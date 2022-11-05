Opinion: Starting the day with positivity can boost health

This article is based on opinion, personal experience, and information sourced from reputable medical websites, which are cited within the story.

There’s something to be said about the power of positivity and even the power of negativity on the state of mind.

Which of these do you habitually choose in the morning?

Did you know that how you start your day has a major effect on how the rest of your day goes?

So, with this in mind, it only makes sense to practice starting the day on a positive note, and a good way to do this is with a healthy morning routine.

Why do this?

Because it can increase productivity, boost happiness, and keep the stress monster at bay. And you know what they say about how dangerous stress is.

And the stress can start in on us before we even get out of bed good in the mornings!

With being hit with morning responsibilities like getting pets fed and let out, making breakfast for the family, getting kids dressed and off to school, morning chores, getting ready for work or school, and so on, there’s much that can add to morning stress.

Just be aware and make some adjustments to help handle it all, and the best way is to get that morning routine tightened up.

Here are some suggestions:

1. Set your wake-up alarm to your advantage

Do you have time to enjoy a peaceful breakfast and some time to think in the mornings?

Or is your alarm set for only enough time to get out of bed and hit the ground running with everything you have to do?

If so, STOP IT!

Give yourself enough time in the mornings for some self-care.

Set your wake-up alarm 45 minutes earlier — and go to bed at night 30 minutes earlier than usual.

Adjusting your sleep schedule can be a better way to kick off your day.

But be sure to get enough sleep because it’s important to overall health. Sleep deprivation is unhealthy. Try to get at least seven hours of sleep .

2. Don’t look at your phone

Don’t even think about it.

Do not reach for your phone first thing in the morning, or even the second or third thing in the morning.

The first thing that probably most people do in the morning is looking at their phone. I know I’m guilty of it. And in today’s time, it’s hard not to do it.

But letting the phone be a first-thing-in-the-morning habit can add early stressors to your day before it even gets started.

Bad news feeds, social media, or messages that you may not want to see so early could put a damper on the morning.

So spare yourself and do something more positive when you wake up, like some deep breathing or a 5-minute meditation before getting out of bed.

Be mindful of the blessing that being able to breathe is! Take in some breaths from the diaphragm, which can help your mind focus and get your body primed to support body movement .

3. Make your bed

This is another one that I sometimes skip whenever I’m in a rush. But, I’ve decided that I shouldn’t be that much in a hurry that I don’t take the time to make the bed, so now I do it like clockwork.

When you make up your bed every morning, it puts a positive thought in your mind of taking personal responsibility for keeping your personal space tidy and comfortable.

It sets a precedent in motion in your mind about follow-through, consistency, and commitment, which can affect how you approach other tasks throughout the day.

4. Stretch your body

After lying in bed all night, your body will likely be a little stiff and needs motion. Get up and stretch your body in all directions. I like to start stretching before I even get out of bed. It helps me to wake up fully before my feet hit the floor.

Then, I stand up and stretch my arms, and legs by touching my toes, my back, neck, sides, chest, and every part of the body that can be stretched. Try it! It really is a refreshing feeling.

5. Drink water first

Hydrating with a glass of water before you eat or drink anything else, can give your metabolism up to a 30% boost .

Actually, this would be REhydrating the body because water is lost while we sleep through breathing and sweating. So, it is a great idea to break the overnight fast with a glass of water.

Besides, water has many other benefits. I know if I don’t drink enough water, my joints and muscles get stiff.

Getting an adequate amount of water in the mornings can put the body on the right track to wellness throughout the day.

6. Set your mind right

One of the healthiest things you can do in the mornings is to get into a healthy mindset. And a good way to do this is with mindfulness meditation , and it only takes a few minutes to be helpful.

I do a 5-minute meditation. You can find short, guided meditations on YouTube or there are a lot of apps with free guided meditations of 10 minutes and under.

Or sometimes I set a 5- or 10-minute timer on my phone to just sit quietly and focus on my breath or a positive intention I want to set for the day.

Then, when I’m done I say out loud “I am grateful.” Having an attitude of gratitude is a powerful way to start the day.

So there you have it

If starting your day out healthier is appealing to you, then tomorrow morning is your opportunity to get the habit started.

Life happens and we’re all busy, but it’s always worthwhile to make time for self-care and taking the steps necessary to promote overall health. It is worth it indeed.