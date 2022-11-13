Western Kentucky University's Disaster Science Operations Center Unveiled

The newly dedicated Disaster Science Operations Center (DSOC) at WKU is located in the Environmental Science & Technology Building on campus.

Information for this article was sourced from news/media and WKU websites, which are cited within the story.

According to a news report, the new operations center will allow students the opportunity to gain hands-on and applied research experience in the areas of engineering, meteorology, disaster management, communication, and other disciplines.

WKU President, Timothy C. Caboni stated:

Great universities inspire innovation, elevate communities and transform lives. The work we do through our new Disaster Science Operations Center does all three.

WKU Meteorologist, Dr. Josh Durkee, confirmed that inspiration to open the DSOC came from a visit to Amazon's Global Security Operations Center in Phoenix in 2019, and he made the following statements:

We returned to WKU with an idea for a blueprint that would become a testbed for a research-to-operations facility that offers a multidisciplinary experiential learning experience via the provision of tangible meteorological, emergency management, and health and safety services to WKU, its community, and public, private, and federal partners.

What distinguishes the WKU DSOC is its direct tie-in to curricular programs and training . . . In return, this has created pathways for students across WKU to participate in national-level partnered service-learning experiences such as NASCAR races, the Special Olympics USA Games at Disney World, the Chicago Marathon, and more.

The DSOC was dedicated earlier this month and has already received an award from the Kentucky Association of Mitigation Managers, called the “Mitigation Project of the Year” award.

President Caboni explained the university's mission for the center, stating:

A fundamental differentiator for WKU is that we are a student-centered, applied research university. DSOC is a terrific example and supports our vision to provide opportunities for our young people to engage in hands-on, practical experiences that connect what they learn in the classroom to the real world. Our mission is to transform the lives of our students. Applied research, such as opportunities offered through DSOC, is a critical component of that transformative experience.

The center will provide students with enhanced learning opportunities for years to come.

--------------------------------

NOTE: The following contains affiliate links.

Want to be informed about local, national, and world news when it happens? Sign up for your free user account .

If you’re also interested in writing as a side hustle, sign up to be a contributor .