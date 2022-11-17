Opinion: Acceptance is the key to moving on after a breakup

Here’s a pointer on how to do it — CELEBRATE!

Breaking up is hard to do. That’s not only the title of a 1960 Neil Sedaka song. It’s literally the truth. If you’ve been in love and lost the relationship, then you may know that it is extremely difficult going through a breakup, especially if you just can’t seem to let go or still have strong feelings for the person you’re breaking up with.

This is especially true if the other person doesn’t seem to care much about you anymore and has moved on without you. It sucks! But there comes a time when enough is enough and you need to get on with your life and stop brooding over somebody who’s shown you that they don’t give a rat's ass about you anymore.

They’ve changed. And their feelings for you have changed. It’s time to face it. Face it. And accept it. If you’ve done everything you can to try to change things back to the way they used to be and still you get no satisfaction out of this person, then the only thing left that you can do is accept it.

To help you do that, you need to switch your focus off of that person as much as possible and put your mind on something else for a change. And, one of the best ways to do this is to celebrate. Celebrate the good things in your life that you have been taking for granted because you were spending too much time, energy, and emotions thinking about the person you’re no longer with.

You may still love that person. But, you’ve got to have the courage to place your love neatly in a little box and archive it away for now. And in time, you’ll be able to retrieve the box and toss it into the ocean and bid it farewell. Or maybe you might want to stomp on it and throw it into the garbage. Either way…It’s time to let go.

Redesign your purpose by retraining your mind on spending more time on things that serve you and not giving so much clout to someone who doesn’t deserve it anymore, if they ever did in the first place, that is. Sometimes we get deep down into someone who does not reciprocate what we give in anyway. They just take, take, take and receive with little effort to give much.

Stop catering to someone who doesn’t cherish you in his or her life. If the more you do, the less they care and the more you try to hang on and give your complete all, the further you push them away, then know this. They will use you and use you until they use you up in their mind, and then they will dump you because they will actually get tired of using you. So now the person is out of your life. GOOD! Do yourself a favor and celebrate every day.

Celebrate that the sun still came up this morning. Celebrate that you still have breath in your body and the blood still running warm in your veins. Celebrate the taste of good food. Celebrate all that’s good with your health, your family, or your children. Play with your pets. Spend time with your friends. Go out and dance or go on nature walks. Laugh, talk, and smile. Just have some fun.

Why do all of this when you may feel like your heart is shattered because you’re not with a certain person anymore? Because you deserve to! That’s why. And that’s reason enough. In fact, it’s all the reason in the universe. You deserve to be happy and it’s up to you to be that. Be happy.

Just start going through the motions and the rest of you, your mind, your heart, and your determination will follow your lead. Immerse yourself in focusing on what’s good and positive, not negative feelings of sadness, depression, guilt, want, lacking, or dependency.

Your world does NOT revolve around somebody else. Stop making it out to be that way. Forget that person as they’ve forgotten about you. Once you understand how to accept that your relationship is over, then it will come naturally to celebrate when the time comes that you don’t have to be bogged down by the negative emotions that have you in a grip right now.

Celebrate you.

