Kentucky woman traveled 60 miles on horseback in 1809 to get the first ovariotomy in history

The removal of her 22.5-pound tumor pioneered the birth of abdominal surgery and she endured it with no anesthesia.

Wellcome Collection/Francis Countway Library, CC 4.0.

At first, the woman thought that she was pregnant. But when the baby didn’t come after the gestation period, the doctor did the surgery.

The first woman to ever undergo abdominal surgery to have an abnormally large 22.5-pound ovarian cyst removed was 45-year-old Jane Todd Crawford when she traveled from Green County to Danville, Kentucky in 1809.

She actually thought that she was pregnant with twins , however, her doctor figured that her “pregnancy” was going past term with no birth and diagnosed her condition as an oversized ovarian tumor.

In the 19th century, this was basically a death sentence, which made Mrs. Crawford so distraught that she begged the doctor to please prevent her from dying a slow, painful death.

Dr. Ephraim McDowell would go on to pioneer and perform the world’s first ovarian tumor removal surgery on December 25, 1809.

Dr. Ephraim McDowell. By Davenport — Public Domain

Dr. McDowell explained the procedure to Mrs. Crawford, told her it had never been attempted before, and warned her that she might die from it.

He told her that even the most highly competent surgeons in the world thought that success from such a procedure would be impossible.

It just goes to show to never underestimate the power of where there’s a will there’s a way.

Mrs. Crawford evidently was more afraid of her condition resulting in a lingering and excruciating death than she was the risk of the surgery.

So, she got on a horse and rode 60 miles from Green County, Kentucky, to Danville, Kentucky, on Christmas Day to have the surgery at Dr. McDowell’s home.

Ephraim McDowell performed the first ovariotomy in 1809, shown in this 19th-century lithograph.

National Library of Medicine, Public Domain

Below is the home of Dr. Ephraim McDowell, 125 S. 2nd Street, Danville, KY (pictured in 1933), where he performed the first successful abdominal surgery in 1809.

Boyle County Public Library — Public Domain

Imagine how hard it must have been to ride that long, in pain, and in the cold of winter, probably in snow and ice, on the back of a horse. It must have taken at least 3–4 hours on horseback.

Now imagine having somebody cutting into your abdomen to do surgery without antisepsis or anesthesia, which was not invented until almost 40 years later.

This must have been horribly painful and highly risky for sepsis and other dangerous infections.

Dr. McDowell was meticulous and scrupulous when it came to being extra clean when performing the surgery, especially when removing blood from the peritoneal cavity and using warm water to bathe the intestines.

All other attempts to perform similar surgeries prior to 1809 resulted in many patient deaths, particularly from peritonitis.

Below is an operation in 1753 performed with no anesthesia, painted by Gaspare Traversi, Anagoria.

Painted by Gaspare Traversi — Anagoria, Public Domain

Jane Crawford endured the pain of the surgery, reportedly by singing hymns while Dr. McDowell operated on her for about 30 minutes to remove the growth in her abdomen.

Dr. McDowell’s surgical notes stated that when he opened her up, the tumor was in full view, but it was too big to take out all at once.

So, he and his medical team took out a dirty, gelatin-like substance that weighed 15 pounds. Then they cut through the fallopian tube and took out the 7.5-pound sac.

The surgery was a success and Mrs. Crawford stayed at Mr. McDowell’s home for about a month before she could ride a horse home in January 1810.

Five days later, Dr. McDowell went to visit her and said she was walking and making up her bed.

Mrs. Crawford ended up living for 32 years after the surgery that paved the way for further advances in medicine and surgical procedures.

Jane Todd Crawford was named the Mother of Abdominal Surgery.

She was the pioneering patient for the Father of Abdominal Surgery who pulled off such a risky procedure without losing the patient and without the benefit of anesthetic assistance.

Dr. Ephraim McDowell died before Mrs. Crawford in June 1830 from an acute attack of violent pain, nausea, and fever, which was most likely appendicitis.

He is buried in Danville, Kentucky, not far from a monument dedicated to him.

The Ephraim McDowell Hospital is also in Danville, Kentucky, and the Jane Todd Crawford Hospital is in Greensburg, Kentucky.

