Eating whole grains could lower blood pressure and promote weight loss, according to research study results

Photo by Online Marketing on Unsplash

Whole grains are a key ingredient in a variety of foods but be careful of unhealthy add-ons that could actually make you gain weight.

One thing that’s made from this superfood is popcorn. An idea for making healthier popcorn is to buy the raw whole-grain kernels and pop them in a pot with a top on the stove with olive oil, and then add some melted Smart Balance and just a few sprinkles of iodized salt. This is a low-calorie, antioxidant-rich, tasty snack.

Whole grains promote health and wellness as a superfood. But the key to the health benefits is also in the preparation and processing.

It’s important to understand that the further we move away from the natural source of whole-grain foods, the closer we get to rendering them unhealthy.

Here are a few examples of how healthy whole-grain foods can be turned unhealthy

Popcorn

Compared to homemade air-popped popcorn, movie theater popcorn is popped in coconut oil, which is 90% saturated fat and adds about 1,200 calories, even without the buttery flavoring.

Whole-grain Energy Bars

Energy bars with whole grains can be a healthy choice offering protein and fiber, low sugar, and low saturated fat. But if you get the ones covered in chocholate with sugary syrups in the ingredients, they might as well be unhealthy candy bars.

Granola

Granola is a healthy choice because it has whole-grain oats, nuts, and fruit. But when it also has sugar and other add-ins, it is up to 600 calories a cup, so it’s best to go easy on it when adding it to other foods like cereal and yogurt.

Whole-grain Cereal

Ready-to-eat whole-grain breakfast cereals are good for health if they’re low in sugar along with the other benefits of the grains. But eating pre-sweetened whole-grain sugary cereals can cause blood sugar to spike and crash early in the day.

Whole Grains for Weight and Blood Pressure

According to the Whole Grains Council, it’s enough to eat 3–5 servings of whole grains daily to maintain a healthy weight and blood pressure as you age.

The Council's research shows that people who ate only a one-half serving of whole grains a day, compared to people who ate 3–5 servings daily had a less average increase in their waist size and lower triglyceride levels during a four-year period.

How much is a serving of whole grains?

1 slice of 100% whole grain bread

½ cup cooked brown rice, bulgur, barley, or millet

½ cup whole grain cereal or cooked oatmeal

½ cup cooked whole wheat pasta or whole wheat couscous

6 whole grain crackers

3 cups air-popped popcorn

½ cup corn

Studies show that people who eat more whole grains have on average lower systolic blood pressure levels (the top number that measures the force your heart exerts on artery walls with every beat). This does not include processed refined grains that we have today with low nutrients and dietary fiber, but it does include ancient grains.

Ancient grains include quinoa, farro, teff, and amaranth. Ever heard of these? These grains are basically the same as they’ve been for hundreds of years, according to the Whole Grains Council.

Modern Diet and Refined Grains

White flour products with refined grains like white bread, bagels, pastries, and even pasta have been stripped of the fiber-rich outer layer of the grains during processing. The inner germ layer of the grain with antioxidants, magnesium, potassium, vitamin B, and healthy fats is also lost. The only thing that’s left is the starchy unhealthy part.

It’s a sad fact that the average American eats at least five servings of refined grains every day, which is not healthy. It’s a good idea to find ways to fit more servings of whole grains into the daily diet while cutting back on refined grains. This can make a big difference over time.

Take this Away

For better health, it is a good idea to stop eating so many white flour products (bagels, doughnuts, white bread sandwiches, cookies, pies, cakes, biscuits, sweet cereals, and other such products) and add more whole-grain products to your diet. Whole grains are a superfood with a load of health benefits.

This is not to say that we should never eat our favorite tasty treats, but it just means that they should be eaten in moderation and should not be staples in the daily diet.