TikTok influencer has charges pending for hitting golf ball into the Grand Canyon

Her golf club was also tossed (accidentally) into the Grand Canyon.

When a social media influencer with over 7 million followers shared a TikTok video of herself hitting a golf ball into the Grand Canyon, and subsequently accidentally throwing the golf club into the canyon as well, she may not have imagined that she would be in legal trouble because of it.

Grand Canyon National Park authorities released the following statements on Facebook:

Do we really need to say, ‘don’t hit golf balls into the Grand Canyon?’

On October 26, an individual posted a video to her personal TikTok page showing her hitting a golf ball and throwing a golf club into the canyon near Mather Point. Members of the public helped identify the individual’s social media account.

On October 27, Grand Canyon Law Enforcement identified, located and contacted the individual responsible for the incident. Charges and a court appearance for the individual are pending.

The video of the influencer went viral on TikTok but has been taken down. However, it can still be seen on Reddit, as shown below.

Visitors to the Grand Canyon and other natural parks are asked to leave no trace of being there, per the 7 Principles of Outdoor Ethics, according to the Leave No Trace Center for Outdoor Ethics.

The National Park Service (NPS) website states:

Each of us plays a vital role in protecting our national parks. As we spend time outdoors, in the natural world and in wilderness, it’s important to be conscious of the effects our actions may have on plants, animals, other people, and even entire ecosystems.

In order to preserve the aesthetics and wildlife in national parks, people are asked to please be considerate and responsble when visiting.

The Grand Canyon is the native home to over 2,050 species of birds, mammals, reptiles, amphibians, fish, and invertebrates, some of which are found nowhere else on Earth.

And human waste can have negative impacts on food, soil, river ecosystems, and natural habitats.

The NPS also noted the goal of keeping the nature in national parks in immaculate condition, as much as possible, which is the reason why strict rules and regulations are in place.

These rules prohibit trashing nature reserves and parks by littering, which they point out includes golf balls. They also state that violators are subject to fines or even imprisonment.

Source 1

Source 2

Source 3

Discussion

What do you think about this?

Should she have legal charges brought against her or no?