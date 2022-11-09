Weaning oneself from cell phone addiction can lead to better mental and physical health, according to research

Image by 1haboeri from Pixabay

Cell phone addiction is real

Believe it or not, cell phone addiction is actually a thing. And chances are, you're just as addicted to your cell phone as I am.

Some people are just like the cat

They sleep and nap with their cell phone.

Their phone has become an appendage like an extra limb or something.

Better still, it seems that some people are in a relationship with their phones.

Here's proof:

  • It’s with them all day, every day.
  • They take it to the bathroom when using the toilet, brushing their teeth, or taking a bath or shower.
  • Whenever they're eating, they eat with it on the table.
  • It watches them dress and watches them undress.
  • It’s there with them when they do laundry, work inside the house, or outside in the yard.
  • It rides along in the front seat when they're driving.
  • It goes everywhere they go and then they sleep together.

Do you do these things too?

Cell phones didn’t always exist

This Photo is licensed under CC BY-SA

It’s a wonder how we all survived without the internet and mobile technology, prior to the 90s when a pager was the high-tech must-have of the times.

Who remembers these good old times?

When you had a “beeper”, somebody would page you and all it showed was a one-liner message or a telephone number to call back (which was a landline). So you had to use a landline phone or go find a pay phone to call the number back.

Photo by Maarten van den Heuvel on Unsplash

How did we deal with this without going nuts?

No answering or calling on-demand at our fingertips no matter where we were at any given time.

And certainly, no video calling because “TV telephones” were something we dreamed about having in the future and we might even be able to talk to people in other parts of the world while seeing each other at the same time!

Imagine that.

Ok, so the future is now.

It’s finally here.

Now, we have video-audio call capability complete with the Internet and the World Wide Web, and we act as if our very lives depend on having a phone tethered to us 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Photo by Markus Winkler on Unsplash

But wait a minute. Maybe our lives do depend on it!

What would we all do without our cell phones?

Practically our whole lives are tied to something in our phones like my contacts, a gazillion apps, alerts and schedules, entertainment, music, pics, videos, live stream capability, video chat, a flashlight — everything!

Importance of controlling the addiction

Physical health risks

You may have heard before that mobile phone use has been linked to possible health risks, due to the phones giving off electromagnetic radiation, which could have harmful effects on users.

So, it would be simple to guess that heavy, long-term use of cell phones may pose a more significant risk than not.

Photo by Jen Theodore on Unsplash

Mental health risks

When excessive cell phone use becomes a problem is where behavioral addiction comes in and difficulty controlling the impulse to constantly check or use the phone.

Phone addiction could also lead to depression, anxiety, sleep deficits, relationship problems, and poor academic or work performance.

You may be addicted to your phone if you experience any of the following behaviors:

  • loss of control over your behavior toward your phone
  • persistence that your phone is a must-have
  • tolerance issues with needing to indulge in the behavior more often to get the same feeling
  • withdrawal or feeling anxious or irritable when not engaging in the behavior
  • relapse or going back to the habit of overusing your phone again after trying to curb the behavior
  • negative consequences stemming from the behavior such as car wrecks, walking accidents from looking down at your phone, etc.

Why we get addicted

Apparently, according to research, we’re so attached to our phones because using them triggers the release of dopamine in the brain — the “feel-good chemical”.

When we don’t have access to the phone, we start going through withdrawal and need another “hit”, so we reach for the phone.

So, it’s just like any other addiction.

Ways to wean from phone addiction

Here are 5 ways to curtail cell phone addiction and help improve physical and mental health in the process.

1. Don’t sleep with the phone

Photo by Ketut Subiyanto via Pexels

Sleeping with a turned-on phone in the bed, under the pillow, or on the nightstand increases one's electromagnetic radiation exposure all night.

Instead, it is a good idea to turn the phone off, put it on airplane mode, or somewhere across the room.

2. Schedule time for certain activities

Instead of always using the phone in a willy-nilly fashion, playing games, on apps, on social media, surfing the net, etc., I’m carving out certain times for these things and sticking to them.

3. Don’t make it the first and last priority

Photo by Miriam Alonso via Pexels

Does looking at the phone really have to be the first thing we do when we wake up and the last thing we do before going to sleep? This is not necessary.

And on top of that, it can contribute to sleep disturbances by suppressing melatonin production, which is a natural hormone that tells your body it’s time to go to sleep.

4. Leave the phone in one room

Decide to stop carrying the phone around from room to room while t home. It’s really not necessary. If the volume is up on the phone, it can be heard ringing in most rooms.

And if you miss a text or call for however long it takes to get back to the phone — so what?

5. Do a weekly phone fast

Image by Mashiro Momo from Pixabay

This one is the most challenging, but it can be done.

It’s called Digital Fasting.

There are plenty of ways to do it, but a good way is to abstain from using the phone for 8 hours one day each week.

Turn the phone off and put it away in a drawer during the digital fast.

If anybody tries this they will likely see that they are just fine afterward.

So is this something you'd like to try?

Do you feel like you're addicted to your cell phone?

What are your thoughts on cell phone addiction?

