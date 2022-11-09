Man who died over 3,000 years ago is the oldest known skull surgery patient in North America, according to research

This article is based on information sourced from accredited media, medical, and educational sources, which are cited throughout and below the story.

More than 3,000 years ago, North America's oldest known skull surgery took place in what is now Alabama, according to research reports.

The procedure is known as trepanation and evidence of the ingrowth of new bone tissue indicates the operation was a success and the patient survived it.

According to a University of Nevada bioarchaeologist, damage to the man’s skull opening shows bone was scraped out and was likely to reduce swelling on the brain, which could have resulted from a fall or violent blow to the head.

Speculation as to what happened to the man was gathered from his other injuries, including fractures above one of his eyes, left arm, leg, and collarbone, according to the report.

Scientists also estimated that the man likely lived about a year after the surgery, as presented to the American Association of Biological Anthropologists.

The +3,000-year-old Little Bear Creek seashell-covered grave site where the man was buried was excavated in the 1940s and housed in a museum where it was further studied in 2018 and most recently in 2022.

Researchers discovered items historically belonging to hunter-gatherers like the Shamans in the man's grave with him, including ritual items, sharpened bone pins, and animal bones.

They also found 162 other graves at the site.

After the research studies were completed, the remains were returned to local Native Americans for reburial.

However, new findings indicate that the skull surgery took place and made North American history.

