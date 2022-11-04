Elizabethtown, KY

Kentucky man lands role on 'CSI' as a corpse after playing dead on TikTok for nearly a year

Amarie M.

Information in this article is sourced from accredited media reports, which are cited in and below the story.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oSNsu_0itFN7a400
Photo licensed under CC BY-SA

An Elizabethtown, Kentucky man has achieved his goal of playing dead on TikTok until he got a part on a TV show.

He has been cast to appear in the second season of CSI: Vegas as an “un-alive body”.

The 41-year-old E-town man's TikTok account, where he's posted hundreds of videos of himself in various public places, buildings, and settings acting as if dead, has over 127,000 followers and more than 4 million likes.

Here's the latest video of him seemingly laying dead on a public sidewalk with a caption showing when the CSI episode he's in is airing, which is Thursday, November 3, 2022.

Here's what he had to say, according to a news report:

I figured that was the easiest way that I could actually get on to a TV show or movie, you know, without actually having to audition or move out of Kentucky. Laziness is part of it.

One might think that playing dead for the camera is easy. But according to this man, it is not as easy as he makes it look.

He said he initially had issues with his videos showing him breathing and other movements that gave away the fact that he was not actually dead.

He attributes the consistency in performing his corpse act so many times to giving him better breath control and being able to keep involuntary movements under control.

And he is not shy about where he plays dead. He's done it in many public places, even popular or high-profile locations, like in front of the CBS offices or on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

And now, after making over 321 dead-man videos, he's finally received a call from TV executives with an offer to appear as a dead person on CSI.

He was flown to Los Angeles to be made up by the show's makeup and effects specialists to play the part of an unspecified dead person.

And to top it all off, he implies that because of his escapades, he is unafraid of death, stating:

I can face death and not really have to worry about it because, you know, I’ve seen myself dead so many times. It’s a good way to process it.

And it doesn't get any better than that.

# entertainment# tiktok# videos# tv shows# crime

