left arm was in this position because he had a stone arrowhead lodged in his left shoulder, and he was possibly attempting to stop the bleeding or the pain. Researchers have determined that his cause of death was a violent blow to the head either by falling backward and hitting his head or by someone hitting him over the head with a blunt object.

His internal organs and teeth were still intact

Ötzi’s internal organs, bones, and tissue were still well-preserved. And his stomach still had undigested food in it! Researchers found that his last meal was meat, grains, and plants eaten just hours before his death.

Scans also revealed that his teeth showed signs of minerals that would have been in his drinking water. And x-rays showed that he had broken bones on several occasions during his life, including his ribs and nose, and his joints showed much wear from constant walking and climbing.

Additionally, a full-body CT scan was run on Ötzi, and results showed that he had hardened plaque in his heart region, which means he was at high risk for a heart attack, had he not been killed prematurely.

Scientists also found two fleas in the swatches of his clothes that were found, which included leggings, a jacket, loincloth, hat, shoes, and a grass cloak from which animal DNA was extracted. This revealed what animals were slaughtered to make his clothes, which were made of fur and leather.

Ötzi’s DNA genome

Thanks to modern DNA genome technology, scientists were able to classify Ötzi as related to modern-day Sardinians who are Europeans. His DNA genome has been nearly completely decoded. Scientists even know his blood type. They also discovered that he had brown eyes, his blood type was type-O, and he was lactose intolerant. DNA analysis, forensic examinations, and CT scans also showed that Ötzi had Lyme Disease in his DNA and whipworm parasites in his digestive tract.

Ötzi had tattoos

Ötzi had 61 tattoos on his body in various spots such as near his ribs, lower spine, wrists, calves, ankles, and behind his right knee. Researchers postulate that his tattoos were likely created by making cuts in the top layer of skin and then rubbing charcoal in the cuts, similar to how tattoos are made today.

Scientists believe that instead of adornment though, his tattoos likely served as some sort of ancient acupuncture to treat pain because the tattoos were along the same lines as modern acupuncture lines on the body.

Forensic reconstruction of Ötzi’s likely appearance

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VvpP9_0j9OiyZW00
Andre, Schade, CC BY 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons

Upon examination, scientists determined that Ötzi was 5 ft. 3 in. tall and weighed about 110 lb. at his death. They also found some clumps of his hair at the site near where he was found and discovered that he had dark, medium-long hair. His hair also had traces of arsenic in it, which means he was likely consistently around where metal ores were smelted.

Detailed information about Ötzi the Iceman

Video embedded from NORTH 02 YouTube Channel

The information that ancient mummies, like Ötzi, have left behind for us is a gift. It allows us to see and understand more about how ancient humans lived and moved while occupying the same space that we occupy today, in many of the same ways that we do.

Ötzi has been called an unprecedented find, and rightfully so! To even fathom the reality of humans walking the earth so long ago and sharing some of the same characteristics as us, is mind-boggling. And, to get a glimpse of it is truly remarkable. Ötzi is extraordinary for sure.

---------------------------------------

NOTE: The following contains affiliate links.

Want to be informed about local, national, and world news when it happens? Sign up for your free user account.

If you’re also interested in writing as a side hustle, sign up to be a contributor.

If you enjoy my writing, feel free to Buy Me A Coffee. I'd appreciate that!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# ancient history# history# world# early humans# science

Comments / 0

Published by

Stories about news in Kentucky and beyond, social media, relationships, and history.

Louisville, KY
3151 followers

More from Amarie M.

Chinese model criticized for having eyes that are “too slanted”

**Information in this article was sourced from social media and accredited news websites, which are cited throughout the story**. The controversy over model, Cai Niangniang, having eyes that were being portrayed in an advertisement as “too slanted” stems from accusations about the modeling industry, company brands, and ad companies perpetuating stereotypes about the way Chinese people look.

Read full story

Man paraglides while sitting on couch without a safety strap in viral video

He called himself the "Flying Couch Potato." **Information in this article was sourced from educational, blog, and social media websites, which are cited throughout the story**

Read full story

Viral video shows Santa Claus suit-wearing motorcyclist chasing down hit and run driver

A driver in France hit a person in a crosswalk, blew the horn, and sped away. **Information in this article was sourced from travel, social media, and news websites, which are cited throughout the story**

Read full story
3 comments

Viral video shows woman in evening dress speed-eating a burrito in seconds to break world record

Her name is Leah Shutkever and she's a pro who has won previous speed-eating competitions. **Information in this article was sourced from sports, educational, social media, and news websites, which are cited throughout the story**

Read full story
2 comments

Woman says she lost 15% of her body weight with diabetes drug

A woman lost 40 pounds in a clinical trial with all other participants seeing significant weight loss as well. **Information in this article was sourced from medical and news websites, which are cited throughout the story**

Read full story
43 comments

Wife age-shamed by husband because she's almost 40 and wants to have a baby

He's 15 years older than she is. **Information in this article was sourced from social media and medical websites, which are cited throughout the story**. Studies show that more women are having babies later in life than in previous decades, which appears to be a common trend among millennials. The reasons for this vary and include delaying motherhood to focus on a career, travel, waiting for the right partner to come along, or it could be for financial or medical reasons.

Read full story
18 comments

Viral video shows guy riding bike on 660-feet high handrail on top of Hoover Dam

The width of the 2-inch handrail is barely wider than the bike tires. **Information in this article was sourced from cycling, social media, and news websites, which are cited throughout the story**

Read full story
3 comments

Children playing with fire twirl flaming ropes with accuracy

Disclaimer: Don't try this at home. These children look like professional fire twirlers. **Information in this article was sourced from research, social media, and news websites, which are cited throughout the story**

Read full story
2 comments
Geneva, NY

New York man finds $100,000 treasure trove of 120-Year-Old historical photos in his attic

Including a 1905 gold-framed portrait of Susan B. Anthony and other valuable photography studio artifacts from a century ago. This photo of Susan B. Anthony is licensed under CC BY-SA.

Read full story
Louisville, KY

Puttshack to open new location in Louisville, Kentucky

Puttshack Louisville is set to open at the Oxmoor Center after signing new lease. **This article is based on information sourced from online press releases and featured company's website, which are cited within the story**

Read full story

Opinion: Why hanging to a relationship when someone doesn’t want you anymore won’t work

You’re just wasting your time and energy. **Information in this article is based on personal experience, opinion, and psychology sources, which are cited within the story**. There have been more times than I care to admit when I tried everything in my power to hang on to a relationship that was clearly over. But I’ve decided that I refuse to be like that anymore. Life is too short and precious and I’ve learned to love myself more than hanging on to something or someone that no longer serves a positive purpose in my life.

Read full story

Man hangs in dangerous position after jumping off cliff when parachute stunt goes wrong in viral video

It's called cliff diving and it comes with certain risks. The man's parachute got caught and tangled on a rock hanger on his way down. **Information for this article was sourced from medical, sports, and social media websites, which are cited within the story**

Read full story
6 comments

Viral TikTok video shows how man accidentally burned off his own fingerprints

Disclaimer: He says an unbleeped swear word in the video from the pain. **Information in this article was sourced from medical, scientific, and news sites, which are cited within the story**

Read full story
3 comments
Covington, KY

Kentucky man composed one of the most popular Christmas songs covered and recorded

The song is "Santa Claus is Coming to Town," first published in 1934. Cover to Original Sheet Music (Fair Use) **Information for this article was sourced from educational and historical websites, and are cited within the story**

Read full story
4 comments
Louisville, KY

One missing of 11 escaped cows in Louisville located in the Highlands neighborhood

How a cow can go missing for three weeks from the scene of an accident is a mystery. **Information in this article was sourced from accredited news reports, which are cited within the story**

Read full story
2 comments

Viral TikTok video shows guy getting hit by an opened car door speeding on inline skates by hanging onto a moving car

It's called skitching and can result in serious injury or death. **Information in this article was sourced from sports, legal, and accredited news websites, which are cited within the story**

Read full story
29 comments

Homeowners found $137 million Caravaggio oil painting in their attic depicting Judith beheading Holofernes

The 400-year-old painting had been in the attic for at least 150 years. Judith Beheading Holofernes, Caravaggio, Public Domain (circa 1598-1599) **Information in this article was sourced from educational and accredited news websites, which are cited within the story**

Read full story
70 comments

Woman distraught because boyfriend set fire to her dead husband's beanie

She kept her late husband's beanie because it meant a lot to her. Sometimes holding onto a memento of a deceased loved one can help a person cope with the pain of losing someone. Psychiatrist, Dr. David M. Reiss explains this as keeping a linking object.

Read full story
59 comments

Man fat-shamed for being attracted to plus-sized women snaps back at adult bullies

This is a classic example of how a person can be fat-shamed without being plus-sized. Photo by AllGo - An App For Plus Size People on Unsplash. **This article is based on non-fiction accounts that I personally experienced, used by permission.

Read full story
63 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy