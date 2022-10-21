Feeling Alone In A Relationship Is Common

It is entirely possible to be with someone and still feel single.

You may have thought that just having a partner should mean that you wouldn’t have to deal with loneliness. But to your surprise, you may have also found this is not the case. But it is not unusual though, studies show that many people feel alone despite being in a marriage or relationship.

Even though it is pretty common, unfortunately, it is important to understand that feeling alone while in a relationship could mean trouble for the relationship.

Clinical psychologist, Ami Rokach , points out that 2 in 5 Americans say they sometimes or always feel they are in unmeaningful relationships, and 1 in 5 people say they feel lonely while in a relationship.

Let’s explore this situation a bit deeper.

Is something wrong with you for feeling alone in your relationship?

Being with someone in a relationship does not necessarily mean you won't feel lonely at times. As stated above, feeling alone inside a relationship is not uncommon. This can happen because life is unpredictable and feelings are not always controllable.

But understand that there is absolutely nothing wrong with you because you’re feeling alone even though you have a partner. It is what it is.

You may even feel that for all practical purposes, you’re still single if you feel like you’re doing this relationship thing all by yourself.

This is completely possible if you and your partner are no longer emotionally connected with each other, especially if you’re not sure that your partner even cares, which can lead to doubts.

But, hey, it’s normal to have doubts in a relationship, especially when gaps exist that may be stemming from a lack of communication, quality time, intimacy, mutual respect, or affetion.

Does being in a relationship necessarily mean a person is complete?

No doubt you need your partner to show you love as well as tell you how much they love you. But, it’s probably not a good idea to expect that being in a relationship in itself will make you whole and complete.

Perhaps it all comes down to your confidence in yourself. Self-confidence is a key part of happiness, according to clinical psychology. Dr. Barbara Markway discusses how having solid confidence in oneself helps reduce anxiety, increase motivation, enhance resilience, and is a powerful motivator. All of which can lead to feeling complete and whole as a person without needing to be in a relationship.

When this is understood, there should be no need to search for anyone else to complete you because you are already complete within yourself. Realizing this could also mean realizing that being in a loving relationship complements you rather than completes you.

Does being in a relationship automatically equate to fulfillment?

A 2021 Pew Research Center study revealed that only 9% of U.S. adults believed that having a partner was a source of fulfillment for them, and that statistic was 20% just four years earlier in 2017. What a huge drop from an already low percentage!

Looking at the results of this study, it appears that a common perception is that most people do not classify being in a relationship as particularly fulfilling.

So, if you are someone holding onto the idea that you need to be in a relationship to be fulfilled, maybe it’s time to rethink that notion. It could be the very reason why you’re feeling so lonely in your relationship because it’s just not fulfilling in itself. It takes more than that for sure but it doesn’t stop the desire for a fulfilling relationship.

If you’re like me, then you’ll agree on these reasons why you may desire to be with a partner for fulfillment:

You feel lonely and want to be with someone who reciprocates your love.

You want to feel loved and cared for by your partner.

You want attention from your partner that you are not getting.

You want to be seen by your partner and feel like a priority, not an option.

You need companionship, intimacy, and happy couple moments together.

These are the things you may feel you want the most in order to feel fulfilled. But instead, if you do not get them then you feel lonely, especially if you’re in a relationship already and still these things are lacking.

Also, there are plenty of other reasons why someone would feel lonely in a relationship. It could also be stress from other factors and your partner is not helping to alleviate it. You could also be living in a loveless marriage or partner, in a toxic or abusive relationship, or you’re just going through the motions of your daily life without fun or romance, which is up to you to make a change.

Here are 5 possible causes of loneliness in relationships.

1. Codependency

When one person in a relationship is needy and the other person needs to be needed by the needy person, it results in a codependency situation where the person who needs to be needed allows themselves to be abused by their partner emotionally, mentally, or physically, out of obligation or possibly fear of losing the relationship.

Codependency is different from being supportive of someone in that it is an obsession with doing whatever it takes, at the expense of oneself, to keep the other person happy by catering to all of their whims no matter how demanding.

And in the process of being codependent, it’s easy to lose oneself and be pushed down a path of isolation and loneliness inside the relationship.

2. Pessimistic mindset

Being with a partner who is a negativity monger or who is pessimistic towards just about everything can lead to you withdrawing from them, which can lead to loneliness. In this case, being lonely in the relationship is like an escape from the constant negativity.

Negative energy is real and being around or exuding too much of it can lead to mental and physical exhaustion and other consequences .

You may love your negative partner dearly but it may not prevent you from retreating into just wanting to be alone rather than enduring the mental turmoil of their constant pessimistic mindset. It can be like the person is not even there because they’re so consumed with everything being so negative and gloom and doom.

3. Narcissistic partner

You may be feeling lonely in your relationship if you’re partner is narcissistic . You can tell if you’re with a narcissist in many ways, including realizing the person is overly self-centered, arrogant, doesn’t care about others’ feelings, has an excessive need for admiration, is cocky, selfish, patronizing, manipulative, and demanding.

Being in a relationship with a narcissist leaves little hope for happiness because no matter how hard you try, you’re constantly walking on eggshells and it will not be enough for someone like this, which is enough to leave you feeling trapped in loneliness inside the relationship.

4. Loveless relationship trap

Does it feel like you and your partner are just going through the motions of a relationship? Do you walk around like automatons not even giving much or any thought to each other’s presence? Do you sleep in the same bed without intimacy, sex, or affection?

Do you no longer have meaningful conversations or show interest in each other’s day? Do you still laugh and have a good time together or is that a thing of the past? Are you no longer spending quality time together?

According to psychologist Caitlin Killoren , these are definitely signs of a loveless relationship, which is another cause of loneliness. Perhaps both of you are lonely in your relationship if you no longer share anything positive in common, you get on each other’s nerves all the time, you don’t talk about it, and don’t seem to be going in the same direction for a future life as a couple.

5. Your partner is a cheater

Infidelity in a marriage or unfaithfulness in a partnership is a sign that at least one of you would rather spend time with somebody else, and it could be either purely on a sexual or emotional level or both.

Either way, cheating hurts in a deep way because the cheater is giving away that which is supposed to be only for their partner or spouse. It’s like the ultimate betrayal with deep-rooted psychological impacts, according to psychologist and professor at California State University, Dr. Ramani Durvasula.

It’s no wonder that a person would feel lonely in a relationship that is marred by the infidelity of a cheating partner. This may even be amplified if the relationship is a marriage and can make it more complicated to deal with loneliness in such a situation. But there are ways one can cope.

Preventing relationship loneliness — here are 5 suggestions to try

If you choose to try and fix your relationship and be rid of the loneliness you feel, then here are a few suggestions to get you started and can help prevent someone from feeling lonely in a relationship.

It’s important, however, that both partners are at least willing to try. Otherwise, you may need to consider whether your relationship is even worth saving. But if so, have a conversation with your partner or spouse about trying some positive reinforcements such as these relationship techniques.

1. Don't stop dating your partner

Keep your dating life with your partner alive. Instead of thinking about breaking up, turn back the clock to when you were dating. Talk and reminisce about how you both felt when you first met. And then make a conscious effort to make time to set up date days and nights, including doing whatever you did in the beginning to attract each other. It is important to keep or put the spark back into your relationship.

2. Confide in your partner

Start having conversations again. Talk to each other and confide in your partner and tell them your feelings and what’s going on with you, and encourage them to promise to do the same.

It could go without saying that communication is important in a relationship, and it matters more than you may realize. Connect with your partner. A disconnect can lead to loneliness.

3. Take care of self

Self-care is always in order! No matter what’s going on, if you allow yourself to waste away physically, mentally, or emotionally, how can you expect to be a good partner yourself in the relationship?

Taking good care of yourself could lift your mood, especially when you’re feeling lonely. You know what to do. Exercise, eat healthier meals, get enough sleep, and participate in activities that nurture your own personal happiness.

4. Listen to your partner

Deep listening is at the heart of healthy relationships, according to psychologist Carl Rogers . It is good to make a conscious effort to actually listen to your partner rather than just hearing your partner. And take turns doing this to help keep either of you feeling lonesome.

It is important to communicate mindfully with your partner as well as open up your minds and hearts to each other and not just your mouths.

Two ways to be a better listener are 1) while speaking to each other look at your partner and make eye contact and 2) put yourself in your partner’s shoes and see situations from a lens other than your own.

5. Give couples therapy a try

Sometimes it’s a good idea to seek professional help from a qualified therapist, psychologist, or relationship coach. This is perfectly ok and normal. Couples therapy or marriage counseling is a positive step to take for those who want to save or keep their relationships intact.

Therapy can offer many benefits that can help you solve issues that may be the cause of one or both of you feeling lonely inside your relationship. Such as:

Understanding your relationship on a deeper level

Speaking to someone who is impartial and won’t judge you

Dissolving blocks to seeing each other’s perspective

Learning effective coping and relationship navigation skills

Improving both of your communication skills

Helping you both clarify your feelings

Deepen your connection and intimacy with each other

The Takeaway

No doubt, we’ve all felt lonely at some point, many of us while in a love relationship. But sometimes it’s unavoidable and that could be because the relationship is maybe just a little stale or because one party in the relationship doesn’t desire really to be in the relationship.

Or it could be because the relationship is abusive or toxic in some way, at which time it is advisable to seek help.

But if you and your partner are still truly interested in each other and want your relationship to improve, then of course it’s worth a try to focus on making the relationship better rather than doing nothing, which can lead to loneliness and unhappiness.

Instead, make the effort and put in the time to work towards happiness and fulfillment if you and your partner decide that you are both worth it to each other and want to work it out.