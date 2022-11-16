First Bourbon Barrel Art Exhibit in Louisville Debuts at the Frazier Kentucky History Museum in 2023

It's called "Barrels of Heart" sponsored by Bourbon with Heart, a bourbon charity with a focus on art.

The Frazier Kentucky History Museum will showcase the "Barrels of Heart" fundraising exhibit in early 2023 by Bourbon with Heart, featuring the work of twenty local artists who will each design a custom-painted bourbon barrel for the event, according to a report.

Louisville entrepreneur and Bourbon with Heart founder and executive director, Morgan Hancock stated:

This is a unique opportunity for local artists to get creative with one of our area’s staples – bourbon barrels.

The exhibit will be open at the museum for an 8-week tour, artists' barrel entries will be voted on by the public, and the winning barrel will be announced during the last week of the exhibit. The winning artist will receive a cash scholarship and the opportunity to choose a favorite charity to receive a donation. Any proceeds remaining will be donated to three local non-profits.

Hancock added:

I started Bourbon with Heart to leverage the influence and popularity of bourbon to raise funds, bring awareness, educate, provide better access and deliver a first-class arts experience to every person in Kentucky regardless of age, race, class, gender, or ability.

A similar event took place earlier this year in Northern, Kentucky with the NKY Bourbon Barrel Walk project.

The project was presented by the NKY Chamber of Commerce in partnership with The Catalytic Fund. This barrel painting project featured over 100 custom-painted barrels by 69 local artists, which can be seen along Northern Kentucky riverfronts until August 2023.

Brent Cooper, NKY Chamber President stated:

The Northern Kentucky riverfront is, for many, the entry point to our great region. Given our rich bourbon history, the barrel walk is a perfect way to greet and acquaint visitors to the NKY Metro so they can experience all the wonderful things our river cities have to offer.

With over 10 million barrels of bourbon aging in Kentucky, the Kentucky Distillers' Association estimates that equates to two barrels of bourbon for every Kentucky resident. No wonder Kentucky is known as the world's bourbon capital.

