Opinion: Ladies, you don't have to lose yourself when you lose your relationship

Amarie M.

Instead of throwing your dignity out the window while he couldn’t care less — love yourself enough to keep it intact.

Image by Gerd Altmann from Pixabay

**Information in this article is based on opinion, personal experience, and media sites, which are cited within the story.

So, he didn’t even bother to let you know things were going sour in his mind. One day everything seemed just fine with your relationship, and then the next day, it all seemed to come to a halt all at once for no reason, at least not one that you can think of anyway. Don’t worry, though. The problem is NOT you. It’s him.

I used to date this guy who by all appearances was really into me. He was so loving and giving and wanted to be with me all the time. We talked every day if we didn’t see each other. We had lots of fun together and he showed me and told me that he really loved me. And then, one day, out of the blue, with no warning, all at once, he stopped calling and texting and wouldn’t answer my calls or texts. He was ghosting me and he stopped wanting to see me. It was like he just fell off a cliff.

And me, with my emotional sickness, went flying off the cliff after him, trying to convince him (in all the wrong and self-destructive ways) that he still loved me. Which, of course, took me down many negative paths — including repeating this same behavior over again in other relationships every time they fell off the cliff.

Why? I wondered. Why do they do that? Why do so many guys always fall off a cliff with their feelings and the good treatment they serve up at first? I would ask myself this often when the real question should have been why do I keep jumping off the cliff after them?

If this is you, then just know that there’s hope for you instead of you being hopeLESS. Be empowered and determined not to go off a cliff when a relationship falls off a cliff. It’s just not worth it and you’ll see that with time. The key is that no matter how badly you want to do it, force yourself not to. It might be hard. But, trust me, you will thank yourself later.

Here are 7 things NOT to do if he’s just up and left you

1. DO NOT beg him to stay or come back

Ok, I get it. You may be hoping for him to give the relationship a second chance. That’s only human. But begging for him to stay or take you back is not going to work if he doesn't want you anymore. And on top of that, begging will only perpetuate low self-worth on your part, which can lead to a host of other issues and consequences for you.

Think about it. Is he really worth all of that? Love yourself more than to beg somebody to be with you like you have no shame. You’ve lost a relationship. Don’t lose your dignity too.

2. DO NOT stalk his social media accounts

The last thing you need is to be flipping through his Instagram and Snapchat or any other social media account, checking for him, and trying to see what he’s doing and who he’s doing it with. The only thing that would accomplish is making you feel worse and less-than even more than you already do for being dumped. So, why torture yourself like that willingly?

Instead, do yourself a favor and unfriend him, or better yet, delete him from all social media, to make it not so easy for you to peek at what he’s doing on social media.

3. DO NOT be extra and dramatic

Hollering, screaming, beating your chest, and ripping off your shirt in agony because he left does not serve your higher purpose. Look, honey, it’s not the end of the world if you got dumped. Instead of acting like it’s some big, unprecedented catastrophic event that’s shattering the very world you live and breathe in, why not behave as if it’s the opposite of that? How about that?

And don’t ask him why or expect closure because you’re not going to get it. Take your power back by not giving the situation any more attention than it’s worth, which is not much at all if you really think about it.

4. DO NOT go on a social media tirade

It might be tempting to rip your ex to pieces on social media for dumping you. And you might feel like he deserves to be humiliated by having you go on a mad posting frenzy telling all of his personal business and dirty little secrets to the world. But doing that will look as bad on you as it will on him, probably worse.

You must remember that what you put out in the cloud is there forever, and you never know who’s watching or who will find it in the future. What if a potential employer sees you behaving that way on social media or maybe even your next love interest? Taking that kind of revenge is just not worth it and it won’t change the situation with your relationship being over. Just be over it too and move on.

5. DO NOT go into isolation

It’s ok and normal to want to have some alone time after someone dumps you, but it is not ok to isolate yourself like some prisoner in solitary confinement. Don't brood in the corner thinking about him when he's not even giving you a second thought.

Keep it moving so that you can get your mind on other things. Isolation can play terrible tricks on your mind. So instead of laying around moping over him, get your butt up and spend time with your family and friends. Get together with people in your life who actually care about you and maybe try something new. Go on a weekend getaway. Or just hang out and have a good time.

6. DO NOT put your ex on a pedestal

No matter how great you think he was in your life, chances are he’s not the best man you could have found on God’s green earth that you think he is. And trust me, he’s one fish in a vast sea and there’s someone out there who will not just walk off and dump you.

Only focusing on what you perceive as his good qualities but ignoring any bad qualities will do nothing but keep you in the mindset of him being the only one you’ll ever meet that makes you happy. And that is not the case.

7. DO NOT contact him

One of the best things that you can do for yourself after being dumped is not to contact him, not in any way. Don’t call, text, or stop by his place. If you happen to run into him out somewhere, act like you don’t even see him.

Look, if you try to contact him, chances are you’re going to get ghosted. If he dumped you, he likely won’t answer or return your calls or texts. And, if he does answer, he’ll probably come across as cold and indifferent towards you, so don’t give him the satisfaction.

Accepting the Breakup

Of course, you should have known this was coming next, the suggestion that you just accept it. Accept the fact that he dumped you and the relationship is null and void so that you can go into a ‘forget him’ mode, rather than hanging on to him for dear life.

Don’t give him the satisfaction that he’ll get knowing that you’re pining after him, feeding his ego. In fact, if he knows you’re going about your business and not even thinking about him, he may try to contact you to pull you back in so that he can hurt you again.

Don’t fall for it! It’s just a waste of time. Acceptance is the key to moving on after a breakup, not staying in a state of denial. So, be encouraged. You’re stronger than you think.

What do you think about this type of scenario?

Do you think it is mostly men who ghost in relationships or do women do it too?

