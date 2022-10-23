Opinion: Working What You Got Will Lift Your Self-esteem

Amarie M.

Words I live by to make sure your uniqueness is always employed even if you're not

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0psCbs_0ijmNiwt00
Image by Kaitlyn Millet from Pixabay

If there’s one thing I can always win at, it’s being me. Nobody can be me better than I can be me.

It took a while in life but I finally came to understand that I am a unique expression of life and inner light.

Yeah. I can work with that (now).

For a long time, I didn’t realize my worth. But, once I became aware, I understood that I had work to do. And that work entailed working on me.

And oh what a piece of work I’ve been!

I had to become my own work project to unpack, declutter, and reinvent myself on all levels physically, mentally, emotionally, spiritually, socially, and financially.

For instance, I thought that I was ugly until I was 14 years old. That’s a heavy burden for a child to carry, although it’s something that’s normal for a child to go through.

But looking back, I realize that my feelings were breaching the boundaries of normal. The fact of this was likely due to growing up with anxiety issues.

I thought that I was ugly, and I had no idea how to think otherwise until one day when an older guy in my neighborhood said that I was pretty.

I was like, “Who, me?”

Yes, you. You are a beautiful girl.” He reassured me, not trying to be a perv or anything. I didn’t get that kind of a vibe from him. I felt like he was genuinely giving me a compliment and that he truly believed that I was cute.

So, I went straight home and glared at myself in the mirror for a few minutes, turning my head at different angles.

Well, ok. Maybe I am kind of cute, I guess.” I said to myself.

And, from that day on, I saw myself in a whole new light and began working on being the best me that I could be.

And though I went through some ups and even more downs in life, even until this day, I’ve always known that working on myself was a good thing. And it was precipitated by the kind words of someone else.

One never knows what a few simple words can do for or to a person. Words can tear a person down or lift that person up.

So, now, no matter what anybody else thinks (or even if I start thinking negatively about myself sometimes), I put myself to work to fix whatever needs fixing in my life.

It took a while but I came to realize that even though I’m not my definition of the near-perfect that I’d like to be, I am what I am.

And I have what I have to be grateful for, and I’m just always going to work with what I got.

No matter what.

Just like the lyrics of Mary J. Blige, in her song “Work That” saying:

It’s okay show yourself some love
Na na work what you got
Don’t worry bout who’s saying what
It’s gonna be fine
Work what you got

This gives rise to the self-love culture and reminds me of how owning one’s fabulousness is celebrated on fashion runways where phrases like, “Werk!”, “You betta work!”, and “Work it, baby!” are hurled toward the stage at the models while they step on the catwalk feeling and looking fierce.

I like to think of myself on the runway of life and that it is no different.

If nobody else cheers for me, then I am my own cheerleader because it’s the condition of my own mental status and self-esteem that determines how I view myself.

And that’s been my saving grace.

Now, depending on whatever needs to be improved about myself, I employ my uniqueness and inner strength to either work it out, work through it, work around it, or work with it.

And that works for me.

Because work is not always about work in the context of a job, an occupation, or a means to make money. Sometimes working on oneself is the most important work of all.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# self esteem# self development# lifestyle# society# self worth

Comments / 0

Published by

Writing stories about local news in Kentucky and beyond, opinion pieces, arts, entertainment, and local eats.

Louisville, KY
1071 followers

More from Amarie M.

Danville, KY

Kentucky woman traveled 60 miles on horseback in 1809 to get the first ovariotomy in history

The removal of her 22.5-pound tumor pioneered the birth of abdominal surgery and she endured it with no anesthesia. Wellcome Collection/Francis Countway Library, CC 4.0. At first, the woman thought that she was pregnant. But when the baby didn’t come after the gestation period, the doctor did the surgery.

Read full story

Research reveals 5 major cons of drinking soy milk

Cow’s milk is a good source of calcium, protein, and other nutrients that the body needs, including iodine, vitamin B12, and magnesium. It provides nourishment that is essential to muscle functioning and bone health. It also contains whey and casein, which can lower blood pressure.

Read full story
Louisville, KY

Louisville Mayor Signs Executive Order to Reduce City's Greenhouse Gas Emissions

Mayor Greg Fischer has signed an Executive Order aimed at decreasing greenhouse gas emissions within the City of Louisville. The Mayor is quoted on LouisvilleKY.gov, stating the effort “builds on our growing momentum to deliver a healthier environment for today and tomorrow.”

Read full story
11 comments

Psychologist: Setting boundaries can boost mental health

Allowing people to push past your boundaries can cause friction in your mental well-being. Do you find yourself always agreeing to do things for people because you just don't seem to know how to say no?

Read full story

Opinion: Knowing Your Worth is Your Superpower

Have you ever been in a relationship with someone who made you feel like you weren’t enough?. And, did it cause you to experience pain on the inside of your soul to the point of exhaustion sometimes?

Read full story

Self-proclaimed ugly guy says he refuses to be in a relationship with an ugly woman

He’s in the 78–90% of people who place “physical attractiveness” as the number one priority when choosing to date someone, according to a Match.com research study. So, before we get into talking about this ugly guy who doesn’t want an ugly woman (his words), I have a related story to tell first that has to do with how vain people can be when it comes to a person’s “looks” being a big thing for wanting to date that person.

Read full story
29 comments
Louisville, KY

World-class animal-free Venardos Circus in Louisville for another week

Many people may not know about this circus, founded by Kevin Venardos, formerly of Ringling Bros. The Venardos Circus entertains audiences Broadway Musical-style without animals and is in town performing its world-class act in Louisville, Kentucky.

Read full story
6 comments
Louisville, KY

CBP Seized Nearly 1,100 Fake IDs at the Louisville Airport

Courtesy of U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) According to a recent news report, the Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport was a recent site for a U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) seizure of counterfeit IDs and driver's licenses.

Read full story
Louisville, KY

3 Places to Get Pumpkin Beer in Louisville, Kentucky

Are you in Louisville and looking for a bar or taproom that serves pumpkin beer?. Then you should make your way to these local beer spots in Louisville. Serving Bo & Luke with pumpkin spice, an imperial smoked brew, stout aged in bourbon barrels with just the right amount of pumpkin spice (13.0%)

Read full story

Cell phone addiction can lead to nomophobia and has been shown to have a negative impact on health

Inquiry: How would no cell phone for a whole month affect your life?. What would it take for you to give up your smartphone for a month and how would you feel with no smartphone access for an entire month?

Read full story
111 comments
Louisville, KY

Louisville Metro Animal Services (LMAS) needs people to adopt pets or will begin euthanizing soon

I adopted these two adorable kitties this past weekend from LMAS. Waffles & Muffin (Author's own image) The tan and striped tabby is Waffles and the black and white short hair is Muffin. They are both playful, affectionate, rambunctious 10-week-old males. They love playing with their toys, gazing out the window, wrestling each other, bouncing off the walls, cuddling with me, eating, and sleeping.

Read full story
6 comments

Feeling Alone In A Relationship Is Common

It is entirely possible to be with someone and still feel single. You may have thought that just having a partner should mean that you wouldn’t have to deal with loneliness. But to your surprise, you may have also found this is not the case. But it is not unusual though, studies show that many people feel alone despite being in a marriage or relationship.

Read full story
11 comments

Gaslighting Phrases Manipulators Use Against Their Victims

Both gaslighters and those who get gaslit will recognize these phrases. Fire Photo and Silhouette Photo by Unknown Authors are licensed under CC BY. Chances are either you’ve been a victim of gaslighting or you are somebody who uses gaslighting tactics on others.

Read full story
146 comments

Plastics are not only damaging to the environment but are found in food and drinks and may cause weight gain

Recent studies reveal how chemicals found in everyday plastic products could be contributing to those extra pounds. When it comes to plastic pollution getting out of control, we’ve already gone down the rabbit hole. And the world as we knew it prior to the plastics era will never be the same due to over-production and overuse of plastics damaging the environment.

Read full story
9 comments

Eating whole grains could lower blood pressure and promote weight loss, according to research study results

Whole grains are a key ingredient in a variety of foods but be careful of unhealthy add-ons that could actually make you gain weight. One thing that’s made from this superfood is popcorn. An idea for making healthier popcorn is to buy the raw whole-grain kernels and pop them in a pot with a top on the stove with olive oil, and then add some melted Smart Balance and just a few sprinkles of iodized salt. This is a low-calorie, antioxidant-rich, tasty snack.

Read full story
7 comments
Louisville, KY

New App to Help the Homeless Launches in Louisville, Kentucky

A new mobile app that offers help to the homeless has made its way to Louisville, Kentucky, and it has made a significant impact already in the lives of some of the city's most marginalized.

Read full story
4 comments

Research studies show that bad posture can contribute to high blood pressure

Photo by Christina @ wocintechchat.com on Unsplash. For the life of me, I could not figure out why my blood pressure was so high and would not go down. I am used to my blood pressure readings being in the good-normal range like 117/72 or at the highest around 122/75, or something like that.

Read full story

Sunbathing Mushrooms Could Increase Your Vitamin-D Levels

Mushrooms are so fascinating and beautiful! They’re full of variety in taste, color, smell, and nutritional benefits. And one of the best benefits that we can get from eating mushrooms is their ability to soak up and deliver powerful amounts of bioavailable D vitamins.

Read full story

Opinion: Steering through arguments successfully can help your relationship survive the aftermath

It’s only natural that there will be times when couples fight. That’s a given. And unfortunately, being in certain no-fault situations, such as those caused by the pandemic, can make matters worse.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy