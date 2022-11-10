Dominion Senior Living hosting an open house at its Frankfort, Kentucky location on Nov. 17

This article is based on information sourced from qualified news sources and the featured senior living website, cited within and below the story.

Image by Sabine van Erp from Pixabay

Are you or someone you know a caregiver for an aging loved one, possibly dealing with dementia or someone needing care for a memory disability?

Has the decision to find suitable senior care living arrangements been made but the next step is getting all of the necessary information to consider options?

If so, mark your calendar on Thursday, November 17 for Dominion Senior Living of Frankfort's open house from 2 to 4 p.m., courtesy of their Frankfort, Kentucky location at 122 Leonardwood Drive.

The open house will include a guided tour by a Dominion Senior Living staff member.

They also invite guests to contact them anytime to make arrangements for tours or consultations.

Refreshments will be served.

About Dominion Senior Living

Dominion Senior Living serves seniors while operating in three states, including 4 Kentucky, 2 South Carolina, and 7 Tennessee locations.

According to the website, lifestyle options for residents include:

Independent Living: Person-centered, personalized care and assisted living.

Person-centered, personalized care and assisted living. Personal Care: Customized, thoughtful care plans that suit individual needs.

Customized, thoughtful care plans that suit individual needs. Memory Care: Personalized care for Alzheimer’s, dementia, and other memory impairments.

Personalized care for Alzheimer’s, dementia, and other memory impairments. Respite Care: Short-term relief for primary caregivers

Contact Information

For questions about the November 17 open house in Frankfort, call Community Relations Director, Dorisene Scott, at 502-871-4004 or email her at DoriseneS@frankfort.com.

Visit the main website for more information about Dominion Senior Living communities at DominionSeniorLiving.com.

Contact details for Dominion Senior Livings's other locations can be found here.

--------------------------------

Source 1

Source 2

--------------------------------

NOTE: The following contains affiliate links.

Interested in staying informed about local, national, and world news? Sign up with my user referral link .

If you’re also interested in writing as a side hustle, sign up using my contributor referral link , and we'll both earn more. Be sure to use your link when you write.