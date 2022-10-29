Semi-truck tips over on Kentucky highway spilling out thousands of cans of beer

Image by 350543 from Pixabay

A semi-truck overturned on the Interstate 71 South Gene Snyder Freeway ramp near Louisville, Kentucky, and spilled thousands of cans of Bud Light beer being transported, on the highway recently.

The Kentucky Department of Highways confirmed the spillage to be beer. The truckload of blue and white aluminum cans dumped onto the road in a heap resulted in most of the cans reportedly remaining intact.

Social media, of course, had a hilarious fun time with all the comments and memes, such as:

And that's how Bud Light trees are born.

This is actually the fewest amount of Bud Light cans I’ve ever seen on the side of an interstate in the Midwest.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s Traffic Response and Incident Management Assisting the River Cities (TRIMARC), the road reopened after several hours.

Lousiville Metro Police reported that clean-up would cause traffic delays and that no one was hurt in the accident, thankfully.

Often, semi-truck turnovers can result in injuries or deaths, particularly when the big rigs collide with or fall over on other vehicles.

Research findings by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS), most fatalities caused by accidents involving large trucks are passengers in smaller vehicles.

The IIHS also reports that 45% of deaths of large truck occupants happened when the trucks rolled over completely over.

These reports show that anybody can be at risk on the highway if a semi-truck rolls or tips over, and precautions should be in order for both truck drivers and other vehicles.

