Yum! Brands prohibiting sale of Claudia Sanders Dinner House in Kentucky by its owners

Information in this article is sourced from accredited media reports, which are cited in and below the story.

According to news reports, the parent company of KFC (Yum! Brands) is halting the sale of Claudia Sanders Dinner House by its legal owners.

Named after the late wife of Colonel Harland Sanders, the historic restaurant, home, and property in Kentucky was listed for sale in June but is being blocked from sale over trademark issues cited by Yum! Brands.

Mrs. Sanders passed away in 1994, 14 years after Colonel Sanders, but Tommy and Cherry Settle have been the property's owners since the '70s.

They were friends of the Sanders but also former employees. Mrs. Settle, now 78 years old, worked as the restaurant hostess and Mr. Settle, who is now 80, delivered ham for the house, according to a news report.

Interested buyers have come forth with plans to covert Claudia Sanders into a franchise restaurant outside of Shelbyville. But that came to a halt when the legal team over at Yum! filed a complaint with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office when the property was put up for sale.

The filing prohibits the use of anything to do with the KFC brand, including mentioning Colonel Sanders.

But the real estate company spokesperson said:

It’s a very unique situation.”
“We’re selling Claudia and she doesn’t have as much notoriety as her husband, but a buyer can’t describe her without mentioning both her husband and KFC.”

Mr. and Mrs. Settle who live on the property are planning to retire and want to sell.

Should it not be reasonable to allow them to tell the property's history, as a selling feature?

Source 1

Source 2

Source 3

