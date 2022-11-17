Opinion: Acceptance is the key to moving on after a breakup

Amarie M.

Here’s a pointer on how to do it — CELEBRATE!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xyrCy_0j7eFvNM00
Photo by Pineapple Supply Co. on Unsplash

Breaking up is hard to do. That’s not only the title of a 1960 Neil Sedaka song. It’s literally the truth. If you’ve been in love and lost the relationship, then you may know that it is extremely difficult going through a breakup, especially if you just can’t seem to let go or still have strong feelings for the person you’re breaking up with.

This is especially true if the other person doesn’t seem to care much about you anymore and has moved on without you. It sucks! But there comes a time when enough is enough and you need to get on with your life and stop brooding over somebody who’s shown you that they don’t give a rat's ass about you anymore.

They’ve changed. And their feelings for you have changed. It’s time to face it. Face it. And accept it. If you’ve done everything you can to try to change things back to the way they used to be and still you get no satisfaction out of this person, then the only thing left that you can do is accept it.

To help you do that, you need to switch your focus off of that person as much as possible and put your mind on something else for a change. And, one of the best ways to do this is to celebrate. Celebrate the good things in your life that you have been taking for granted because you were spending too much time, energy, and emotions thinking about the person you’re no longer with.

You may still love that person. But, you’ve got to have the courage to place your love neatly in a little box and archive it away for now. And in time, you’ll be able to retrieve the box and toss it into the ocean and bid it farewell. Or maybe you might want to stomp on it and throw it into the garbage. Either way…It’s time to let go.

Redesign your purpose by retraining your mind on spending more time on things that serve you and not giving so much clout to someone who doesn’t deserve it anymore, if they ever did in the first place, that is. Sometimes we get deep down into someone who does not reciprocate what we give in anyway. They just take, take, take and receive with little effort to give much.

Stop catering to someone who doesn’t cherish you in his or her life. If the more you do, the less they care and the more you try to hang on and give your complete all, the further you push them away, then know this. They will use you and use you until they use you up in their mind, and then they will dump you because they will actually get tired of using you. So now the person is out of your life. GOOD! Do yourself a favor and celebrate every day.

Celebrate that the sun still came up this morning. Celebrate that you still have breath in your body and the blood still running warm in your veins. Celebrate the taste of good food. Celebrate all that’s good with your health, your family, or your children. Play with your pets. Spend time with your friends. Go out and dance or go on nature walks. Laugh, talk, and smile. Just have some fun.

Why do all of this when you may feel like your heart is shattered because you’re not with a certain person anymore? Because you deserve to! That’s why. And that’s reason enough. In fact, it’s all the reason in the universe. You deserve to be happy and it’s up to you to be that. Be happy.

Just start going through the motions and the rest of you, your mind, your heart, and your determination will follow your lead. Immerse yourself in focusing on what’s good and positive, not negative feelings of sadness, depression, guilt, want, lacking, or dependency.

Your world does NOT revolve around somebody else. Stop making it out to be that way. Forget that person as they’ve forgotten about you. Once you understand how to accept that your relationship is over, then it will come naturally to celebrate when the time comes that you don’t have to be bogged down by the negative emotions that have you in a grip right now.

Celebrate you.

--------------------------------

NOTE: The following contains affiliate links.

Want to be informed about local, national, and world news when it happens? Sign up for your free user account.

If you’re also interested in writing as a side hustle, sign up to be a contributor.

If you enjoy my writing, feel free to Buy Me A Coffee. I'd appreciate that!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# relationships# relationship advice# trouble relationship# breakups# divorce

Comments / 1

Published by

Stories about news in Kentucky and beyond, social media, relationships, and history.

Louisville, KY
3151 followers

More from Amarie M.

Chinese model criticized for having eyes that are “too slanted”

**Information in this article was sourced from social media and accredited news websites, which are cited throughout the story**. The controversy over model, Cai Niangniang, having eyes that were being portrayed in an advertisement as “too slanted” stems from accusations about the modeling industry, company brands, and ad companies perpetuating stereotypes about the way Chinese people look.

Read full story

Man paraglides while sitting on couch without a safety strap in viral video

He called himself the "Flying Couch Potato." **Information in this article was sourced from educational, blog, and social media websites, which are cited throughout the story**

Read full story

Viral video shows Santa Claus suit-wearing motorcyclist chasing down hit and run driver

A driver in France hit a person in a crosswalk, blew the horn, and sped away. **Information in this article was sourced from travel, social media, and news websites, which are cited throughout the story**

Read full story
3 comments

Viral video shows woman in evening dress speed-eating a burrito in seconds to break world record

Her name is Leah Shutkever and she's a pro who has won previous speed-eating competitions. **Information in this article was sourced from sports, educational, social media, and news websites, which are cited throughout the story**

Read full story
2 comments

Woman says she lost 15% of her body weight with diabetes drug

A woman lost 40 pounds in a clinical trial with all other participants seeing significant weight loss as well. **Information in this article was sourced from medical and news websites, which are cited throughout the story**

Read full story
43 comments

Wife age-shamed by husband because she's almost 40 and wants to have a baby

He's 15 years older than she is. **Information in this article was sourced from social media and medical websites, which are cited throughout the story**. Studies show that more women are having babies later in life than in previous decades, which appears to be a common trend among millennials. The reasons for this vary and include delaying motherhood to focus on a career, travel, waiting for the right partner to come along, or it could be for financial or medical reasons.

Read full story
18 comments

Viral video shows guy riding bike on 660-feet high handrail on top of Hoover Dam

The width of the 2-inch handrail is barely wider than the bike tires. **Information in this article was sourced from cycling, social media, and news websites, which are cited throughout the story**

Read full story
3 comments

Children playing with fire twirl flaming ropes with accuracy

Disclaimer: Don't try this at home. These children look like professional fire twirlers. **Information in this article was sourced from research, social media, and news websites, which are cited throughout the story**

Read full story
2 comments
Geneva, NY

New York man finds $100,000 treasure trove of 120-Year-Old historical photos in his attic

Including a 1905 gold-framed portrait of Susan B. Anthony and other valuable photography studio artifacts from a century ago. This photo of Susan B. Anthony is licensed under CC BY-SA.

Read full story
Louisville, KY

Puttshack to open new location in Louisville, Kentucky

Puttshack Louisville is set to open at the Oxmoor Center after signing new lease. **This article is based on information sourced from online press releases and featured company's website, which are cited within the story**

Read full story

Opinion: Why hanging to a relationship when someone doesn’t want you anymore won’t work

You’re just wasting your time and energy. **Information in this article is based on personal experience, opinion, and psychology sources, which are cited within the story**. There have been more times than I care to admit when I tried everything in my power to hang on to a relationship that was clearly over. But I’ve decided that I refuse to be like that anymore. Life is too short and precious and I’ve learned to love myself more than hanging on to something or someone that no longer serves a positive purpose in my life.

Read full story

Man hangs in dangerous position after jumping off cliff when parachute stunt goes wrong in viral video

It's called cliff diving and it comes with certain risks. The man's parachute got caught and tangled on a rock hanger on his way down. **Information for this article was sourced from medical, sports, and social media websites, which are cited within the story**

Read full story
6 comments

Viral TikTok video shows how man accidentally burned off his own fingerprints

Disclaimer: He says an unbleeped swear word in the video from the pain. **Information in this article was sourced from medical, scientific, and news sites, which are cited within the story**

Read full story
3 comments
Covington, KY

Kentucky man composed one of the most popular Christmas songs covered and recorded

The song is "Santa Claus is Coming to Town," first published in 1934. Cover to Original Sheet Music (Fair Use) **Information for this article was sourced from educational and historical websites, and are cited within the story**

Read full story
4 comments
Louisville, KY

One missing of 11 escaped cows in Louisville located in the Highlands neighborhood

How a cow can go missing for three weeks from the scene of an accident is a mystery. **Information in this article was sourced from accredited news reports, which are cited within the story**

Read full story
2 comments

Viral TikTok video shows guy getting hit by an opened car door speeding on inline skates by hanging onto a moving car

It's called skitching and can result in serious injury or death. **Information in this article was sourced from sports, legal, and accredited news websites, which are cited within the story**

Read full story
29 comments

Homeowners found $137 million Caravaggio oil painting in their attic depicting Judith beheading Holofernes

The 400-year-old painting had been in the attic for at least 150 years. Judith Beheading Holofernes, Caravaggio, Public Domain (circa 1598-1599) **Information in this article was sourced from educational and accredited news websites, which are cited within the story**

Read full story
70 comments

Woman distraught because boyfriend set fire to her dead husband's beanie

She kept her late husband's beanie because it meant a lot to her. Sometimes holding onto a memento of a deceased loved one can help a person cope with the pain of losing someone. Psychiatrist, Dr. David M. Reiss explains this as keeping a linking object.

Read full story
59 comments

Two men find preserved corpse dating back 5,300 years to the Neolithic Age

He’s known as Ötzi the Iceman unearthed from melting ice in the Ötztal Valley region of the Austrian Alps. **This article is based on information sourced from online scientific, historical, and news media websites, which are cited within the story.**

Read full story

Man fat-shamed for being attracted to plus-sized women snaps back at adult bullies

This is a classic example of how a person can be fat-shamed without being plus-sized. Photo by AllGo - An App For Plus Size People on Unsplash. **This article is based on non-fiction accounts that I personally experienced, used by permission.

Read full story
63 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy