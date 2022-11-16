University of Kentucky Conducting Borderline Personality Disorder Treatment Study for Kentucky Residents

This article is based on information sourced from the UK TIPS website and accredited medical sites, which are cited within the story.

Borderline personality disorder statistics, according to the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI).

It’s estimated that 1.4% of the adult U.S. population experiences BPD. Nearly 75% of people diagnosed with BPD are women. Recent research suggests that men may be equally affected by BPD, but are commonly misdiagnosed with PTSD or depression.

If you experience any of the following, according to the Treatment Innovation for Psychological Services (TIPS) website:

Sudden mood swings

Tumultuous relationships

Impulsive/obsession behaviors

Then, you may qualify to participate in a trial treatment study on borderline personality disorder, conducted by the UK Clinic for Emotional Health at their clinic or via Telehealth. If you qualify to be a participant, you will receive 18+ cognitive behavioral therapy sessions free of charge.

Additionally, participation will include eligibility confirmation based on a diagnostic interview, 2-3 follow-up interviews, and completion of online questionnaires. Compensation is up to $75.

Trial study participant eligibility requirements :

Must be a Kentucky resident

Undergo a study assessment

Meet borderline personality disorder criteria

Non-user of certain substances (i.e., opioids, methamphetamines)

Must be at least 18 years old

If interested, an initial 15-20 minute telephone screening is required, in which you will learn more details about the study and have an opportunity to ask questions. Available timeslots for phone screenings are self-scheduled.

For more information on how to participate and schedule a phone screening (all times are in the Eastern time zone), visit the TIPS research program website at https://tips.as.uky.edu/participate

Complete contact information:

TIPS Research Program

UK Clinic for Emotional Health

343 Waller Ave, Suite 303

Lexington, KY 40504

tipslab@uky.edu

(859) 562-1570

