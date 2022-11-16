Opinion: How to accept that your relationshIp is over

Amarie M.

You can learn to let go of someone you love and move on after a breakup, just like I did.

Photo by Fernando Brasil on Unsplash

This article is based on personal experience and information sourced from reputable medical websites, which are cited within the story.

I am so glad that I got to a point where I accepted my relationship was over and was able to be free from hurt feelings through some conscious techniques and determination, even though it was hard to believe that it was over at first.

I kept asking myself — Is it really over?

Say things to myself like: "It can’t be. Can somebody please help me? I can’t stop these tears. Or so it seems." This is the place you may be at the moment, a place where many of us have been. It’s a place that feels desolate, deserted, and cruel. And it’s so unforgiving, relentless, and hard on the heart.

It’s like a deep, dark abyss, a gut-wrenching heartbreak that’s so bad that you can’t see how you’re ever going to feel better or be ok. There’s just no way you feel that your hurt heart will ever heal. You see absolutely no way. And you wonder how can you when your relationship ended and now you’re broken up with the one you love so deeply. That person has walked out of your life and maybe has moved on with someone else — making it all the worse.

I know just how you feel…because I’ve felt this way when it happened to me.

So, how do you handle it? It’s not going to be easy but I finally came to terms with reality and I used some techniques that helped me get on the other side of my heartbreak.

Photo by Christian Sterk on Unsplash

The self-doubt

If you’re like I was (and you probably are because human nature is universal), you keep asking yourself the same questions over and over, like:

  • Why does this hurt so bad?
  • Why do I think about it every day, all day?
  • Why am I consumed with all these thoughts, and memories, and wishes, and regrets, and hopes, and dreams?
  • What about the what-ifs?
  • Why am I crying uncontrollably every day?
  • Why can’t I get any sleep?
  • Why can’t I eat?

It’s like a heavy weight on the heart constantly weighing on you. It exhausts you. And it literally makes you feel sick.

Image by Tumisu from Pixabay

Is it normal to be so consumed with a breakup? Why can’t you let go of someone who has clearly let go of you? Well, since so many people go through the exact same feelings after a breakup (just do a Google search on the subject if you need some proof), I’d say that what you’re going through is pretty much the norm, at least for those of us who are hopeless romantics (or is it something much more).

But, I know what you mean…You’re wondering if there is something “wrong” with you mentally. Because, after all, I thought that I must have been out of my mind to be caught up in my ex so much that I lost myself and my self-worth.

I guess I just didn’t want to believe that the person who I thought loved me would just take my heart and crush it. And then seemingly putting their own feelings aside too easily, like I didn’t mean shit. I couldn’t wrap my sane mind around that. I'd play the same broken record in my head:

“I must be mentally ill,” I’d think.
“This is just ridiculous,” I’d say. “What is wrong with me!”

Photo by Dimitar Belchev on Unsplash

You can’t let go of someone who has let go of you because

Love can be an addiction if you let it, and addictions are really hard habits to break. Everybody knows this. But what exactly are you addicted to? You’d think you’re addicted to a person but I really don’t think that’s the case. I call it an addiction to the tether that you’ve attached to that person.

What?

Yes, your tether. You have fallen in love and when it’s not really a healthy attachment, I compare it to having a tether strung from the heart and attached to the other person. Think about that. So, if the person pulls away, even just a little bit, the tether gets pulled which pulls on your heart and it hurts.

Imagine having the tether ripped at when your person walks or runs with it still attached to your heart, stringing you along by the heart and breaking it. This is my personal definition of heartbreak. In the ocean of love, you didn’t just dip your toe in the water to test it out first. You jumped all in with both feet all the way up to your head, and maybe your ex did too at first. But now feelings have changed and you can’t face it because it is just too hard.

Now, lean in. This is important.

You can’t let go because of you…not because of the other person.

Believe me, I’m coming from personal experience when I say you are struggling with letting go of your ex because you have poured any and everything into that person and the relationship, like filling up a huge vessel.

Image by Hussain Badshah from Pixabay

You have poured in your whole: heart, mind, body, soul, spirit, emotions, money, time, love, joy, pain, sacrifices, hopes, dreams, focus, potential, energy, sex, companionship, forgiveness, power, loyalty, friendship, and everything else above, beneath, through and on all sides of the pedestal that you have put that person and the relationship on.

Is that not a really big chunk of you? And now this person is part of your fiber. You have given the person your all, which is why you’re so addicted.

Psychologist, David J. Lieberman, PhD states:

When a person gives, he loves the object of his giving more — and so love is planted and grows.

So, naturally, if somebody rips away something that is part of you, it’s painful, like ripping your toenails off or tearing off an ear or a limb.

Your ex’s feelings changed

Dr. David J. Lieberman proposes that the more somebody loves a person, the more they will do for that person. So, if you’ve given so much to your ex, then the greater the pull on your own heart for that person.

And now you can’t get over the fact that both of you used to pull for each other, and now it’s just you doing it. You’re constantly taking hits and fighting for a relationship with a person who’s no longer taking any punches for you. Instead of being in love, you were in love with the idea of being in love, and your ex was just who was there at the time you needed to attach the idea to someone.

Image by Goran Horvat from Pixabay

You Think You’ve Lost Everything

You might think what you lost is what you perceive in the person to be what you must have, but really you’ve lost a big piece of yourself, which equates to all that you have poured into this person. Believe me. I know. That was me. But, you can overcome the pain and move on.

I Got Over the Pain and Found the Strength to Let Go and Move On

It is true that time heals all wounds, but I know it doesn’t feel that way when you’re dealing with heartbreak. I know I wasn’t even trying to hear that. So, I searched and searched on the internet for anything to help and give me some advice. I just needed to find a way to stop the grieving that had just gotten ridiculous all day and night.

Photo by Kyle Broad on Unsplash

So what did I do?

One thing that helped me was first realizing and admitting that what I was doing really was ridiculous like it was the end of the world or something. Listen, somebody walking out of your life is NOT the end of the world — and not the end of your world either. It just might feel that way at first.

So — and this is going to sound harsh — I sucked it up! And I decided that I wasn’t going to be sad anymore over somebody who’s not thinking about me and who really didn’t deserve me anyway if I really was being honest.

I found some online mentors and began listening to their relationship advice. One of my favorites is Trent Shelton, a certified motivation coach. And really, I just made a decision that I was not going to be a prisoner anymore to these feelings that were not serving me in a positive way.

I began to consciously appreciate all the good things in my life, visualized them, and wrote them down. I was amazed at how much writing helped me get through tough times. I also had conversations with myself about my great qualities and how only someone who realizes them deserves them.

I understood that what I was holding on to wasn’t something that I couldn’t be without, so I started to let go. Then I was motivated to pay more attention to myself and find ways to renew myself and take better care of myself.

Image by S. Hermann & F. Richter from Pixabay

I started meditating daily to go along with my prayer sessions and I would be mindful of the good things. And my perspective started changing, and I was more in tune with the concept of it is what it is, which is not necessarily a bad thing.

Sometimes things don’t work out because it’s saving us from something undesirable, so I looked at it that way. To unattach from someone that you’ve been unhealthily tethered to is a freedom that is the greatest feeling, and you’ll realize that you don’t want to be bound up like that again. Be sure to recognize if a relationship is one-sided and get out of it.

Sure. I still think about my ex.

But it isn’t in a way that’s unhealthy. I don’t feel desperate or depressed. It’s just a little nostalgia about happy times and looking forward to sharing times like that with somebody who returns the feelings.

What you can takeaway

Understand that it is normal to be sad about a breakup, but you have a right to a life without pain inflicted on you by someone else. So claim your right! Even through tears, you still tell yourself that you don’t deserve to be tethered to somebody who doesn’t want to be with you.

And with that, you take the first step to recovering from the breakup. You will feel better — but it’s you who needs to move toward it. Loosen your grip and let go. If somebody doesn’t want the gift of loving you, then love yourself enough to let them go. You’re worth much more than being somebody else’s discarded memory.

Photo by De'Andre Bush on Unsplash

