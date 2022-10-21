CBP Seized Nearly 1,100 Fake IDs at the Louisville Airport

Courtesy of U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP)

According to a recent news report, the Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport was a recent site for a U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) seizure of counterfeit IDs and driver's licenses.

Federal authorities in Louisville seized 1,094 fake driver’s licenses and IDs discovered inside a package at the airport earlier this month.

The discovery was made during the routine package inspection process, through which the fake IDs were concealed inside a shipment that was supposed to have been trousers en route to Cincinnati, Ohio.

The illegal cards had no proper security features and were of low quality. Most were U.S. driver's licenses for multiple states, but a few were Australian, Canadian, and United Kingdom driver’s ID cards.

Thomas Mahn, Port Director-Louisville stated:

Counterfeit driver’s licenses are used by young adults who have not yet reached the legal drinking age. Not to mention the criminal consequences, CBP’s interception of these IDs significantly reduces the chances for alcohol to be purchased by underage individuals and hopefully reduces the consequences of their actions, including deadly accidents.

However, according to LaFonda D. Sutton-Burke, Director, Field Operations-Chicago Field Office:

Some of the major concerns as they relate to fraudulent identity documents include identity theft, worksite enforcement, critical infrastructure protection, fraud linked to immigration-related crimes such as human smuggling and human trafficking, and these documents can be used by those individuals associated with terrorism to minimize their scrutiny undergoing travel screening measures.

Another news report in 2020 revealed a similar situation involving the CBP's interception of fake ID shipments coming into Louisville, in which "28 fake birth certificates, 5,063 counterfeit driver’s licenses, and 46 fraudulent passports" were seized over a 6-month period.