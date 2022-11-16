United States TikTok Users Outnumber Any Other Country Worldwide with Teens Being a Dominant Group

Over 136 million users and counting are reported for the United States alone, with Indonesia and Brazil coming in with the second and third most downloads behind the U.S.

Photo by Matheus Ferrero on Unsplash

**Information in this article was sourced from online media and educational sources, which are cited throughout the story.

TikTok? — What is it?

For anybody who may not know, TikTok is a Chinese-developed social networking app for creating and sharing 15-second videos.

Age of Users

Although minors under 18 can download the app with parental permission, it is most popular with younger people ages 16-24 (42%) and young adults between 25-34 (25%).

United States TikTok Users by Age Group as of Oct 2022

Image from Statista.com

As shown, American teenagers are a dominant group in overall users of the app, which topped 2 billion downloads in 2020, according to Tech Crunch. And U.S. teens are reported to be at least 49% of only 9% of total U.S. internet users who report ever using TikTok.

What does this look like?

Let’s do some math:

2,000,000,000 (downloads) x 9% (total U.S. internet users) = 180,000,000 x 49% = 88,200,000

So, there were around 88,200,000 American teenagers using TikTok as of 2020, and your teenager is likely one of them. Research shows that kids and teens spend an average of 91 minutes a day on TikTok, as of the close of 2021, compared to 82 minutes daily as of June 2020, according to Tech Crunch.

TikTok is also popular among professional influencers on the app who earn between $5,000 and $10,000 per video through advertising and marketing monetization. And, yes, some of these are teen TikTok influencers who have become wealthy from using the app.

An article on Mutesix.com gives additional insight into why TikTok is so popular in the U.S., stating:

TikTok in and of itself is a very fun and creative platform. TikTok has built-in filters, text, sound, and music effects for users to experiment with in their videos. They trend over time, and users who leverage the latest ones find tremendous success in making their content go viral.

Fun, creativity, the potential to go viral on social media, and earning money certainly add up to a recipe for the popularity of an app, and TikTok has all of these.

---------------------------------------

What do you think about TikTok's popularity in the U.S., especially among teens?

What is your prediction for the app's success in the near and distant future?

---------------------------------------

NOTE: The following contains affiliate links.

Want to be informed about local, national, and world news when it happens? Sign up for your free user account .

If you’re also interested in writing as a side hustle, sign up to be a contributor .