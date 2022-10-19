Louisville, KY

Louisville Metro Animal Services (LMAS) needs people to adopt pets or will begin euthanizing soon

Amarie M.

I adopted these two adorable kitties this past weekend from LMAS.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SUOkM_0ieL2TWK00
Waffles & Muffin (Author's own image)

The tan and striped tabby is Waffles and the black and white short hair is Muffin. They are both playful, affectionate, rambunctious 10-week-old males. They love playing with their toys, gazing out the window, wrestling each other, bouncing off the walls, cuddling with me, eating, and sleeping.

And they are a joy!

I recently lost my cat-baby, Abby, of almost 17 years to cancer and I cried for over a week. It was so heart-wrenching having to take her to be euthanized. I told her I loved her before they put her down and leaving the vet without her broke my heart.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4D9D5O_0ieL2TWK00
Abby (Author's own image)

So, naturally, I had been feeling like I needed some kittens in my life. And, I felt I was ready so I paid a visit to LMAS, and I am so glad that I did, especially because they are getting overcrowded with animals that need homes.

A recent news report states that it's been more than five years since LMAS has euthanized any animals, since qualifying as a No-Kill Shelter in 2017. But, as of now, that No-Kill status is in jeopardy.

LMAS pet adoption urgency has reached critical levels, due to space constraints. In response to this, the shelter has taken measures to make pet adoption easier for people who are interested in adopting a dog or cat from the shelter.

And I can personally attest to this!

The process was super easy but thorough. Even though they are in need of people to adopt and give animals a new home, they want to be sure they are loving and safe homes. So, there is a process for adoption, which includes filling out a one-page adoption application, a quick interview, showing ID, and choosing a pet (or pets as in my case).

Also, I only paid $10 to cover both of the kittens' pet licenses and $5 for a cardboard pet carrier (because I forgot to bring my own). So just $15 total for the two kittens.

And, I was pleasantly surprised to be given perks and gifts as well.

Here's all that was included:

  • Full medical workups (i.e., complete physical, 3 rounds of vaccinations, rabies, feline leukemia/HIV shots, flea/tick treatment, neuter or spay surgery, pet microchip)
  • Large goodie bag (i.e., pet treats & snacks, surgery head cone, collar with bell, pet toys, coupon for a free 6-lb bag of pet food)
  • Large envelope with necessities (i.e., animal personality/medical profile, pet coupon book with free/discounted products & services, pet license/vaccination certificate, collar tags, pet advice literature)

Everything that comes with adopting a pet from LMAS is easily over a $300 value, just for the exam and the vaccines. And on top of all of this, the staff is very friendly, caring, and helpful.

If you're in or near Louisville, Kentucky and you've been considering adopting a pet, then check out the folks at LMAS. They have plenty of precious dogs and cats just ready to belong to new forever homes.

You can see adoptable pets on their website at louisvilleky.gov/government/animal-services

Louisville Metro Animal Services is located at 3528 Newburg Road, Louisville, KY 40218.

The phone number is 502-473-7387.

Hours of operation are Monday thru Saturday from 12-6PM, closed Sunday.

# pets# animals# animal shelter# cats# dogs

