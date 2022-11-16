Former Tesla employee reveals what it was like working for Elon Musk in viral TikTok video

Information in this story is sourced from online media and social media sources, which are cited within the story.

Image by Iván Jesus Rojas from Pixabay

Have you ever wondered what it's like to work for Elon Musk? If so, you're not alone, no doubt. According to Business Insider, a few people who previously worked with Elon Musk attest to his temperament and his brilliance when asked about their experience working for him.

Most people interviewed preferred to remain anonymous for fear of retaliation, but here's one who didn't. A former Tesla employee answers some questions (on camera) about his experience working with billionaire, Elon Musk, in this viral TikTok video with nearly 500,000 likes and over 900 comments, and 675 shares!

What others say about working for Elon, according to Business Insider:

Employees are scared of him

He's a smart man

He makes employees better

He is social media responsive

Senior-level employees had little autonomy

His standards are extremely high

His goals are unrealistic

He gives both good and bad attention to projects

He's an out-of-the-box thinker

He has a lot of energy

No doubt, every Elon Musk employee's experience is unique with many overlapping components. But one may never unravel all of the intricate layers of any business world giant like Elon. For anyone who has not been an employee of any of Elon's business ventures, the curiosity is likely similar.

The media and social media paints varied pictures of the man and what it must be like to work with him. But the only way to truly understand is to experience it firsthand.

What is your take on this?

Would you like to work for him given the information in this story?

