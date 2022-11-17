Teen confronts dad at coffee shop kissing his pregnant mistress then tells her mother

Should children tell if they find out a parent is having an affair?

Image by Herney Gómez from Pixabay

Sometimes undue pressure can be placed on children when it comes to having to handle heavy situations that should be left to parents. One example is when a child discovers one parent is being dishonest toward the other in their marriage by catching the parent in a lie or compromising situation that obviously signals an affair.

In a case such as this, the child may feel obligated to take it upon himself or herself to do what the unfaithful parent should do, which is to tell the other parent about the affair. This can result in the child having to sort through a cluster of negative emotions because of it.

Should a child tell a parent if they find out the other parent is having an affair?

This is what one teen talks about in a viral Reddit post with over 11,600 upvotes and nearly 700 comments, as of the time of this writing. The 16-year-old explains that she just so happened to see her dad in a coffee shop one day with a pregnant young woman who looked to be in her 20s (her dad is 41).

At first, she reasoned that the woman with her dad could have been a friend or a coworker until she saw him kiss the woman, which she caught on video with her phone. The teen then walked up to her dad, to his surprise, and asked him what he was doing. She said he looked shocked to see her and replied that he was just getting coffee with his "friend".

To which the daughter said:

. . . so you kiss all your friends like that

She goes on to explain how her dad looked panicked and told her not to tell her mother, but admitted that the baby the woman was carrying was his when she asked him if it were so.

The daughter continues:

I just said wow you had at least around 9 months to tell mom about your affair yet you haven’t, I’m really disappointed in you. Then I left.

When she left she mentions that she started to send her mom a text and tell her then but decided to wait until she got home so as not to distract her mom on the job where she works as a nurse. But explains that when she did tell her mom about her dad's affair and the situation in the coffee shop with the pregnant woman, her mother cried and needed to be alone for a while.

And she said she thought about all the times when her dad said he had to go to work early or stay late but was probably spending all that time with his mistress. She ends by mentioning how her dad brought flowers home to give to her mother in an attempt to suck up. But it didn't work because she and her mom packed up and left for her grandmother's house after her parents argued and yelled at each other.

-----------------------------------

What do you think about this situation?

Was the daughter wrong or right to tell her mother?

Why do you think the husband's reasoning was for bringing the followers?

Why do you suppose he thought he could live a double life right there in the same neighborhood?

--------------------------------

