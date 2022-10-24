Self-proclaimed ugly guy says he refuses to be in a relationship with an ugly woman

He’s in the 78–90% of people who place “physical attractiveness” as the number one priority when choosing to date someone, according to a Match.com research study.

Photo by Artur Tumasjan on Unsplash

So, before we get into talking about this ugly guy who doesn’t want an ugly woman (his words), I have a related story to tell first that has to do with how vain people can be when it comes to a person’s “looks” being a big thing for wanting to date that person.

True story

I went to a friend’s engagement party and I went alone, no date or even a friend was with me. And I was just fine with that. We had two separate sets of friends and nobody I knew was acquainted with who she is, so I didn’t even ask anybody to go with me.

The only other person besides her that I knew there was her fiancé, so when I got there, she introduced me to some of her friends, which was fine. She had the place set up with tables and I found a seat at a table with a few empty chairs. No big deal.

Ok, so about 30 minutes go by and I notice a man (with shades on) who looks familiar to me is talking to my friend, and then I see her leading him over to the table where I’m sitting. She sits him down next to me. She had to help him because it was obvious that this man is blind. Then she leans down between the two of us and raises her voice over the music to introduce us. And then she walks away.

So, I’m sipping my drink and tapping a foot to the music and he strikes up a conversation. Ok cool. Turns out, I do know him from back in the day and so he explained how he got to be blind.

He said that he was driving one evening in heavy, icy rain and his car hit a slick spot while he was going under a viaduct. The car flew out of control, spun around, and hit the concrete viaduct wall at full speed. His breaks were not working at that moment. He said the impact knocked him out and when he woke up, he was in the hospital and he was blind.

He was told that the airbag was faulty in that when it deployed, it did so at a speed in excess of 400 mph when normally they should deploy at 200 mph . This, coupled with the fact that he is only about 5'0 tall and sitting too close to the steering wheel, resulted in a violet hit to his face and head from the airbag, which severed his optic nerve irreparably, rendering him blind for life.

So this is why this dude is blind but that’s not the point of why I mentioned this, it’s just a bit of a backstory to put things into perspective with what I’m about to reveal.

Well after we talk about his accident, he leans in and starts saying things like he likes the sound of my voice and asks me what I looked like. And, I was kind of shocked and just looked at him.

Then, he said he just wanted to know in case I was “big” because he wasn’t into heavy women. And he also had the nerve to ask me if I was pretty, average looking, or below-average.

And, I’m like, “Dude. Does it really matter what I look like? You can’t see me anyway. Like, really? You asking me this for real?”

That really ticked me off.

I’m thinking that he needs to just be grateful that he even lived after the wreck he had and be glad for anybody to show some interest at this point in his life, instead of fixating on what a woman looks like and he can’t even see her anyway!

Besides, he wasn’t good-looking himself, which leads me back to the ugly guy who doesn’t want an ugly woman.

Back to the self-professed ugly guy not being attracted to what he calls ugly women.

Some people place a big emphasis on looks when it comes to dating or choosing a partner, even if they themselves don’t measure up to the standards they want others to hold. Just like the blind guy.

So, is this vanity on their part?

Or is it ok for them to want to date only “good-looking” people even if they themselves don’t look good?

Would it be ok for a handsome or pretty person to call out somebody else as ugly as the reason they wouldn’t want to date them?

Here’s what this “ugly” guy said :

It makes me…sad watching all these people live a happy life with their attractive girlfriends. I am an ugly and boring guy that will never be loved by any attractive women. I know I sound like a hypocrite, but I can’t just date an ugly girl.

Reading through some of the comments to this statement, I must agree with several points made.

For instance, one commenter talks about one’s relationship with oneself being a factor in how we perceive how others see us.

I have to say I believe this to be true. This guy seems to not love himself. He calls himself “ugly” and “boring” and says that he will “never” get love from an “attractive” woman.

Well, it seems to me that he’s shooting the possibilities down right there. This guy consciously rejects himself and this is likely projected onto any women he approaches.

That’s if he even approaches them.

I wonder does his comment mean that he doesn’t even attempt to approach a woman that he feels is attractive because he already has it in his mind that she’s going to think that he’s ugly?

Or has he been constantly rejected by women he feels are attractive? If that’s so, it could be that he’s resolved that all attractive women will turn him down, so he defeats himself by default.

Or maybe it’s because he gives off negative energy because of his own stigma about himself and the constant thought of not wanting to “settle” for an “ugly” woman. People can sense and feel negative energy .

Maybe he comes off as a jerk automatically because he’s so convinced that he’s going to get rejected that he sabotages any chance of acceptance.

And what about karma?

Perhaps he’s outwardly ugly towards women he sees as “ugly”, so it’s just a what goes around comes around sort of thing. And that could still be feeding into his own negative energy.

Is he wrong for not wanting an “ugly” woman, especially since he apparently is ugly himself?

First of all, the old saying that beauty is in the eyes of the beholder really is true. One person’s dog face could be somebody else’s prince or princess. It’s all about personal preference and acknowledging every individual’s uniqueness.

Everybody has likes and dislikes when it comes to dating and physical appearance is pretty high on the list. But there are plenty of examples of couples with one of the people clearly more attractive than the other, and other people judge that probably depending on how they view themselves.

Like, people who view themselves as attractive may be repulsed by seeing someone else they see as attractive with somebody they think is unattractive and vice versa.

A recent study by Match

A 2021 study on singles and what’s important to them when choosing a partner revealed that 78% of the respondents said that physical attractiveness was high on the list of priorities in dating. Time Magazine points out the statistic was 90% of singles in 2020 wanted somebody attractive.

This is no doubt representative of a lot of people. So, is this guy wrong for wanting what he wants?

The takeaway

What is “ugly” exactly? And who has the say-so on who’s ugly and who’s not? People can be ugly on the inside that is for sure, and that is really worse than physical looks.

Society does place a lot of demands on putting people in certain categories based on how they look physically such as

Facial features (pretty face vs. unpretty face)

Body type/size (too fat, too skinny)

Hair color/texture (blondes are sexier or kinky hair is unprofessional or grey hair looks old)

Skin color (too pale, too dark)

Height (too tall or too short)

Physical disabilities (limbs missing or other abnormalities)

But, nobody is perfect.

My thing is yes, it is very hypocritical and vain for this self-labeled ugly guy to only want attractive women. He’s got some nerve, But, at the same time, he can’t help what he doesn’t want. He can, however, choose to change that but it’s up to him.

He’s the one who has to deal with the consequences of his reasoning, whatever they may be, including possible rejection by people who have the same right he does to not want him because they feel that he’s unattractive.

And the consequences could also include possibly missing out on someone that could otherwise be the love of his life by being overly hung up on looks.

What do you think about this? Is this guy wrong?

Do you place looks over everything else when it comes to finding/having a mate?

What are your thoughts?