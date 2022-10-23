Cell phone addiction can lead to nomophobia and has been shown to have a negative impact on health

Inquiry: How would no cell phone for a whole month affect your life?

Image by 愚木混株 Cdd20 from Pixabay

What would it take for you to give up your smartphone for a month and how would you feel with no smartphone access for an entire month?

Do you think being without your phone for an extended period of time would feel like some sort of withdrawal? Not to assume that you know how that feels, of course.

But, there is such a thing as cell phone addiction, which can lead to a psychological condition known as nomophobia or NO MObile PHone PhoBIA.

And yes this is a real thing, according to medical research.

Giving up technology for a month would be a really big deal for a lot of people, so you wouldn’t be alone.

Have you ever asked yourself this question: “What if I switch off my phone for a month?” Or have you wondered what would actually happen if you didn’t use your phone for 30 days?

And what would you do if you could not use the Internet for a month? Technology addiction is also a real thing. Without technology, would you thrive or go insane?

Can you imagine even just one week without a phone in your life? Rest assured that some people cannot, particularly people who are constantly seen with their faces down in their phones, even while walking without looking up!

It's a common sight to see people walking down the street, crossing the street, bumping into things and people, or even driving while looking down at their phones.

This is almost the same as walking or driving with closed eyes. Don’t they know this? And it’s not just the young people. Plenty of older people do it too.

Smartphones are obviously addictive and there’s no doubt about it. They are supposed to be a tool, not an appendage.

It seems that people are strung out on having their mobile phones all the time, and if they’re away from the phones too long, they begin to have withdrawals and need to get their fix.

Cellphones and other mobile devices act like a drug on the brain just like drug addiction, according to medical research.

Yes, that’s right. Research shows that grey matter is affected significantly in the brains of people who are addicted to their phones and the Internet.

And what is the purpose of grey matter in the brain? It is the part of the brain that controls speech, hearing, sight, memory, emotions, and self-control , which often are what is affected in the brain by drug use and abuse.

What to do?

If you think that you are addicted to your phone because you spend chunks of time scrolling and scrolling on social media or you’re constantly texting back and forth with people or you spend many hours a week watching TikTok, YouTube, Instagram, or some other video site, then it may be seriously time for some good old digital detox.

This means abstaining from or reducing the time you spend using digital devices.

According to WebMD , a recent research study showed that 61% of people surveyed reported being addicted to their digital screens and the Internet.

The study also found that spending too much time online can lead to:

Self-image issues

Low self-esteem

Sleep disorders

Depression & Anxiety

Weight gain

Unhealthy eating habits

Sedentary lifestyle

Time management problems

Problems at work

Experts say a good way to begin digital detoxing is to start with no cell phone for a day (besides using it for phone calls) and work your way into longer periods of time without it.

Try it and see what happens if you don’t use your phone for a while. You may find that the world won’t come to an end and you’ll be just fine.