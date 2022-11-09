Viral TikTok video shows guy and friends building 1.5-ton sarcophagus to bury bag of Cheetos for discovery in the future

This article is based on information sourced on TikTok and is cited within the story.

A viral video on TikTok shows how a group of friends constructed a 3,000-pound sarcophagus, anchored a bag of Flamin' Hot Cheetos in it, and then buried it, all for the purpose of leaving it for people in the future to find.

And to do this was no small feat. It looks like quite an undertaking.

Some of the materials they used for the sarcophagus were reinforced concrete, silicon, and iron bars.

They also used a laser cutter to cut out the letters for the Cheetos ingredients and then gold-leafed the lettering onto the headstone of the sarcophagus.

Then they made a cast/resin casing for the bag of Cheetos and bolted the four corners.

Then they ran wires attached to the inside of the sarcophagus to each corner of the casing to elevate it, so that it wouldn't get damaged in the event of any future earthquakes.

Digging the grave took over 7 hours but when it was done, they loaded the sarcophagus onto a truck, drove it to the site for burial, and put a stone marker in the ground requesting it not to be opened for 10,000 years.

At the time of this writing, this viral TikTok video had over 3.3 million views, more than 418,000 likes, and 4,600+ comments!

The popularity of this video is likely due to it tapping into common curiosity about the future and what it will be like.

It's also interesting to see a unique way that someone decided to speak to the future in some way.

And that's pretty cool.

What do you think about the idea of somebody 10,000 years from now finding this piece of the 21st century?

What's your best guess on how long it will be before somebody finds it, digs it up, and opens it?

Do you think something else should have been buried instead? If so, what?

Do you think this was worth the time and effort?

