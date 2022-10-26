World-class animal-free Venardos Circus in Louisville for another week

Image by Clarence Alford from Pixabay

Have you ever heard of the Venardos Circus?

Many people may not know about this circus, founded by Kevin Venardos, formerly of Ringling Bros.

The Venardos Circus entertains audiences Broadway Musical-style without animals and is in town performing its world-class act in Louisville, Kentucky.

The first show took place yesterday, October 19. No worries though if you missed it because they'll be in town through October 30.

But don't delay in getting your tickets because this spectacular production is expected to have sold-out shows with limited seating.

Audiences of all ages will experience a bold, next-generation reinvention of the traditional circus with elements of the circus of the days of old blended into the acts.

The Venardos Circus will amaze with exhilarating performances by aerialists, acrobats, jugglers, balancing acts, comedians, daredevils, magicians, and more all set to a musical production.

The 90-minute main event includes a brief intermission but you might want to arrive early to enjoy pre-show performances an hour before showtime as well as yummy concession treats, including cotton candy, hot dogs, popcorn, Sno Cones, lemonade, and more!

The Venardos Circus will be at Big Four Lawn at Waterfront Park, 1101 E River Rd., Louisville, Kentucky from October 19 thru October 30, 2022.

Ticket Information

Child General Admission: Starting at $15.00 (12 and under)

Adult General Admission: Starting at $25.00

Premium Seating: Starting at $35.00 (Rows 2 & 3) (all ages)

Ringmaster V.I.P. Seating: Starting at $45.00 (front row/around the stage) (all ages)

Click here to buy tickets online

For more information, contact info@vernardoscircus.com or call 786-265-9765.