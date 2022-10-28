Research reveals soy milk could cause some health issues

Photo by Mae Mu on Unsplash

Cow’s milk is a good source of calcium, protein, and other nutrients that the body needs, including iodine, vitamin B12, and magnesium.

It provides nourishment that is essential to muscle functioning and bone health. It also contains whey and casein, which can lower blood pressure.

That’s all fine and good for many people, but for people who are lactose intolerant or vegan, the very idea of drinking cow's milk probably makes them want to puke!

A common cow’s milk alternative is soy milk. But research shows that even with its benefits, soy milk is not without its share of controversy, as it can be a little shady possibly causing some health concerns.

Too Much Soy Could Cause Problems

Because natural soy is a complete food source with a lot of nutrients, taking it could be beneficial but how much to take every day is questionable.

Soy Milk May Impair Thyroid Function

Drinking soy milk could have negative effects on the thyroid. Soy milk contains isoflavones, which could deplete your body’s iodine levels.

This could impair thyroid function, increasing the risk for hypothyroidism. Be careful of drinking soy milk if you already have an underactive thyroid.

Soy Milk and Women

According to medical research, too much soy may not be so safe for women because of the plant-based estrogens or phytoestrogens contained in soy.

Some research reports that soy is good for female reproductive health and other studies have found that soy milk can cause side effects in females, as it acts like estrogen in the body.

Soy Milk May Cause Respiratory Problems

The respiratory tract is left with a mucus-like coating after drinking soy milk, which can have an effect on respiratory functions.

Too much soy milk can make asthma worse, cause sinus issues, or increase the risk of developing COPD.

Soy Milk Can Cause Gastrointestinal Problems

A common issue with drinking soy milk is that it can cause gastrointestinal problems like diarrhea. The insoluble fiber in soy milk can cause stomach upset in sensitive individuals.

Soy Milk Likely Contains GMOs

A majority of the soy produced to make soy products are derived from genetically modified organism (GMO) crops, which can cause antibiotic resistance in the body and other health issues.

The Takeaway

There’s no disputing the health benefits associated with drinking soy milk and its advantages, but the disadvantages also need to be understood.