3 Places to Get Pumpkin Beer in Louisville, Kentucky

Are you in Louisville and looking for a bar or taproom that serves pumpkin beer?

Then you should make your way to these local beer spots in Louisville.

Against the Grain Brewery and Smokehouse

Serving Bo & Luke with pumpkin spice, an imperial smoked brew, stout aged in bourbon barrels with just the right amount of pumpkin spice (13.0%)

Their website states their "beer is rich, smokey and complex, with a bourbon character of caramel, vanilla and spice," brewed with bourbon whiskey ingredients (barley, rye, corn), smoked with cherry wood and an imperial stout, and then aged in Pappy Van Winkle Bourbon Barrels.

Against the Grain has been around since 2011 and holds the title of Louisville’s first brewer-owned and operated brewery. Order online or visit their 5 locations in Louisville, Kentucky:

Smokehouse at 401 E Main Street

Public House at 1576 Bardstown Road

Whirling Tiger at 1335 Story Avenue

Sandwich Emporium at 119 S. 7th Street Upstairs

Flamingo Lounge at 119 S. 7th Street Downstairs

Gravely Brewing Co.

Serving Smashing Pumpkins (Pumpkin Ale)

The recipe for making their signature Pumpkin Ale includes real pumpkin and they state that each batch of pumpkin beer is full of flavor and fun. The ale is also made with hand-ground spices including nutmeg, vanilla, ginger, clove, and allspice, according to their website.

Gravely Brewing Co. was founded in 2017 and is a family-owned and operated staple of the Louisville beer community.

Gravely Brewing Co. is located at 514 Baxter Ave., Louisville, Kentucky.

Old Louisville Brewery – Barrel Room

Serving Pumpkin (Yam) Beer

Real pumpkin is a staple ingredient in the Barrel Room's seasonal pumpkin beer as is cinnamon, clove, and nutmeg. Their website states their yam beer tastes like “Pumpkin Pie in a Bottle” and is their most popular among customers.

The Barrel Room has two locations:

Inside the Old Louisville Brewery at 625 W Magnolia Ave., Louisville, Kentucky

Inside a reclaimed building at 622 Main St., Shelbyville, Kentucky

Love it or Leave it?

The fall season brings a host of seasonal favorites like pumpkin beer. Have you ever tried pumpkin beer? If so, how do you like it? If you haven't tried it yet, there's plenty to choose from whether it’s lager, ale, stout, or another pumpkin-flavored or pumpkin-infused beer.

Whether you love pumpkin beer, would like to try it, or would rather leave it alone and just hang out with friends, these three breweries are a place to start.