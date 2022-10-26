Louisville, KY

World-class animal-free Venardos Circus in Louisville for another week

Amarie M.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZMVH1_0igo6B0n00
Image by Clarence Alford from Pixabay

Have you ever heard of the Venardos Circus?

Many people may not know about this circus, founded by Kevin Venardos, formerly of Ringling Bros.

The Venardos Circus entertains audiences Broadway Musical-style without animals and is in town performing its world-class act in Louisville, Kentucky.

The first show took place yesterday, October 19. No worries though if you missed it because they'll be in town through October 30.

But don't delay in getting your tickets because this spectacular production is expected to have sold-out shows with limited seating.

Audiences of all ages will experience a bold, next-generation reinvention of the traditional circus with elements of the circus of the days of old blended into the acts.

The Venardos Circus will amaze with exhilarating performances by aerialists, acrobats, jugglers, balancing acts, comedians, daredevils, magicians, and more all set to a musical production.

The 90-minute main event includes a brief intermission but you might want to arrive early to enjoy pre-show performances an hour before showtime as well as yummy concession treats, including cotton candy, hot dogs, popcorn, Sno Cones, lemonade, and more!

The Venardos Circus will be at Big Four Lawn at Waterfront Park, 1101 E River Rd., Louisville, Kentucky from October 19 thru October 30, 2022.

Ticket Information

  • Child General Admission: Starting at $15.00 (12 and under)
  • Adult General Admission: Starting at $25.00
  • Premium Seating: Starting at $35.00 (Rows 2 & 3) (all ages)
  • Ringmaster V.I.P. Seating: Starting at $45.00 (front row/around the stage) (all ages)

Click here to buy tickets online

For more information, contact info@vernardoscircus.com or call 786-265-9765.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# entertainment# performing arts# kids# circus# festival

Comments / 6

Published by

Writing stories about local news in Kentucky and beyond, opinion pieces, arts, entertainment, and local eats.

Louisville, KY
1054 followers

More from Amarie M.

Louisville, KY

Louisville Mayor Signs Executive Order to Reduce City's Greenhouse Gas Emissions

Mayor Greg Fischer has signed an Executive Order aimed at decreasing greenhouse gas emissions within the City of Louisville. The Mayor is quoted on LouisvilleKY.gov, stating the effort “builds on our growing momentum to deliver a healthier environment for today and tomorrow.”

Read full story
11 comments

Psychologist: Setting boundaries can boost mental health

Allowing people to push past your boundaries can cause friction in your mental well-being. Do you find yourself always agreeing to do things for people because you just don't seem to know how to say no?

Read full story

Opinion: Working What You Got Will Lift Your Self-esteem

Words I live by to make sure your uniqueness is always employed even if you're not. If there’s one thing I can always win at, it’s being me. Nobody can be me better than I can be me.

Read full story

Opinion: Knowing Your Worth is Your Superpower

Have you ever been in a relationship with someone who made you feel like you weren’t enough?. And, did it cause you to experience pain on the inside of your soul to the point of exhaustion sometimes?

Read full story

Self-proclaimed ugly guy says he refuses to be in a relationship with an ugly woman

He’s in the 78–90% of people who place “physical attractiveness” as the number one priority when choosing to date someone, according to a Match.com research study. So, before we get into talking about this ugly guy who doesn’t want an ugly woman (his words), I have a related story to tell first that has to do with how vain people can be when it comes to a person’s “looks” being a big thing for wanting to date that person.

Read full story
26 comments
Louisville, KY

CBP Seized Nearly 1,100 Fake IDs at the Louisville Airport

Courtesy of U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) According to a recent news report, the Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport was a recent site for a U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) seizure of counterfeit IDs and driver's licenses.

Read full story
Louisville, KY

3 Places to Get Pumpkin Beer in Louisville, Kentucky

Are you in Louisville and looking for a bar or taproom that serves pumpkin beer?. Then you should make your way to these local beer spots in Louisville. Serving Bo & Luke with pumpkin spice, an imperial smoked brew, stout aged in bourbon barrels with just the right amount of pumpkin spice (13.0%)

Read full story

Cell phone addiction can lead to nomophobia and has been shown to have a negative impact on health

Inquiry: How would no cell phone for a whole month affect your life?. What would it take for you to give up your smartphone for a month and how would you feel with no smartphone access for an entire month?

Read full story
110 comments
Louisville, KY

Louisville Metro Animal Services (LMAS) needs people to adopt pets or will begin euthanizing soon

I adopted these two adorable kitties this past weekend from LMAS. Waffles & Muffin (Author's own image) The tan and striped tabby is Waffles and the black and white short hair is Muffin. They are both playful, affectionate, rambunctious 10-week-old males. They love playing with their toys, gazing out the window, wrestling each other, bouncing off the walls, cuddling with me, eating, and sleeping.

Read full story
6 comments

Feeling Alone In A Relationship Is Common

It is entirely possible to be with someone and still feel single. You may have thought that just having a partner should mean that you wouldn’t have to deal with loneliness. But to your surprise, you may have also found this is not the case. But it is not unusual though, studies show that many people feel alone despite being in a marriage or relationship.

Read full story
11 comments

Gaslighting Phrases Manipulators Use Against Their Victims

Both gaslighters and those who get gaslit will recognize these phrases. Fire Photo and Silhouette Photo by Unknown Authors are licensed under CC BY. Chances are either you’ve been a victim of gaslighting or you are somebody who uses gaslighting tactics on others.

Read full story
146 comments

Plastics are not only damaging to the environment but are found in food and drinks and may cause weight gain

Recent studies reveal how chemicals found in everyday plastic products could be contributing to those extra pounds. When it comes to plastic pollution getting out of control, we’ve already gone down the rabbit hole. And the world as we knew it prior to the plastics era will never be the same due to over-production and overuse of plastics damaging the environment.

Read full story
9 comments

Eating whole grains could lower blood pressure and promote weight loss, according to research study results

Whole grains are a key ingredient in a variety of foods but be careful of unhealthy add-ons that could actually make you gain weight. One thing that’s made from this superfood is popcorn. An idea for making healthier popcorn is to buy the raw whole-grain kernels and pop them in a pot with a top on the stove with olive oil, and then add some melted Smart Balance and just a few sprinkles of iodized salt. This is a low-calorie, antioxidant-rich, tasty snack.

Read full story
7 comments
Louisville, KY

New App to Help the Homeless Launches in Louisville, Kentucky

A new mobile app that offers help to the homeless has made its way to Louisville, Kentucky, and it has made a significant impact already in the lives of some of the city's most marginalized.

Read full story
4 comments

Research studies show that bad posture can contribute to high blood pressure

Photo by Christina @ wocintechchat.com on Unsplash. For the life of me, I could not figure out why my blood pressure was so high and would not go down. I am used to my blood pressure readings being in the good-normal range like 117/72 or at the highest around 122/75, or something like that.

Read full story

Sunbathing Mushrooms Could Increase Your Vitamin-D Levels

Mushrooms are so fascinating and beautiful! They’re full of variety in taste, color, smell, and nutritional benefits. And one of the best benefits that we can get from eating mushrooms is their ability to soak up and deliver powerful amounts of bioavailable D vitamins.

Read full story

Opinion: Steering through arguments successfully can help your relationship survive the aftermath

It’s only natural that there will be times when couples fight. That’s a given. And unfortunately, being in certain no-fault situations, such as those caused by the pandemic, can make matters worse.

Read full story

Opinion: The future may leave behind many things we take for granted today

A paradigm shift could be underway. And the world as we know it now is constantly changing in myriad ways, right before our very eyes. Many things that we've grown accustomed to may not even be in existence in the next 25 years. That's both exciting and scary at the same time!

Read full story
Louisville, KY

Louisville Beer Week Coming to an End this Sunday

Louisville Beer Week is in full effect again for its 5th year beginning. The last day of this event is this Sunday, Oct. 30. The event kicked off at German-American Club, 1840 Lincoln Avenue in Louisville, Kentucky, which is still a great place for great beer and loads of fun, even after beer week.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy