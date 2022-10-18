Plastics are not only damaging to the environment but are found in food and drinks and may cause weight gain

Recent studies reveal how chemicals found in everyday plastic products could be contributing to those extra pounds.

Licensed under CC BY-SA

When it comes to plastic pollution getting out of control, we’ve already gone down the rabbit hole. And the world as we knew it prior to the plastics era will never be the same due to over-production and overuse of plastics damaging the environment.

Microplastics in food, water, and everyday products

But the environment is not the only thing damaged by plastics. Significant amounts of microplastics found to have leached into foods and drinking water from plastic containers or items, or even plastic added to foods deliberately , which could have negative health consequences.

Most of everything we consume is in plastic containers, particularly water and other drinks. Results from a recent study revealed that plastics can be found in many items used every day by consumers such as dish/bath sponges, drinking bottles, yogurt cups, oven bags, shampoo bottles, and more.

Metabolism-altering chemical compounds in plastic

And if that’s not enough, another study conducted by the University of Science and Technology in Norway, found that chemical compounds in items containing plastic can directly interfere with the body’s metabolism , which is necessary for transforming food and drinks into energy.

Chemicals that can increase fat cells

Research further revealed that chemicals in plastics not only alter metabolism but can promote the growth of fat cells (adipocytes). This can interfere with how fat is stored in the body and increase weight gain.

How metabolism-disrupting chemicals get into our bodies

Harvard Medical School researchers discovered that people ingest pieces of microplastics by the thousands every day, and chemicals in plastics found in containers, foods, and other items actually leach out and into our bodies.

What plastic bottles contain

Plastic bottles are made of polycarbonate , which is a type of plastic that can be linked to weight gain. This is because it contains BPA , which has been shown to increase fat cells, slow down metabolism, ad lead to fat accumulation in the body.

What can be done?

There are many ways in which we can cut down on the use of plastics and reduce their consumption. One way is by using glass containers instead of plastic containers for storing food items. Another way is by using glass bottles instead of disposable plastic bottles for beverages.

Unfortunately, microplastics are everywhere even in our oceans, rivers, and lakes. They can also be found in common products like toothpaste, shampoo, facial scrubs, and other toiletries and items.

The Takeaway

Plastic found in food and drink containers can contributor to the increase in fat cells in the body, which can lead to weight gain.

Plastic contains chemicals that can interfere with metabolism and affect how the body stores fat.

Chemicals used in manufacturing plastic bottles and containers can disrupt hormones and cause more fat cells to grow.

Increasing awareness about the negative effects of microplastics on the environment and on our bodies is important as well. More awareness could encourage people to cut down on the consumption of microplastics.