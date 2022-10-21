Gaslighting Phrases Manipulators Use Against Their Victims

Both gaslighters and those who get gaslit will recognize these phrases.

Fire Photo and Silhouette Photo by Unknown Authors are licensed under CC BY

Gaslighter or Gaslightee?

Chances are either you’ve been a victim of gaslighting or you are somebody who uses gaslighting tactics on others.

Which is it?

If you’re the latter, don’t be acting all brand new now when the question is put before you, and don’t pretend that you don’t recognize some of your own typical phrases you use to gaslight people.

And, if you’re the former, then take a look and see if any of the phrases below sound familiar. Maybe seeing them could spark some ideas on how you’re not going to take it anymore.

What Do Gaslighters Do?

Gaslighters use manipulative techniques to distort facts, events, memories, and proof in someone’s mind to try and invalidate that person’s experiences. They do this to make others feel confused, frustrated, or inadequate by questioning their ability, memories, or even their sanity.

Gaslighters will lie, make personal attacks, or dish out false promises just to make somebody doubt himself or herself. Gaslighting can happen in any relationship dynamic including intimate partner, friend-to-friend, parent-child, physician-patient, race-social, political-social, and company-employee relationships.

So, basically, nobody is immune to gaslighting.

Sometimes it comes about in sneaky ways like when you notice that somebody likes to make snide comments to and about others. For example, I know this woman who enjoys making critical remarks about people, in their faces, disguised as jokes or fake compliments. If somebody calls her out on it, then she pretends not to know what on earth they are talking about — CLASSIC GASLIGHTING.

Here are some textbook-typical phrases to look out for if you have a feeling that somebody is trying to gaslight you.

1. “If you just knew how to listen…”

2. “We talked about this already. Don’t you not even remember?”

3. “You just need to learn how to communicate better.”

4. “You’re being so irrational right now.”

5. “You’re just overly sensitive.”

6. “You’re way too emotional. Suck it up.”

7. “It was just a joke. Can’t you take a joke?”

8. “You need to get thicker skin.”

9. “You always jump to the wrong conclusions.”

10. “Stop taking everything I say so seriously.”

11. “Do you hear yourself right now?”

12. “I criticize you because I love you.”

13. “You’re the only person I have these problems with.”

14. “You’re reading too much into this.”

15. “Why are you so mad? I was just kidding.”

16. “Why would you think that? What does that say about you?”

17. “What did I do? I don’t know what you even mean.”

18. “I’m sorry you took it that way.”

19. “You just heard what you wanted to hear.”

20. “I believe that you believe that.”

21. “You’re making up stories.”

22. “That’s in the past.”

23. “If you’ve got so many haters, then the problem must be you.”

24. “You must be crazy.”

25. “ You are just insecure and jealous.”

26. “You are being too sensitive.”

27. “Maybe that’s what you heard in your head, but it’s not what I said.”

28. “You’re just being paranoid.”

29. “‘Please stop being so dramatic.”

30. “Stop imagining things.”

31. “That never happened. You need to get your mind checked.”

32. “You are just overthinking it.”

33. “You’re making this more than it is.”

34. “Stop exaggerating the situation.”

35. “I think you need help.”

36. “You have zero emotional security.”

37. “Stop making such a big deal out of everything.”

38. “Something’s wrong with your memory.”

39. “You have a very active imagination.”

40. “That is hardly important.”

41. “Why would you let something so stupid come between us?”

42. “Why do you always blow things way out of proportion?”

43. “Let it go already.”

44. “You’re confusing me with somebody else.”

45. “I never said that. You have a terrible memory.”

It should be noted that sometimes gaslighting is unintentional. However, the article is about people who gaslight others because they’re either assholes or just don’t want to see anything other than their own way. And the gaslighting they do, although not necessarily intentional, still results in the same harm due to negligence or selfishness.

I think we all have probably been guilty of this to some degree, so the main thing is to just try to be more mindful of the words that come out of our mouths that could cause others harm.

Do any of these phrases ring a bell?

Do you have any personal experiences with being gaslit that you’d like to share?

Do you have any phrases that you can add to the list?