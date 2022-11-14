Man fat-shamed for being attracted to plus-sized women snaps back at adult bullies

Amarie M.

This is a classic example of how a person can be fat-shamed without being plus-sized.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TP7IN_0j9NHBrn00
Photo by AllGo - An App For Plus Size People on Unsplash

**This article is based on non-fiction accounts that I personally experienced, used by permission.

On a Friday in the late afternoon with the sun close to going down, I and a group of friends, one of which is a guy named Rickey (but we call him Rick) decide to go hit a few hangouts along a popular street in town that hosts a few blocks of restaurants, clubs, lounges, and bars.

It’s a spot that always draws a crowd, especially on Fridays, and the people who hang out on this stretch are very diverse. You can just look around and see the area is a huge melting pot of individuals doing their own thing.

You’ll see people of different races, religions, male, female, transgender, gay, straight, old, young, and of course all body types. It’s like a big block party of people celebrating so we always like to go and have a good time.

Rick especially looks forward to it because it’s his favorite spot because he says that he enjoys people-watching and meeting women. It just so happens that he likes talking to and getting to know plus-sized women. He’s attracted to women that he says have something to hang onto and have meat on their bones.

Ok, cool. He likes what he likes. Just like everybody else. No big deal is what we all say, but we’re his friends so, of course, we support him in whatever. But, of course, it never fails that certain other people who feel they have the right to dictate what somebody else should do, or like, or be in their lives always have something negative to say.

And what gets me the most is these types of people have the nerve and the gall and audacity to say out-of-pocket stuff to somebody else’s face, like they should be so entitled. But if the tables were turned, these same people would explode with rage if somebody got in their faces and said something negative about something they were doing.

So, here’s what happened…

My group and I settled on a cozy spot after walking the stretch and go in and order drinks to sip on while perusing the menu and listening to music playing not too loudly overhead. We were just chilling out, winding down, talking, and enjoying each other’s company.

And true to form, Rick gets his eyes locked on a couple of nicely dressed ladies in a booth across the aisle from where we’re seated. He tells us that he’ll be back as he’s getting up from our table to go over and talk to them. We don’t think anything of it. That’s just Rick.

A few minutes later, these three guys come in and the server seats them at the table to the left of ours and catty-corner to where Rick and the women were sitting. And I noticed that one of the guys kept looking over at Rick and the women he was now laughing with and just having a good time.

Immediately, I knew that this jerk kept staring over at their table because the two women that Rick was with were plus-sized ladies. That’s when I saw the guy lean in to say something to his buddies while halfway discreetly pointing over at Rick, and they look too, and then they all laughed out loud.

Right then, Rick looks up and makes eye contact with this dude, the guy made a grimacing face, and Rick just squinted at him and cut his eyes away and back onto his two new friends and continued talking. So, the rude guy gets up and walks past Rick’s table and looks at him and the women, snickers, and shakes his head.

Then the guy goes to the restroom. And when he comes back, he makes a point to let them see him look at them again before he sits back down at the table with the other two guys. Just then, the server comes over to them to get their drink orders and he tells the server that they’re also ready to place orders for their food.

The server tells them that she will take their drink orders but our table is next for food orders and asks us if we were ready. We say we need a little more time and to go ahead and get the other table’s order first.

Well, the rude guy then makes a point to say out loud for everybody to hear his fat-shaming:

What do you have on the menu that’s LOW FAT?

Then he cut his eyes over to where Rick was sitting with the women. We all just looked at him including Rick and the two women as well as the server, who looked so uncomfortable.

Then the guy goes:

I mean, I WATCH WHAT I EAT because I don’t wanna end up looking like a BEACHED WHALE or anything.

And he and his two minions started laughing and looking at Rick and the two women, who by now were looking deflated and hurt. At that point, I’m like ready to say something to him myself and I start to get up but one of our other friends pressed her hand on my thigh under the table and said “don’t do it” between her teeth.

I was livid! I asked her who does he really think he is? Everybody knew exactly what he was doing. And, that was the last straw for Rick, especially seeing that the women he was with obviously had their feelings hurt. So, he looked over at the guy and asked him what his problem was.

Then the guy huffs and puffs like the Big Bad Wolf, gets up, and starts walking over to Rick. So Rick stands up too. And instead of starting an all-out confrontation with Rick, this jerk holds out both of his arms and says to Rick:

C’mon man. What are you doing here? Me and you are in the same bracket on the same level. You ain’t supposed to go out like this. You’re not supposed to be no “Chubby Chaser”.

So that was it for me because I yelled:

And who are YOU? Why don’t you get back in your lane over there with you’re two flunkies?

And Rick steps closer to him, barely under control, and tells him that he’s crossing a very dangerous line and that it was none of his business what’s going on at his table and to back off — very loudly I might add.

The server had gone to get the manager and by then the manager showed up and asked the three men to leave. Rick apologized to the women and ordered his food and sat with them for the rest of our visit. And I noticed he got one of their phone numbers.

We all brushed it off and didn’t let it spoil the rest of our evening, at least. My thing is, why can’t people just like what they like without somebody else having the audacity to interject their opinions about it?

Nobody has the right to talk about who somebody else chooses to spend time with or like or love. People need to just mind their own business and let other people be. Body-shaming of any kind shows how low-minded people can be and says more about them than the people they’re shaming.

----------------------------------------

What are your thoughts about this?

What would you have done?

---------------------------------------

NOTE: The following contains affiliate links.

Want to be informed about local, national, and world news when it happens? Sign up for your free user account.

If you’re also interested in writing as a side hustle, sign up to be a contributor.

If you enjoy my writing, feel free to Buy Me A Coffee. I'd appreciate that!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# society# relationships# fat shaming# friendship# bullying

Comments / 60

Published by

Stories about news in Kentucky and beyond, social media, relationships, and history.

Louisville, KY
2900 followers

More from Amarie M.

Geneva, NY

New York man finds $100,000 treasure trove of 120-Year-Old historical photos in his attic

Including a 1905 gold-framed portrait of Susan B. Anthony and other valuable photography studio artifacts from a century ago. This photo of Susan B. Anthony is licensed under CC BY-SA.

Read full story
Louisville, KY

Puttshack to open new location in Louisville, Kentucky

Puttshack Louisville is set to open at the Oxmoor Center after signing new lease. **This article is based on information sourced from online press releases and featured company's website, which are cited within the story**

Read full story

Opinion: Why Hanging On When Someone Doesn’t Want You Anymore Won’t Work

You’re just wasting your time and energy. **Information in this article is based on personal experience, opinion, and psychology sources, which are cited within the story**. There have been more times than I care to admit when I tried everything in my power to hang on to a relationship that was clearly over. But I’ve decided that I refuse to be like that anymore. Life is too short and precious and I’ve learned to love myself more than hanging on to something or someone that no longer serves a positive purpose in my life.

Read full story

Man hangs in dangerous position after jumping off cliff when parachute stunt goes wrong in viral video

It's called cliff diving and it comes with certain risks. The man's parachute got caught and tangled on a rock hanger on his way down. **Information for this article was sourced from medical, sports, and social media websites, which are cited within the story**

Read full story
5 comments

Viral TikTok video shows how man accidentally burned off his own fingerprints

Disclaimer: He says an unbleeped swear word in the video from the pain. **Information in this article was sourced from medical, scientific, and news sites, which are cited within the story**

Read full story
2 comments
Covington, KY

Kentucky man composed one of the most popular Christmas songs covered and recorded

The song is "Santa Claus is Coming to Town," first published in 1934. Cover to Original Sheet Music (Fair Use) **Information for this article was sourced from educational and historical websites, and are cited within the story**

Read full story
4 comments
Louisville, KY

One missing of 11 escaped cows in Louisville located in the Highlands neighborhood

How a cow can go missing for three weeks from the scene of an accident is a mystery. **Information in this article was sourced from accredited news reports, which are cited within the story**

Read full story
2 comments

Viral TikTok video shows guy getting hit by an opened car door speeding on inline skates by hanging onto a moving car

It's called skitching and can result in serious injury or death. **Information in this article was sourced from sports, legal, and accredited news websites, which are cited within the story**

Read full story
29 comments

Homeowners found $137 million Caravaggio oil painting in their attic depicting Judith beheading Holofernes

The 400-year-old painting had been in the attic for at least 150 years. Judith Beheading Holofernes, Caravaggio, Public Domain (circa 1598-1599) **Information in this article was sourced from educational and accredited news websites, which are cited within the story**

Read full story
63 comments

Woman distraught because boyfriend set fire to her dead husband's beanie

She kept her late husband's beanie because it meant a lot to her. Sometimes holding onto a memento of a deceased loved one can help a person cope with the pain of losing someone. Psychiatrist, Dr. David M. Reiss explains this as keeping a linking object.

Read full story
59 comments

Two men find preserved corpse dating back 5,300 years to the Neolithic Age

He’s known as Ötzi the Iceman unearthed from melting ice in the Ötztal Valley region of the Austrian Alps. **This article is based on information sourced from online scientific, historical, and news media websites, which are cited within the story.**

Read full story

Woman bitten by stray cat had to undergo painful rabies treatment to save her life

Beware of stray animals in the neighborhood, she warns. **This article is based on non-fiction accounts that I personally experienced with reputable medical sources cited within the story.

Read full story
4 comments

United States TikTok Users Outnumber Any Other Country Worldwide with Teens Being a Dominant Group

Over 136 million users and counting are reported for the United States alone, with Indonesia and Brazil coming in with the second and third most downloads behind the U.S. **Information in this article was sourced from online media and educational sources, which are cited throughout the story.

Read full story
3 comments

Teen confronts dad at coffee shop kissing his pregnant mistress then tells her mother

Should children tell if they find out a parent is having an affair?. Sometimes undue pressure can be placed on children when it comes to having to handle heavy situations that should be left to parents. One example is when a child discovers one parent is being dishonest toward the other in their marriage by catching the parent in a lie or compromising situation that obviously signals an affair.

Read full story

Opinion: How to accept that your relationshIp is over

You can learn to let go of someone you love and move on after a breakup, just like I did. This article is based on personal experience and information sourced from reputable medical websites, which are cited within the story.

Read full story
21 comments

Opinion: Why Men Cheat vs. Why Women Cheat in Relationships

Are the reasons all that different between the two?. Out of extreme curiosity, I asked a male friend why he wasn’t faithful to his wife when they were married. He said that he just didn’t feel like he should have to face the reality of having his last woman. And then he commented that it was like going to a buffet and only getting one thing, and he felt like he should be able to eat and sample everything on the buffet. This seems like entitlement.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: Acceptance is the key to moving on after a breakup

Breaking up is hard to do. That’s not only the title of a 1960 Neil Sedaka song. It’s literally the truth. If you’ve been in love and lost the relationship, then you may know that it is extremely difficult going through a breakup, especially if you just can’t seem to let go or still have strong feelings for the person you’re breaking up with.

Read full story
1 comments
Louisville, KY

First Bourbon Barrel Art Exhibit in Louisville Debuts at the Frazier Kentucky History Museum in 2023

It's called "Barrels of Heart" sponsored by Bourbon with Heart, a bourbon charity with a focus on art. Information for this article was sourced from accredited media and Kentucky bourbon websites, which are cited within the story.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: Ladies, you don't have to lose yourself when you lose your relationship

Instead of throwing your dignity out the window while he couldn’t care less — love yourself enough to keep it intact. **Information in this article is based on opinion, personal experience, and media sites, which are cited within the story.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy