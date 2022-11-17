Opinion: Why Men Cheat vs. Why Women Cheat in Relationships

Are the reasons all that different between the two?

Out of extreme curiosity, I asked a male friend why he wasn’t faithful to his wife when they were married. He said that he just didn’t feel like he should have to face the reality of having his last woman. And then he commented that it was like going to a buffet and only getting one thing, and he felt like he should be able to eat and sample everything on the buffet. This seems like entitlement.

I asked another male friend of mine why he cheats on his girlfriend every chance he gets. His answer was that he’s bored with having sex with her. And it’s like watching the same movie or eating the same meal over and over and over again. This seems like it's attached to ego and entitlement.

I asked him what about her. Isn’t she watching the same movie and eating the same meal over and over again with him? But he had no response.

Is this surprising, or no so much? It’s generally different with most women, I would venture to say. It’s like women are likely able to do that and not be bored, but a man, not so much. Maybe it’s because a man’s primal instinct is wired differently than a woman’s.

Clinical Psychologist, Marianne Brandon Ph.D. , has this to say about primal instinct and sexual desire:

Strangely enough, it’s often easier for people to feel their more primal sexual self in affairs or short-term relationships. For many reasons, including the fact that the body releases extraordinarily powerful neurochemicals in response to a new sex partner, people can more easily access physical sensations and ignore their thinking brains.

But in long-term relationships — romances where, theoretically, we should have greater trust and comfort with our partner — the natural diminishment of these neurochemicals allows our minds, including our negative thoughts, to have much more power.

Dr. Brandon is saying that people feel more of a drive for sex when having affairs or flings outside of their committed relationships with their significant others. She didn’t single out men, though. But could it be that the neurochemicals she refers to are stronger in men regarding their desires for somebody new?

A research study on the Neurochemistry of Male Sexual Behavior points out that sexual behavior in males is regulated by steroid hormones. Boom! There you have it. That explains a lot. Horniness on steroids! Couple that with ego and entitlement (the same movie, same meal thing) and it’s just a recipe for him cheating.

If that's truly the case, then it doesn’t matter how beautiful, smart, caring, loving, sexy, ambitious, wealthy, or anything the woman is, she will still get cheated on. I mean look at Adam Levine’s wife! He allegedly cheated on her. She’s a beautiful Victoria’s Secret supermodel! Isn’t that the quintessential dream woman for many men?

Well, it supposedly was not enough for Adam. And if he was married to somebody else, then he’d probably be wanting the supermodel. It’s that whole wanting what we don’t have thing and that includes women because women cheat too. But is one doing it more than the other?

Do men cheat in relationships more than women?

A research study conducted by the Institute for Family Studies revealed that women are less likely than men to cheat. The study results revealed that 13% of women surveyed reported having a sexual relationship outside of their marriage compared to 20% of men. So, it’s not that far off between the two based on this study.

It is interesting to note, however, the results of another study conducted by the infidelity dating site, Victoria Milan . And, according to Glamour Magazine , Victoria Milan polled 4,000 of its members and found that most considered their significant others to be more attractive than their affair partners, especially the men.

The study revealed that just 30% of men polled cheated with younger women, and only 25% cheated with someone they considered in better shape or more exciting than their wives. More than 60% of women considered their own significant others to be more attractive than their lovers. But 89% of women said they felt more appreciated by their affair lovers than they did in their committed relationships.

Reasons why men cheat

Here are 8, according to a popular bride's website.

Due to sex-based motivations Dissatisfaction with sex frequency Shallowness and placating the ego Selfishness and entitlement Opportunity. They think they can get away with it Emotional compartmentalization Attachment disorders Sex addiction

Dr. Robert Weiss, Ph.D., MSW lists some of the reasons men have given him to “minimize, rationalize, or justify” their cheating when he’s counseled them, including:

It’s a man’s biological imperative to have sex with as many women as he can. Why should I be any different?

I’m not doing anything that most of my buddies don’t do. If you don’t believe me, ask them.

If I got enough (or better) sex at home, I wouldn’t need to cheat.

Every guy wants to have sex with other women. And when the opportunity arises, he takes it.

If my wife hadn’t gained so much weight — or if she was nicer to me, or more attentive — I wouldn’t have even thought about going elsewhere.

Reasons why women cheat

A popular bride's website notes 8 reasons:

Dissatisfaction with the relationship Low self-esteem Emotional starvation, neglect, or loneliness Anger or revenge Lack of excitement Sexual deprivation Insecure attachment issues Midlife crisis

According to Angela Skurtu M.Ed, LMFT , sex therapist, the gap between the percentage of men and women who cheat is narrowing due to the fact that women in this day and time are demanding more from relationships.

This is fueled largely by modern feminist views and women having more financial freedom. This means more women are less likely to be so quick to compromise when it comes to emotional and sexual needs that may be missing in their relationship, which is another reason why women cheat.

Therapist Skurtu also points out that the marriage view of the past limited women’s choices and was purposed as a vehicle to raise a family and for women to be taken care of financially. But now, since the financial and opportunity playing field is more level for women, the modern expectation for marriage is happiness, good sex, being best friends, and more.

Discussion

While men and women may cheat in relationships for different reasons, the outcome is still the same. Cheating can lead to a breakup or divorce, and it can cause a lot of pain for everyone involved, even the children.

Many people may realize that if they love their significant other, spouse, or partner, then they may find that cheating might seem appealing in the moment but not really worth it, in the long run, to damage their relationship or lose it altogether.

Just something to think about.

What are your thoughts on this topic?

Do you think men cheat more than women in relationships?

Do you think either is more justified in cheating than the other?

