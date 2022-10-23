Psychologist: Setting boundaries can boost mental health

Allowing people to push past your boundaries can cause friction in your mental well-being.

Do you find yourself always agreeing to do things for people because you just don't seem to know how to say no?

Or maybe you say yes too much because you don’t want to come across as rude or mean or don't want to let people down.

If so, then you probably need to set some boundaries. According to psychologists, setting boundaries can free you from having your life and time controlled by catering to the whims of others and have a positive impact on your mental as well as emotional health.

Setting Boundaries Has Benefits

Establishing boundaries makes it clear to people that you have limits and teaches them what is acceptable and not acceptable to you.

Boundaries should encourage people to adjust their behavior towards you. Some people may not do this but continue to disrespect you and your boundaries, which means you need to make a decision on whether or not to keep such people in your life.

Healthy boundaries are essential for helping you:

Improve self-esteem

Understand your needs and wants

Enhance your mental and emotional health

Declare your own independence

One-sided Friendships and Relationships

Why is it that when somebody finally stops allowing others to run and stumble all over them, they are labeled the bad guy or bad woman?

Why do people then say that they’ve really changed like it’s a bad thing?

You know what? Yes. Yes, that person has changed for the better of themselves.

And don’t you just love how people actually get upset with you when you don’t let them treat you like a doormat?

Listen, if you expect people to respect you and what you feel is good for you, then do your karma a favor and respect what they’ve got going on. It’s out of bounds, out of order, and out of pocket to think that somebody else doesn’t have feelings or deserve validation that they are important.

Case in Point

My brother-in-law is my landlord now that we’ve sold my deceased mom’s home to him. One day, I called him at 8:20 in the morning to let him know that I had the rent and he needed to come and pick it up before 10:00 because I had to clock into work. I work remotely from home and my employer is extremely strict, so 10:00 o’clock is 10:00 o’clock. I can’t be clocking in at 10:02 or 10:05.

So, I tell him more than once that he needs to be over to pick up the money before 10:00 because I can’t be late clocking into my job. He’s on the other end of the phone saying, "Yeah yeah I’ll be there in 30 minutes."

I tell him again to make sure he does just that because I won’t be able to get off the computer until my break, lunch, or when I’m off of work for the day.

What does he do, instead?

He comes banging on my door at 10:02!

And then he went into the backyard banging on the back door and yelling my name. This, was after I clearly told him several times that I had to clock in no later than 10:00.

I guess he thought that he could just disrespect my time and responsibility to my job and expect me to just roll over and let him do it, and then cater to his timeframe.

I’ll bet he won’t do that again because all he did was waste his own time and gas.

The Takeaway

The bottom line is not to let people push past your boundaries. You deserve to be respected and not have somebody else imposing whatever they feel like doing on you.

Make people respect you and your time. If you don’t, they will take full advantage of running you into the ground.

You deserve to be treated with respect just like others feel like you need to treat them with the same respect.

I stopped being Ms. Nice Woman a long time ago because I got tired of one-sided friendships, relationships, and acquaintanceships.

It’s not worth it.

You are the best person to take care of you. Don’t save anybody’s face but your own when it comes to you demanding somebody not disrespect you.

You are worth that much. So always know your worth.