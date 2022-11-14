Man fat-shamed for being attracted to plus-sized women snaps back at adult bullies

This is a classic example of how a person can be fat-shamed without being plus-sized.

On a Friday in the late afternoon with the sun close to going down, I and a group of friends, one of which is a guy named Rickey (but we call him Rick) decide to go hit a few hangouts along a popular street in town that hosts a few blocks of restaurants, clubs, lounges, and bars.

It’s a spot that always draws a crowd, especially on Fridays, and the people who hang out on this stretch are very diverse. You can just look around and see the area is a huge melting pot of individuals doing their own thing.

You’ll see people of different races, religions, male, female, transgender, gay, straight, old, young, and of course all body types. It’s like a big block party of people celebrating so we always like to go and have a good time.

Rick especially looks forward to it because it’s his favorite spot because he says that he enjoys people-watching and meeting women. It just so happens that he likes talking to and getting to know plus-sized women. He’s attracted to women that he says have something to hang onto and have meat on their bones.

Ok, cool. He likes what he likes. Just like everybody else. No big deal is what we all say, but we’re his friends so, of course, we support him in whatever. But, of course, it never fails that certain other people who feel they have the right to dictate what somebody else should do, or like, or be in their lives always have something negative to say.

And what gets me the most is these types of people have the nerve and the gall and audacity to say out-of-pocket stuff to somebody else’s face, like they should be so entitled. But if the tables were turned, these same people would explode with rage if somebody got in their faces and said something negative about something they were doing.

So, here’s what happened…

My group and I settled on a cozy spot after walking the stretch and go in and order drinks to sip on while perusing the menu and listening to music playing not too loudly overhead. We were just chilling out, winding down, talking, and enjoying each other’s company.

And true to form, Rick gets his eyes locked on a couple of nicely dressed ladies in a booth across the aisle from where we’re seated. He tells us that he’ll be back as he’s getting up from our table to go over and talk to them. We don’t think anything of it. That’s just Rick.

A few minutes later, these three guys come in and the server seats them at the table to the left of ours and catty-corner to where Rick and the women were sitting. And I noticed that one of the guys kept looking over at Rick and the women he was now laughing with and just having a good time.

Immediately, I knew that this jerk kept staring over at their table because the two women that Rick was with were plus-sized ladies. That’s when I saw the guy lean in to say something to his buddies while halfway discreetly pointing over at Rick, and they look too, and then they all laughed out loud.

Right then, Rick looks up and makes eye contact with this dude, the guy made a grimacing face, and Rick just squinted at him and cut his eyes away and back onto his two new friends and continued talking. So, the rude guy gets up and walks past Rick’s table and looks at him and the women, snickers, and shakes his head.

Then the guy goes to the restroom. And when he comes back, he makes a point to let them see him look at them again before he sits back down at the table with the other two guys. Just then, the server comes over to them to get their drink orders and he tells the server that they’re also ready to place orders for their food.

The server tells them that she will take their drink orders but our table is next for food orders and asks us if we were ready. We say we need a little more time and to go ahead and get the other table’s order first.

Well, the rude guy then makes a point to say out loud for everybody to hear his fat-shaming:

What do you have on the menu that’s LOW FAT?

Then he cut his eyes over to where Rick was sitting with the women. We all just looked at him including Rick and the two women as well as the server, who looked so uncomfortable.

Then the guy goes:

I mean, I WATCH WHAT I EAT because I don’t wanna end up looking like a BEACHED WHALE or anything.

And he and his two minions started laughing and looking at Rick and the two women, who by now were looking deflated and hurt. At that point, I’m like ready to say something to him myself and I start to get up but one of our other friends pressed her hand on my thigh under the table and said “don’t do it” between her teeth.

I was livid! I asked her who does he really think he is? Everybody knew exactly what he was doing. And, that was the last straw for Rick, especially seeing that the women he was with obviously had their feelings hurt. So, he looked over at the guy and asked him what his problem was.

Then the guy huffs and puffs like the Big Bad Wolf, gets up, and starts walking over to Rick. So Rick stands up too. And instead of starting an all-out confrontation with Rick, this jerk holds out both of his arms and says to Rick:

C’mon man. What are you doing here? Me and you are in the same bracket on the same level. You ain’t supposed to go out like this. You’re not supposed to be no “Chubby Chaser”.

So that was it for me because I yelled:

And who are YOU? Why don’t you get back in your lane over there with you’re two flunkies?

And Rick steps closer to him, barely under control, and tells him that he’s crossing a very dangerous line and that it was none of his business what’s going on at his table and to back off — very loudly I might add.

The server had gone to get the manager and by then the manager showed up and asked the three men to leave. Rick apologized to the women and ordered his food and sat with them for the rest of our visit. And I noticed he got one of their phone numbers.

We all brushed it off and didn’t let it spoil the rest of our evening, at least. My thing is, why can’t people just like what they like without somebody else having the audacity to interject their opinions about it?

Nobody has the right to talk about who somebody else chooses to spend time with or like or love. People need to just mind their own business and let other people be. Body-shaming of any kind shows how low-minded people can be and says more about them than the people they’re shaming.

