Louisville, KY

3 Places to Get Pumpkin Beer in Louisville, Kentucky

Amarie M.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qeMEQ_0igGdzmx00
This Photo is licensed under CC BY-SA

Are you in Louisville and looking for a bar or taproom that serves pumpkin beer?

Then you should make your way to these local beer spots in Louisville.

Against the Grain Brewery and Smokehouse

Serving Bo & Luke with pumpkin spice, an imperial smoked brew, stout aged in bourbon barrels with just the right amount of pumpkin spice (13.0%)

Their website states their "beer is rich, smokey and complex, with a bourbon character of caramel, vanilla and spice," brewed with bourbon whiskey ingredients (barley, rye, corn), smoked with cherry wood and an imperial stout, and then aged in Pappy Van Winkle Bourbon Barrels.

Against the Grain has been around since 2011 and holds the title of Louisville’s first brewer-owned and operated brewery. Order online or visit their 5 locations in Louisville, Kentucky:

  • Smokehouse at 401 E Main Street
  • Public House at 1576 Bardstown Road
  • Whirling Tiger at 1335 Story Avenue
  • Sandwich Emporium at 119 S. 7th Street Upstairs
  • Flamingo Lounge at 119 S. 7th Street Downstairs

Gravely Brewing Co.

Serving Smashing Pumpkins (Pumpkin Ale)

The recipe for making their signature Pumpkin Ale includes real pumpkin and they state that each batch of pumpkin beer is full of flavor and fun. The ale is also made with hand-ground spices including nutmeg, vanilla, ginger, clove, and allspice, according to their website.

Gravely Brewing Co. was founded in 2017 and is a family-owned and operated staple of the Louisville beer community.

Gravely Brewing Co. is located at 514 Baxter Ave., Louisville, Kentucky.

Old Louisville Brewery – Barrel Room

Serving Pumpkin (Yam) Beer

Real pumpkin is a staple ingredient in the Barrel Room's seasonal pumpkin beer as is cinnamon, clove, and nutmeg. Their website states their yam beer tastes like “Pumpkin Pie in a Bottle” and is their most popular among customers.

The Barrel Room has two locations:

  • Inside the Old Louisville Brewery at 625 W Magnolia Ave., Louisville, Kentucky
  • Inside a reclaimed building at 622 Main St., Shelbyville, Kentucky

Love it or Leave it?

The fall season brings a host of seasonal favorites like pumpkin beer. Have you ever tried pumpkin beer? If so, how do you like it? If you haven't tried it yet, there's plenty to choose from whether it’s lager, ale, stout, or another pumpkin-flavored or pumpkin-infused beer.

Whether you love pumpkin beer, would like to try it, or would rather leave it alone and just hang out with friends, these three breweries are a place to start.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# restaurants# drinks# beer# lifestyle# things to do in Louisville

Comments / 4

Published by

Writing stories about news in Kentucky and beyond, opinion pieces, entertainment, and science.

Louisville, KY
1504 followers

More from Amarie M.

Kentucky State

Yum! Brands prohibiting sale of Claudia Sanders Dinner House in Kentucky by its owners

Leonard J. DeFrancisci, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia. According to news reports, the parent company of KFC (Yum! Brands) is halting the sale of Claudia Sanders Dinner House by its legal owners.

Read full story
7 comments
Elizabethtown, KY

Kentucky man lands role on 'CSI' as a corpse after playing dead on TikTok for nearly a year

An Elizabethtown, Kentucky man has achieved his goal of playing dead on TikTok until he got a part on a TV show. He has been cast to appear in the second season of CSI: Vegas as an “un-alive body”.

Read full story
Lexington, KY

Mnemonic device exhibition at Transylvania University explores how memory works

Don't you just hate it when you can’t remember something in the moment that you just know you know?. It might be the title of a song, somebody's phone number, where you put your keys, someone's name who just spoke to you, or the reason you walked into a room.

Read full story
Louisville, KY

Semi-truck tips over on Kentucky highway spilling out thousands of cans of beer

A semi-truck overturned on the Interstate 71 South Gene Snyder Freeway ramp near Louisville, Kentucky, and spilled thousands of cans of Bud Light beer being transported, on the highway recently.

Read full story
24 comments

TikTok influencer has charges pending for hitting golf ball into the Grand Canyon

Her golf club was also tossed (accidentally) into the Grand Canyon. When a social media influencer with over 7 million followers shared a TikTok video of herself hitting a golf ball into the Grand Canyon, and subsequently accidentally throwing the golf club into the canyon as well, she may not have imagined that she would be in legal trouble because of it.

Read full story
1 comments
Danville, KY

Kentucky woman traveled 60 miles on horseback in 1809 to get the first ovariotomy in history

The removal of her 22.5-pound tumor pioneered the birth of abdominal surgery and she endured it with no anesthesia. Wellcome Collection/Francis Countway Library, CC 4.0. At first, the woman thought that she was pregnant. But when the baby didn’t come after the gestation period, the doctor did the surgery.

Read full story
12 comments

Research reveals soy milk could cause some health issues

Cow’s milk is a good source of calcium, protein, and other nutrients that the body needs, including iodine, vitamin B12, and magnesium. It provides nourishment that is essential to muscle functioning and bone health. It also contains whey and casein, which can lower blood pressure.

Read full story
1 comments
Louisville, KY

Louisville Mayor Signs Executive Order to Reduce City's Greenhouse Gas Emissions

Mayor Greg Fischer has signed an Executive Order aimed at decreasing greenhouse gas emissions within the City of Louisville. The Mayor is quoted on LouisvilleKY.gov, stating the effort “builds on our growing momentum to deliver a healthier environment for today and tomorrow.”

Read full story
11 comments

Psychologist: Setting boundaries can boost mental health

Allowing people to push past your boundaries can cause friction in your mental well-being. Do you find yourself always agreeing to do things for people because you just don't seem to know how to say no?

Read full story

Opinion: Working What You Got Will Lift Your Self-esteem

Words I live by to make sure your uniqueness is always employed even if you're not. If there’s one thing I can always win at, it’s being me. Nobody can be me better than I can be me.

Read full story

Opinion: Knowing Your Worth is Your Superpower

Have you ever been in a relationship with someone who made you feel like you weren’t enough?. And, did it cause you to experience pain on the inside of your soul to the point of exhaustion sometimes?

Read full story

Self-proclaimed ugly guy says he refuses to be in a relationship with an ugly woman

He’s in the 78–90% of people who place “physical attractiveness” as the number one priority when choosing to date someone, according to a Match.com research study. So, before we get into talking about this ugly guy who doesn’t want an ugly woman (his words), I have a related story to tell first that has to do with how vain people can be when it comes to a person’s “looks” being a big thing for wanting to date that person.

Read full story
31 comments

The World-class, animal-free Venardos Circus is on tour thru January 1

It just may be in or near your town soon. Many people may not know about this circus, founded by Kevin Venardos, formerly of Ringling Bros. The Venardos Circus entertains audiences Broadway Musical-style without animals and is performing its world-class act across the country through January 1, 2023.

Read full story
6 comments
Louisville, KY

CBP Seized Nearly 1,100 Fake IDs at the Louisville Airport

Courtesy of U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) According to a recent news report, the Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport was a recent site for a U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) seizure of counterfeit IDs and driver's licenses.

Read full story

Cell phone addiction can lead to nomophobia and has been shown to have a negative impact on health

Inquiry: How would no cell phone for a whole month affect your life?. What would it take for you to give up your smartphone for a month and how would you feel with no smartphone access for an entire month?

Read full story
128 comments
Louisville, KY

Louisville Metro Animal Services (LMAS) needs people to adopt pets or will begin euthanizing soon

I adopted these two adorable kitties this past weekend from LMAS. Waffles & Muffin (Author's own image) The tan and striped tabby is Waffles and the black and white short hair is Muffin. They are both playful, affectionate, rambunctious 10-week-old males. They love playing with their toys, gazing out the window, wrestling each other, bouncing off the walls, cuddling with me, eating, and sleeping.

Read full story
6 comments

Feeling Alone In A Relationship Is Common

It is entirely possible to be with someone and still feel single. You may have thought that just having a partner should mean that you wouldn’t have to deal with loneliness. But to your surprise, you may have also found this is not the case. But it is not unusual though, studies show that many people feel alone despite being in a marriage or relationship.

Read full story
13 comments

Gaslighting Phrases Manipulators Use Against Their Victims

Both gaslighters and those who get gaslit will recognize these phrases. Fire Photo and Silhouette Photo by Unknown Authors are licensed under CC BY. Chances are either you’ve been a victim of gaslighting or you are somebody who uses gaslighting tactics on others.

Read full story
178 comments

Plastics are not only damaging to the environment but are found in food and drinks and may cause weight gain

Recent studies reveal how chemicals found in everyday plastic products could be contributing to those extra pounds. When it comes to plastic pollution getting out of control, we’ve already gone down the rabbit hole. And the world as we knew it prior to the plastics era will never be the same due to over-production and overuse of plastics damaging the environment.

Read full story
9 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy